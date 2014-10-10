BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Global economy stuttering, governments urged to open wallets

WASHINGTON - Advocates of a global infrastructure push foresee hundreds of billions of dollars of efficiently managed projects springing up across developed and developing nations alike, putting the unemployed to work while paving the way for stronger economic growth in the future. (IMF-GROWTH/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Howard Schneider and Anna Yukhananov, 790 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/, moved, 200 words

- IMF-ECONOMY/G20-JAPAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 300 words

Global shares hit 6-month low as growth worries mount

LONDON - Shares across the world fall sharply, pushing a global index to a six-month low, as investors worry about the prospect of a global economic slowdown while U.S. monetary stimulus nears its end. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 630 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moved, 370 words

Oil falls near four-year lows as rout extends

LONDON - Brent crude oil futures fall to $89 a barrel, close to a four-year low, as rising supply and more grim economic news stretch a months-long slump in prices. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Libby George, 490 words)

+ See also:

- NORTHSEA SALES/, moved, by Claire Milhench, 700 words)

EU rules seek to help securitisation revival

LONDON - The European Commission publishes new rules to encourage more securitisation of assets such as car and consumer loans and small business loans as part of a drive to channel more funds into the flagging European economy. (EU-ABS/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 600 words)

INVESTMENT

Euro takes a break as a “carry trade” currency, for now

LONDON - Selling the euro against just about anything has made money since the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate below zero but recent big swings in exchange rates have cut investor appetite for these risk-seeking trades. (INVESTMENT-FOREX/EURO (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 800 words)

Fund managers line up for high-yielding energy subsidiaries

NEW YORK - The hunt for dividend yield is pushing U.S. fund managers into an unproven new offshoot of the alternative energy industry. (FUNDS-YIELDCOS (analysis), moved, by David Randall, 1.20 words)

ECONOMY

Greek PM seeks confidence vote to quell snap election fears

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras seeks a confidence vote to rally support for his plan to abandon a widely-reviled EU/IMF aid package and end mounting speculation his government is on its last legs. (GREECE-CONFIDENCEVOTE/, moved, by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou, 600 words)

Bank of England sheds light on plans for Scottish vote

LONDON - The Bank of England shed light on some of the contingency plans it made for Scotland voting in favour of independence last month, saying it was ready to supply extra bank notes and pump extra liquidity into banks. (BRITAIN-BANK/FPC, moved, 390 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/, moved, 390 words

Japan PM Abe’s growth plan hits new obstacle: Daycare NIMBY

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to help women juggle work and family are hitting a roadblock: opposition to building new daycare centres from residents who fear noise from children playing will spoil their quiet neighbourhoods. (JAPAN-DAYCARE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Linda Sieg, 400 words)

Italian industry output rises slightly after steep July drop

ROME - Italian industrial output was slightly softer than expected in August, rising 0.3 percent after a steep 1.0 percent drop in July but leaving prospects looking weak for the third quarter, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

Australia miners push for China relief for battered coal

MELBOURNE - Australia must hold urgent talks with China to exempt coal producers from new tariffs in a free trade agreement due to be completed this year, an industry body says, following Beijing’s move to reintroduce coal tariffs after nearly a decade. (CHINA-COAL/AUSTRALIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 750 words)

COMPANIES

BMW outsells Audi, Mercedes but lead over rivals shrinking

BERLIN - BMW outsold German rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz in September thanks to strong demand in Europe, but the gap between the three luxury car brands has narrowed this year in a fierce sales race. (BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-AUTOS/ECOMMERCE, moved, by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, 900 words

- FORD-CHINA/SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu, 400 words

Cadillac’s new boss maps out product blitz by 2020

DETROIT/PARIS - Cadillac’s new boss plans a blitz of new products by 2020, from a pure battery-electric car to an ultra-luxury sedan, that he hopes will help resurrect General Motors’ struggling premium brand and make it a global powerhouse. (GENERALMOTORS-CADILLAC/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Laurence Frost, 840 words)

Fininvest ordered to sell bulk of its Mediolanum stake

MILAN - Fininvest, the holding company of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, must sell two thirds of its 30 percent stake in asset manager and insurer Mediolanum to comply with a Bank of Italy request. (MEDIOLANUM-FININVEST/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Stefano Bernabei, 500 words)

UniCredit CEO says could drop sale of bad loans unit

MILAN - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit says it will decide by next week whether to go ahead with the sale of its bad loans unit, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB). (UNICREDIT-CEO/, moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 450 words)

Jupiter’s assets dip on unit sale impact; net inflows slow

LONDON - Jupiter Fund Management says assets under management fell in the third quarter after the sale of a unit, while the pace of new money entering its funds also slowed. (JUPITER-AUM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 270 words)