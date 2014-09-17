BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China injects $81 bln into banks to support economy -reports

SHANGHAI - China’s central bank is injecting a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.35 billion) of liquidity into the country’s top banks, according to media reports, a sign that authorities are stepping up efforts to shore up a faltering economy. (MARKETS-CHINA-REPOS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada, 845 words)

Fed could hint at rate-hike as it prepares for policy turn

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve could offer fresh clues on when it plans to begin lifting interest rates and how quickly it will move, as it prepares for a momentous policy turn after years of aggressive monetary stimulus. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Michael Flaherty, 585 words)

Fed, China stimulus hopes boost shares; Scotland eyed

LONDON - Global stocks and commodity prices rise, boosted by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a pledge on low rates later in the day and by a report China’s central bank will provide the country’s biggest banks with fresh loans. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Russia braces for toughest budget since 2008 crisis

MOSCOW - The 2015 budget, ready for approval by the Russian government on Thursday, is the toughest since the 2008 financial crisis and allows the state to tap a rainy day fund for the first time in six years. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BUDGET, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly, 700 words)

SCOTLAND

Sterling overnight volatility jumps before Scottish vote

LONDON - The overnight cost of hedging against sharp swings in the British pound doubles, reflecting market jitters a day before a Scottish referendum on independence which polls still suggest is too close to call. (MARKETS-FOREX/STERLING (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, By Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag, 400 words)

Ignored and fed up, UK regions call for devolution too

CAERNARFON/YORK - Scotland’s chance to vote for independence has lit hopes in other regions of Britain that a reworking of political ties might boost their chances of self-rule, too. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/REGIONS (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 1,170 words)

Chevron will stay in Scotland regardless of vote - CEO

MINNEAPOLIS - Chevron Corp will continue to extract oil and natural gas from the North Sea regardless of whether Scotland remains part of the United Kingdom after a referendum this week, Chief Executive John Watson says. (CHEVRON-CEO/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Ernest Scheyder 705 words.

ECONOMY

Two Bank of England officials back rate rise - minutes

LONDON - Two Bank of England policymakers again voted to raise interest this month, leaving the central bank divided for a second successive month, but the rest of their colleagues remained firmly against tighter policy. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, 515 words)

Japan’s easing expectations rise

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan begins paying banks for the privilege of lending them cash in a sign the central bank is reaching the limits of its power to reflate the economy, although it may soon be forced to pump yet more money into the financial system. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Hideyuki Sano, 1,045 words)

Britain’s audit watchdog revises corporate governance code

LONDON - Britain’s audit and accounting watchdog has overhauled its corporate governance code for UK companies, it says, to make them safer for investors by giving more information about how they are run and an assessment of any potential risks facing the business. (GOVERNANCE-CODE/UK, moved, 315 words)

COMPANIES

Sony slashes guidance on struggling smartphone business

TOKYO - Sony warns of a much-deeper-than-expected loss and says it will not pay a dividend this business year after it was hit by a 180 billion yen ($1.7 billion) impairment charge for its struggling smartphone division. (SONY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Sophie Knight, 400 words)

Shares in Russia’s Sistema collapse as chairman under arrest

MOSCOW - Shares in Russia’s Sistema holding company drop 27 percent in early trading in Moscow after its chairman is placed under house arrest by investigators, dragging Russia’s wider stock market lower. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/SISTEMA (UPDATE 1), moved, 440 words)

Zara owner Inditex squeezes costs as strong euro hurts

MADRID - Zara owner Inditex squeezes spending in its second quarter to battle a strong euro hitting margins and profits made in lucrative markets like Russia and Japan. (INDITEX-RESULTS/), moving shortly, by Sarah Morris, 700 words

Richemont sales growth hit by weak Asia-Pacific demand

ZURICH - Cartier-owner Richemont says that weakness in Asia-Pacific, its biggest market, weighs on sales growth in the five months to August, piling the pressure on the return of its executive chairman’s return to the company later on Wednesday. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 530 words)

For Roche CEO, celebrating failure is key to success

LONDON - Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan likes to crack open the champagne with his drug research teams at the end of a big project - especially when they fail. (ROCHE-CEO/FAILURE, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 700 words)

German-listed firm says top China executives, cash missing,

FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - A German-listed shoemaker becomes the latest Chinese company to report the disappearance of top executives, underscoring the danger of doing business in the Asian powerhouse at a time of heightened scrutiny of its firms’ corporate governance. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Anne Marie Roantree, 615 words)

BNP sees BGZ acquisition boosting returns in Poland

PARIS - BNP Paribas aims to boost returns on equity in Poland to a double-digit percentage by 2017 after acquiring Bank BGZ, said Jean-Paul Sabet, deputy head of international retail banking at France’s biggest listed bank. (BNPPARIBAS-POLAND (INTERVIEW), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 450 words)

IG Group revenue falls 9 percent in first quarter

LONDON - IG Group , a provider of online trading in shares, foreign exchange and contracts for difference, says that first-quarter revenue fell 9 percent as quiet financial markets dampened client trading activity. (IG GRP HLDGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Variety is key in Mondelez coffee growth strategy

LONDON - Offering an array of hot and cold single-serve drinks is central to the growth strategy of Mondelez International Inc’s European coffee business, which will soon merge with D.E Master Blenders 1753. (MONDELEZ INTL-COFFEE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Martinne Geller, 550 words)