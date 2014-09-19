BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

UK markets bounce after Scotland rejects independence

LONDON - Investors in British financial markets breathe a sigh of relief after Scotland votes against independence, sparing them prolonged and unprecedented uncertainty that a break up of the United Kingdom might have unleashed. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARKETS (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words

China fines GSK $489 mln, jails executives - Xinhua

BEIJING - China has fined British pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc 3 billion yuan ($488.8 million) for paying out bribes in what is a record penalty for China, the state news agency Xinhua says. (GSK-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

Vivendi, Telefonica seal $9.3 bln Brazil broadband deal

PARIS/MADRID - French media group Vivendi signed a 7.2 billion euro (9.29 billion US dollar) deal to sell Spain’s Telefonica its broadband business GVT in Brazil, where the Spanish group aims to become a market leader. (VIVENDI-GVT/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 410 words)

Alibaba IPO prices at top of range, raising $21.8 bln

Alibaba Group Holding priced its initial public offering at $68 a share, the top end of the expected range, raising $21.8 billion, in the latest sign of strong investor appetite for the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut. (ALIBABA-IPO/ (WRAPUP 6, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa Seetharaman, 1,020 words)

SCOTLAND

EU relief at Scottish “no” tinged with fear of nationalism

BRUSSELS/PARIS - European Union and NATO officials express relief at Scotland’s clear vote against independence from Britain, but some fret that the genie of separatism is now out of the bottle in Europe. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/EUROPE (PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Alastair MacDonald and Paul Taylor, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Ireland shakes up fund rules in bid to improve management

DUBLIN - Investment funds based in Ireland will no longer have to hire Irish residents as directors under a central bank plan to improve oversight of one of the global fund industry’s biggest hubs. (IRELAND-FUNDS/, moved, by Carmel Crimmins, 870 words)

Investors grapple with slow-release ECB bazooka

LONDON - Investors are increasingly balancing the temptation of betting the European Central Bank (ECB) will eventually deploy a full bond-buying bazooka to spur growth with the meagre results of recently deployed artillery. (MARKETS-ECB-STOCKS/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 800 words)

ECONOMY

ECB’s Coeure and Germany’s Asmussen call for German tax cuts

FRANKFURT - A top European Central Bank policymaker and a senior German government official have made a joint call for Germany to promote investment and cut taxes on workers’ pay to support a recovery in the euro zone economy. (ECB-GERMANY/TAX, moved, 210 words)

US Treasury’s Lew says growth lagging in euro zone, Japan

CAIRNS, Australia - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew says the global economy continues to underperform, particularly the euro area and Japan, while a number of emerging market economies were also slowing. (G20-AUSTRALIA/LEW (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 250 words)

Japan govt cuts economic view, warns of stalling consumption

TOKYO - Japan’s government cut its overall economic assessment for the first time in five months as private consumption is struggling to recover from the slump caused by April’s sales tax hike, clouding the outlook for a sustained recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 400 words)

China c.bank survey shows business confidence dips in Q3

BEIJING - Business confidence among Chinese entrepreneurs fell in the third quarter - marking the third consecutive quarter of decline - a central bank survey shows, mirroring signs of fragility in the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/SURVEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words)

As heat leaves mining, rest of Australia gets to breathe

SYDNEY - Australia’s miners face tough times amid a meteoric fall in the price of their cash cow, iron ore, but there are plenty of reasons to believe the rest of the economy can weather the storm and perhaps even profit from it. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/MINING, moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)

COMPANIES

SAP buys expenses software maker Concur for $7.3 bln

FRANKFURT - Germany’s SAP agrees to buy U.S. expenses software maker Concur for $7.3 billion in cash, its biggest acquisition to date, significantly strengthening its position in cloud computing. (CONCUR TECH-SAP SE/M&A (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde, 700 words)

Yamal, Russia’s gas megaplan, a symbol of sanctions defiance

MOSCOW - Dozens of Russian energy ventures are in jeopardy due to Western sanctions on technology and funding. Looming over them all, a giant project the Kremlin is bent on saving no matter what. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-YAMAL, moved, by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 990 words)

Maserati buy sparked first concerns over China’s Ultrasonic

FRANKFURT - When a top executive at Ultrasonic first bought a Maserati, the German bankers who introduced the Chinese shoe company to the Frankfurt stock exchange started to worry. But no one had any idea that two Ultrasonic executives would soon stand accused of disappearing with the company’s cash, the banker who led the listing says. (ULTRASONIC-LOANS/BANKERS, expect by 1400 GMT/1000 AM ET, by Chris Steitz and Edward Taylor, 600 words)

See also:

- ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/NOMURA HLDGS (PICTURE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Prakash Chakravarti, 800 words

Arkema offers to buy Total’s Bostik adhesives unit

PARIS - French oil major Total says it has received an offer from chemicals group Arkema to buy its Bostik adhesives unit for 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion). (ARKEMA-BOSTIK (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Evraz says considering IPO of its North American assets

MOSCOW - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its North American steel assets, the company says. (RUSSIA-EVRAZ/IPO, moved, 100 words)

Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus includes chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus uses chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Avago Technologies and other companies, according to gadget repair firm iFixit, which pried one of the devices open in Melbourne. (USA-APPLE/TEARDOWN (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Noel Randewich, 500 words)

Food companies, restaurants add protein to beef up profits

NEW YORK - Though diet studies disagree about what’s worse for you, carbohydrates or fat, most say nice things about eating protein, including its potential for better weight control. (USA-RETAIL/PROTEIN (GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 1,060 words)