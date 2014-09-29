BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

(Adds Apple item)

TOP STORIES

UBS says started talks with authorities to resolve FX probes

ZURICH - Switzerland's largest bank UBS says it is holding talks to settle allegations it was involved in manipulating foreign exchange rates and warns it could face a material penalty in any deal struck.

Dollar broadly stronger as Hong Kong unrest caps stocks

LONDON - The dollar hits its highest in almost two years against the euro as German inflation data is expected to keep pressure on the ECB to ease policy further, while unrest in Hong Kong hurts Asian-exposed European shares.

Hong Kong protesters defy tear gas to press for democracy

HONG KONG - Hong Kong democracy protesters defy volleys of tear gas and police baton charges to stand firm in the centre of the Asian financial hub, one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

Pimco moving away from Bill Gross model, CEO says

Pimco is moving away from a founder-led model and the $2 trillion asset manager's flagship fund, formerly run by co-founder Bill Gross "does not define Pimco," CEO Doug Hodge says.

INSIGHT

Solar energy undercuts business model of big utilities

MADRID/SYDNEY - Solar is still less than one percent of energy capacity worldwide, but a surge in installations of rooftop solar panels is beginning to hit utilities and their business model of charging customers on the basis of consumption. And they are hitting back.

Adidas fights to draw top talent to sleepy Bavarian town

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Adidas needs world-class designers, brand experts and technical whizzkids to improve its image against U.S. rival Nike, but persuading them to move to its headquarters in rural Germany is difficult.

ECONOMY

While ECB struggles, Fed sees recovery

LONDON - On one side of the Atlantic they're trying to refill the punchbowl. On the other they're getting ready to take it away. This week, investors may get a clearer idea why.

Europe’s German growth locomotive on strike

PARIS - Europe's growth locomotive is on strike. With the euro zone economy stuck in a rut despite European Central Bank efforts to pump money into the system, pressure is mounting for Germany to use its healthy budget position to boost public investment, stimulate demand and spur growth.

UK’s Osborne launches Conservative poll pitch with tax cut

BIRMINGHAM, England - British finance minister George Osborne will promise to scrap a tax on inherited pension savings as he lays out the Conservative Party's economic pitch for next year's election.

EU to give reasons for inquiry into Irish aid to Apple

BRUSSELS - The European Commission will publish on Tuesday its reasons for opening an in-depth inquiry into Irish government aid to Apple, a Commission spokesman says.

U.S. trade pact in spotlight as EU Commission faces grilling

BRUSSELS - The European Union's likely next trade chief will face tough questions about how she will handle free trade negotiations with the United States when confirmation hearings for the new European Commission open on Monday.

COMPANIES

Japan’s SoftBank in talks to buy DreamWorks - source

TOKYO/NEW YORK - Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" movie hits, a person with knowledge of the situation says.

Construction losses force Balfour to warn on profit again

LONDON - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty cuts its profit outlook for the third time in less than five months as contract losses and writedowns in its UK construction arm deliver the latest blow to the beleaguered business.

UK firms’ risk appetite picks up even as election looms - Deloitte

LONDON - British companies are feeling their most confident about taking on business risk in seven years despite worries about an election in 2015 and a possible referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, a survey shows.

Roche, GSK cancer pill combos look similar in showdown

MADRID - Rival two-pill combinations for melanoma from Roche and GlaxoSmithKline have yielded similar results in separate clinical trials, leaving doctors with little to choose between the two regimens.

Lenovo says $2.1 bln IBM x86 server deal to close Wednesday

BEIJING - Lenovo Group Ltd will close its acquisition of International Business Machines Corp's (IBM) x86 server division on Oct 1 for $2.1 billion, giving the Chinese tech firm the firepower to win business clients from U.S. rivals.

Australia’s Treasury Wine rejects $3 bln takeover bids

SYDNEY - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, one of the world's biggest wine companies, rejects takeover offers from private equity firms saying bids that valued it at $3 billion are insufficient and require it take on too much debt.

Mercuria’s third founder: China head eyes long game

BEIJING - The little known Asia head of Mercuria will be key in tying the Swiss commodity trader's $3.5 billion acquisition of JP Morgan Chase and Co's physical commodity desk into the company's China business.

Six years after AIG bailout, trial asks: was it legal?

WASHINGTON - One of the more unusual trials to come out of the 2008 financial crisis is set to begin on Monday, when a federal judge will consider whether the U.S. government's rescue of American International Group Inc was, in fact, legal.

Costs, politics erode chances for a Tokyo casino by 2020

TOKYO - Plans to open Japan's first casino in Tokyo before the 2020 Olympics are becoming increasingly unlikely, with developers facing sky-rocketing building costs and a city government that no longer considers casino development an economic priority.