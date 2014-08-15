FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 15, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

BHP Billiton set to spin off unwanted assets

MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton declares its preference for a demerger of its unwanted aluminium, manganese and nickel assets, setting the stage for the formation of a separate company that one report said could be worth $14 billion. (BHP BILLITON-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 576 words)

Alibaba film unit finds possible accounting irregularities

HONG KONG - A media firm recently bought by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd says a review of its finances revealed possible accounting irregularities, casting doubts about the Chinese e-commerce giant’s due-diligence as it prepares for a U.S. initial public offering. (ALI PICTURES-ACCOUNTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 620 words)

MARKETS

Stocks, bonds set for weekly gain on loose policy

LONDON - European stocks rise and are on track for their biggest weekly gains since mid-February, while German Bund yields hold near record lows as recent weak data shortens the odds on central bank action to lift the economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Silver market reboots century-old price benchmark

LONDON - The silver market enters a new electronic era in benchmarking after a regulatory drive for more transparency in price setting brings the 117-year-old silver ‘fix’ to an end. (SILVER-FIX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 ET, by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey, 699 words)

German yields call Japan to mind but markets still trust ECB

LONDON - German bond yields at 1 percent stoke fears that the euro zone faces a lost decade of economic stagnation and deflation similar to that of Japan, where borrowing costs also hit such levels. (MARKETS-BONDS/INFLATION, expected by 1430 GMT/10.30 ET, by Marius Zaharia, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Balfour reaffirms rejection of Carillion merger proposal

LONDON - British construction firm Balfour Beatty has reaffirmed its rejection of a second merger proposal from rival Carillion, publishing the detail of its doubts over the synergies achievable from any combination. (BALFOUR BEATTY-CARILLION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)

H&M sales jump 17 pct in July, beating consensus

STOCKHOLM - Swedish fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz sales jump a higher-than expected 17 percent in July from a year ago in local currencies, as shoppers hit the stores for summer wear. (HENNES & MAURITZ/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 413 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.