BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Rio Tinto rejects Glencore bid approach amid iron ore slump

MELBOURNE - Rio Tinto rejects a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant just as the price of its most profitable product, iron ore, slides toward a five-year low. (RIO TINTO-GLENCORE/APPROACH (UPDATE 4), expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Sonali Paul, 970 words)

German industry output plunges most in 5-1/2 years

BERLIN - German industrial output posts biggest drop since height of global financial crisis in early 2009, the latest figures to raise question marks about the strength of Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Annika Breidthardt, 600 words)

BNP asks other banks for help as dollar clearing ban nears

LONDON/NEW YORK - BNP Paribas has asked at least three banks to help it clear certain energy transactions in U.S. dollars next year to make sure it can keep its energy trade finance division operating after a ban imposed for violating U.S. sanctions, sources say. (BNP PARIBAS/CLEARING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 795 words)

French finmin says not in EU’s powers to reject budget

PARIS - Europe’s executive arm does not have the authority to reject France’s budget over missed deficit-cutting targets, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says as he announces that no further spending cuts will be made next year. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

MARKETS

Weak German output numbers send Europe into reverse

LONDON - A second day of weak German data sends European markets into retreat with stocks, the euro and periphery euro zone government debt all knocked by the mounting evidence of an abrupt slowdown in the bloc’s economic engine room. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

As oil prices tank, new era of abundance seen dawning

As oil production swells, demand falters and prices slide, the global oil market appears on the verge of a pivotal shift from an era of scarcity to one of abundance. (OIL-MARKETS/INFLECTION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Edward McAllister and Timothy Gardner, 990 words)

ECONOMY

German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink

BERLIN - The last thing the faltering European economy would appear to need right now is a sudden downturn in Germany, until now its pillar of strength. But a bout of German weakness may be precisely what is required to convince Angela Merkel to ramp up public spending as her partners have demanded. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, 800 words)

UK factory output growth slows, auto shutdowns weigh

LONDON - British manufacturing growth slowed in August in month-on-month terms, official data shows, adding to signs of a cooling in the country’s economic recovery. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 435 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 415 words

EU parliament, incoming Commission head seek deal on EU exec

BRUSSELS - Top European Parliament officials and the incoming European Commission president meet on the last day of hearings for candidates for commissioners on the line-up of the EU executive that is to steer Europe’s policies in the next five years. (EU-PARLIAMENT/HEARINGS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alastair Macdonald, 800 words)

BOJ pledges prolonged stimulus, signals no action imminent

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stresses his resolve to maintain massive stimulus for a prolonged period but shrugs off the need to expand it soon, remaining upbeat on the outlook despite signs the economy may be in a mild recession. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 800 words)

+ See also:

- NUCLEAR-JAPAN/RESTART, moved, by Yiyuan Wang and Osamu Tsukimori, 950 words

Swiss consumer prices post first fall in seven months

ZURICH - Swiss consumer prices fell in September from a year ago for the first time in seven months, data shows, dragged down by falling prices abroad and tumbling oil prices. (SWISS-ECONOMY/INFLATION, expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Variety the watchword as experts pick bank test weaklings

LONDON - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi and Germany’s Commerzbank are seen as two of the banks most at risk in Europe’s landmark review of its banks according to analysts and academics but it’s anyone’s guess as to who else might be in the danger zone. (EU-BANKS/TESTS-PREDICTIONS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, 900 words)

Samsung heads for annual profit fall after weak Q3 guidance

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics is heading for its first annual earnings drop since 2011 after it revealed its July-September profit will be the lowest in more than three years and says short-term prospects for smartphones are uncertain. (SAMSUNG ELEC-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 650 words)

Novozymes looks beyond ‘fantasy fuel’

COPENHAGEN - When Denmark’s Novozymes began wondering in 2000 how its mass-produced enzymes that could be used to make advanced biofuels, the industry did not yet exist and some argue, it has only emerged now after years of being lampooned as “fantasy fuel”. Now that commercial production has begun, Novozymes’ gaze has already moved on to bioplastics and, strikingly, diapers. (NOVOZYMES-BIOFUEL/, expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Sabina Zawadzki, 800 words)

Norway’s Yara fires CEO, continues CF Industries talks

OSLO - Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara International says it has fired chief executive Joergen Ole Haslestad and that its merger talks with rival CF Industries will continue under the leadership of its finance chief. (YARA INTL-M&A/CF INDUSTRIES-CEO (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Sanofi says told U.S. about bribery claims

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says it has informed U.S. authorities of allegations of improper payments by its employees to healthcare professionals in East Africa and the Middle East, in the latest of a string of bribery claims embarrassing the pharmaceutical industry. (SANOFI-CORRUPTION/, moved, 330 words)

Japan GPIF portfolio shift delayed - sources

TOKYO - Japan’s $1.2 trillion public pension fund, the world’s largest, will delay a highly anticipated decision on shifting its portfolio allocations to November or later, people familiar with the process say. (JAPAN-GPIF/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi and Takashi Umekawa, 405 words)