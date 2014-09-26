BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Russia moves to take control of oil firm from billionaire

MOSCOW - Russia seizes shares in an oil company from billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov’s conglomerate Sistema, moving closer to taking over the firm amid investor fears the Kremlin is stepping up state intervention in the economy. (RUSSIA-YEVTUSHENKOV/STOCKS-BASHNEFT (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Maria Kiselyova, 600 words)

Lloyds Bank sells further 11.5 percent stake in TSB

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group says it has sold a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB in a share placing to investors that required no discount to the market price following strong demand. (LLOYDS BANKING-TSB BANKING GRP/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 560 words)

Dollar holds near 4-year high, European equities slip

LONDON - The dollar holds near a four-year high against a basket of currencies, fuelled by the biggest yield advantage over the euro in nearly 15 years as the Federal Reserve contemplates hiking interest rates. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 550 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Dollar’s surge raises questions about harm to U.S. economy

LONDON - The dollar surge in the third quarter has raised questions of how long U.S. policymakers will remain silent before warning against its negative impact on growth and the Federal Reserve’s ability to normalise monetary policy as planned. (MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Mrs Watanabe jumps on yen-selling bandwagon

TOKYO - Japan’s legions of retail foreign-exchange traders, popularly known as Mrs Watanabe, are betting against the yen after it slumped to six-year lows recently. (MARKETS-JAPAN/YEN-RETAIL, moved, by Kentaro Sugiyama, 1,000 words)

HKEx eyes Oct 27 for trading link with Shanghai - sources

HONG KONG - A landmark trading link between Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange is expected to be launched on Oct 27, people with direct knowledge of the matter tell Reuters. (HONGKONG-SHANGHAI SE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Price, 380 words)

ECONOMY

Japan inflation slows, threatening economic policy agenda

TOKYO - Japan’s annual core consumer inflation eased in August in another sign that the Bank of Japan could eventually be forced to take additional easing steps to meet its 2 percent price goal sometime next fiscal year. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 660 words)

As Singapore’s economy restructures, some short-term pain

SINGAPORE - Data centre operator IO is just the kind of company Singapore wants to see in its future as cost pressures erode its competitiveness in the traditional low-end manufacturing that once helped make it an “Asian Tiger” economy. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano and Aradhana Aravindan, 600 words)

House prices in England and Wales stagnate - Hometrack

LONDON - Asking prices for houses in England and Wales flatlined in September for the first time in 19 months, according to a survey that shows a small fall in prices in London. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES, moved, 250 words)

COMPANIES

Alibaba options set for strong demand on market debut

NEW YORK - The newest way to bet on the fortunes of Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will debut on Monday when its stock options go live for trading, and investors should look for the initial action to be very busy, but also choppy and potentially pricey. (ALIBABA-OPTIONS/, moved, by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 935 words)

Chinese firms may struggle to float in Europe

WARSAW - With Frankfurt likely out of bounds for Chinese company flotations after a series of corporate problems, their advisers would be forgiven for seeking alternative capital-raising venues around Europe. They will probably find it tough going. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/POLAND-BOURSE, moved, by Jakub Iglewski, 1,095 words)

Telecom Italia should not sell Argentine unit - investors

MILAN - Telecom Italia should hang on to its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, the Italian group’s small investors association Asati says ahead of a key board meeting on the unit. (TELECOMITALIA-ARGENTINA/ASATI), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Stephen Jewkes, 250 words)

Britain’s De La Rue plunges after double profit warning

LONDON - British banknote printer De La Rue has warned on profit for both the current and next year and says it could cut its full-year dividend due to lower contract prices, sending its shares plunging. (DE LA RUE-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 520 words)

Air France resists pilot pay demands

PARIS - Air France-KLM says it will continue to develop a low-cost airline in France, dismissing union demands for the unit’s pilots to have full Air France pay and conditions as “completely contrary” to the low-cost model. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/, moved, 150 words)

Hyundai-led group agrees to $10 bln land deal

SEOUL - Hyundai Motor Co and two affiliates approve Asia’s biggest property deal since the financial crisis, agreeing to pay 10.55 trillion won ($10.12 billion) for a trophy plot of land to house a new headquarters in Seoul. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-REALESTATE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 600 words)

Intel to invest up to $1.5 bln in Chinese mobile chipmakers

BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO - Intel Corp says it will pay as much as $1.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in two mobile chipmakers with ties to the Chinese government, in the hopes of catching up in a smartphone chip industry dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc. (SPREADTRUM-M&A/INTEL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Gerry Shih and Noel Randewich, 580 words)

Norsk Hydro CEO to stay on, will not take the reins at Yara

OSLO - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg withdraws his resignation and says he will not take the helm at fertiliser maker Yara, which is in merger talks with rival CF Industries. (NORSK HYDRO-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)