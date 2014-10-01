BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone manufacturing growth slows as inflation fades

LONDON - Manufacturing growth in the euro zone slowed further in September as new orders contracted for the first time in over a year on dwindling demand at home and from abroad, a business survey shows. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP), expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Rahul Karunakar, 500 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 800 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 305 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, 380 words

Lacklustre factory data weighs on stocks, dollar up

LONDON - Global stocks begin the fourth quarter on a negative note, with investors wary of lacklustre economic data and keeping a cautious eye on civil unrest in Hong Kong. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1130 GMT/0730 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 635 words)

France defies EU partners with “no austerity” budget

PARIS - France lays down the gauntlet to EU partners with a 2015 budget that sets out how it would bring borrowing back within EU limits two years later than promised, a retreat it blames on the fragile economy. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Japan’s firms fail to shake off tax-hike gloom

TOKYO - Big Japanese manufacturers were slightly more optimistic in the third quarter but service-sector sentiment worsened, a central bank survey shows, adding to signs that a solid economic pickup will remain elusive without another burst of stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 850 words)

Russia works on moves to support economy

MOSCOW - Russia is working on measures to support its economy in case the price of oil falls as low as $60 per barrel, pointing to growing concern as the rouble slides and Western sanctions take a toll. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/OIL (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, 500 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed nearly 60 foreign exchange strategists on the outlook for major currencies against the U.S. dollar. (MARKETS-FOREX/EURO-POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

COMPANIES

UK’s Sainsbury’s cuts full-year forecast after trade worsens

LONDON - Britain’s J Sainsbury cuts its full-year sales forecast and says it will assess its dividend policy as part of a strategic review after second-quarter sales fall sharply, adding to the turmoil in the grocery market. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/0730 AM ET, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 800 words)

+ See also:

- TESCO-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words

Zalando shares rise in stock market debut

FRANKFURT - Shares in Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando rise as much as 12 percent in their Frankfurt debut, valuing the company at about 6 billion euros. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Arno Schuetze and Emma Thomasson, 500 words)

Foreign banks resist Spanish motorway rescue

MADRID - Foreign banks that invested in nine Spanish motorways are dragging out a long-delayed 2.3 billion euro rescue package to nationalise the bankrupt toll roads as they seek better terms to recoup part of their money. (SPAIN-MOTORWAYS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett, 900 words)

Auto recovery wobbles in Paris show spotlight

PARIS - Europe’s anaemic car market rebound could be over before it has really begun. That is the fear of executives as they gather for the Paris auto show opening on Thursday, the biggest industry event in the regional calendar. (AUTOSHOW-PARIS/MARKETS (PREVIEW), moved, by Laurence Frost, 875 words)

Babcock, BAE Systems win $5.2 bln UK naval contracts

LONDON - Babcock International and BAE Systems have won contracts worth a total of 3.2 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) to maintain British warships, submarines and naval bases for the next five years. (BAE SYSTEMS-CONTRACT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 435 words)

Adidas seeks to placate investors with share buyback

PARIS - German sportswear maker Adidas, facing investor discontent over its underperforming share price, announces plans to return to shareholders as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) over the next three years. (ADIDAS-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

Don Quijote leads Japan tourism push to rake in sales

TOKYO - While Japanese retailers struggle to cope with the burden of a sales tax hike, discount store operator Don Quijote Holdings aims to extend its 25-year run of rising profits by taking a different approach: turning Japan into a tourist mecca. (DON QUIJOTE HLDG-TOURISM/ (PICTURE), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim, 900 words)