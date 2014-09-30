BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Stocks head for worst quarter since euro crisis

LONDON - World markets are in hesitant mood as investors wonder what China’s response will be to civil unrest in Hong Kong, while the U.S. dollar eases off the throttle after its biggest quarterly gain in six years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 890 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Jemima Kelly, 600 words

RBS frees up $1.3 bln of provisions as economy improves

LONDON - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland will release 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) from provisions it had set aside to cover losses on bad loans after an improvement in economic conditions, especially in Ireland. (ROYAL BANK SCOT-TRADING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater and Huw Jones, 360 words)

China HSBC PMI steady on firmer global demand, risks remain

BEIJING - China’s vast factory sector has shown signs of steadying in September as export orders climb, a private survey shows, easing fears of a hard landing but pointing to a still-sluggish economy facing considerable risks. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, 750 words)

Global regulators agree reforms of currency benchmarks

LONDON - The one minute window for setting a widely used currency market benchmark should be extended to 5 minutes to make it harder to manipulate prices, the Group of Twenty’s (G20) regulatory task force says. (G20-FOREX/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Strong dollar, rising volatility mark Q3. Same again in Q4?

LONDON - The biggest scramble for dollars and sharpest rise in currency volatility for years were the hallmarks of financial markets in the third quarter, developments which have intensified worries that the final three months of the year might be equally bumpy. (MARKETS-QUARTERLY/WRAP, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 765 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-M&A/DEALS, moved, by Anjuli Davies and Soyoung Kim, 1,365 words

- FINANCIAL-MARKETS/ISSUES, moved, by Freya Berry and Elzio Barreto, 735 words

- ASIA-M&A/, moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 800 words

Reuters global asset allocation poll

LONDON - Reuters releases its monthly global survey of asset allocations by chief investment officers, strategists and wealth managers in the U.S. UK, Europe and Japan. (FUNDS POLL/GLOBAL (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, By Chris Vellacott, 600 words)

+ See also:

- FUNDS-POLL/JAPAN (POLL), by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words

- AUSTRALIA-STOCKS/ (POLL), moved, by Thuy Ong, 500 words

Russian investment banking; treadmills and tumbleweed

MOSCOW/LONDON - Western sanctions have killed off any hope of a revival in takeovers, stock market debuts and international sales of stocks and bonds this year and some banks are firing staff and reshuffling roles to keep costs down. (RUSSIA/BANKING, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alexander Winning and Anjuli Davies, 1,000 words)

German firms rush to join global IPO frenzy

FRANKFURT - German cable operator Tele Columbus says it plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, joining a rush of German companies riding the coattails of AliBaba in a global IPO market at its highest level since 2007. (GERMANY-IPOS/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

Secret behind JVP, Israel’s hottest venture capital fund

JERUSALEM - In a white-washed, modernist building in the heart of Jerusalem lies probably Israel’s most successful venture capital firm, the backer of scores of high-tech start-ups over the past 20 years that have generated nearly $18 billion for investors. (ISRAEL-VENTURECAPITAL/JVP (PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- ISRAEL-VENTURECAPITAL/MARGALIT (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 750 words

ECONOMY

Euro zone inflation slows, putting pressure on ECB

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation slowed further as expected in September because of falling prices of unprocessed food and energy, a first estimate by the European Union’s statistics office shows. (EUROZONE-INFLATION, moved, 400 words)

UK economy grows strongly in Q2

LONDON - Britain’s economy is bigger than previously estimated and stood at 2.7 percent above its pre-crisis peak at end of the second quarter, according to official figures. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 675 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 420 words

- BRITAIN-CONSUMER/, moved, 270 words

Russia will struggle to grow, inflation reach a 4-year high

MOSCOW - Russia’s economy will struggle to grow in 2014 and inflation will reach a four-year high, a Reuters poll of economists shows, underlining Russia’s growing economic woes as Western sanctions over Ukraine bite. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Kira Zaslavskaya and Jason Bush, 600 words)

German unemployment unexpectedly rises in September

BERLIN - German joblessness unexpectedly increased in September, the Labour Office says, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy remains subdued after contracting in the second quarter. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/, moved, 100 words)

Stagnant French spending offers economy little respite

PARIS - French consumer spending largely stagnated in July and August, offering little support to the euro zone’s second-biggest economy as it struggles to mount a convincing recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)

Italy’s Renzi to slash GDP forecasts as reform splits party

ROME - Matteo Renzi’s cabinet meets to sign off on new targets reflecting a sharp deterioration in Italy’s economy as Renzi battles with party rebels over his plans to ease firing restrictions in large companies. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, Gavin Jones, 500 words)

Japan’s economy takes another hit as output, spending slump

TOKYO - Japan’s factory output, consumer spending and real wages all fell in August, offering fresh signs of an economy reeling under the hammer-blow of a sales tax hike and keeping pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to revive growth. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 750 words)

COMPANIES

EU questions Ireland’s tax deal with Apple

BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators have asked Ireland to provide details of its tax arrangements with Apple in 1990 and 2007, warning that they could amount to illegal state aid which may be recovered from the U.S. company. ( APPLE IRELAND/TAX (UPDATE 1), expect shortly, 400 words)

+ See also:

- APPLE-CHINA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Carsten, 705 words

ECB will seek whistleblowers, impose bank monitors - Nouy

VIENNA - The European Central Bank’s new banking watchdog will establish a whistleblower system to get tips on banks that may be breaking its rules and will set up independent audit teams to monitor each of the region’s big banks, the head of the agency says. (EUROPE-BANKS/ECB, moved, 270 words)

Next says profit will be hit if warm weather continues

LONDON - Next, Britain’s second biggest clothing retailer, will have to lower its full-year profit forecast if the country’s unusually warm autumn weather continues, deterring shoppers from buying winter clothing, it said. (NEXT UK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Interdealer broker ICAP says 1st-half revenue to fall 10 pct

LONDON - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, says it expects first-half revenue to be 10 percent lower than a year earlier after low levels of volatility kept trading volumes suppressed. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Hutchison, 390 words)

Cost “toxic” side effect as new cancer therapy comes of age

MADRID - A raft of new cancer drugs promise better, longer-lasting treatments with fewer adverse side effects -- but their “financial toxicity” is a growing concern for doctors. (HEALTH-CANCER/COSTS, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 850 words)