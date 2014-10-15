BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe to save up to $80 bln on energy as prices plunge

LONDON - Energy imports for oil, natural gas and thermal coal cost the European Union around $500 billion in 2013, with three quarters of that being spent to buy oil, Reuters research shows. (EUROPE-ENERGY/IMPORTS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Henning Gloystein, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/PRODUCTION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Edward McAllister, 925 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Libby George, 480 words

AbbVie cools on $55 bln Shire deal after U.S. tax changes

LONDON - Chicago-based AbbVie says it is reconsidering its $55 billion takeover of Shire weeks after the U.S. government moved to curb deals designed to reduce tax, wiping $13 billion off the London-listed firm’s stock price. (SHIRE-M&A/ABBVIE (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 425 words)

Bonds rise, oil falls as economic gloom persists

LONDON - Persistent fears over the health of the global economic recovery keep bond yields and oil prices falling, even as shares broadly stabilise after days of steep losses. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 400 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS STOCKS/SELLOFF SHORTS, moved, by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 700 words

EU watchdog to rule whether allowances comply with bonus cap

BRUSSELS - The European Union’s banking watchdog publishes its long-awaited report into whether allowances being paid by many lenders to senior bankers is simply a ploy to circumvent the bloc’s cap on bonuses. (EU-BANKS-BONUSES/, expect 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 600 words)

ECONOMY

UK unemployment falls to 6.0 pct but employment growth slows

LONDON - Growth in employment in Britain was its slowest in more than a year in the three months to August even as the unemployment rate fell more than expected. (BRITAIN-JOBS/, moved, 380 words)

Italy’s Renzi presents 1st budget as row brews with Brussels

ROME - Matteo Renzi’s Italian government meets to approve his first tax cutting budget, as a potential dispute brews with the European Commission, which says Italy is not doing enough to rein in its burgeoning public debt. (ITALY-BUDGET/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Gavin Jones, 500 words)

China inflation cools to near 5-year low

BEIJING- China’s inflation rate slows more than expected in September to a near five-year low, adding to concerns that global growth will cool fast unless governments take bolder measures to shore up their economies. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao, 550 words)

+ See also:

- SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo, 700 words

U.S. encouraged by progress with Japan on trade pact

TOKYO - Progress in U.S. talks with Japan towards a Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact is encouraging, but difficult issues remain, the acting deputy U.S. trade representative says. (JAPAN-USA/TRADE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Elaine Lies, 415 words)

COMPANIES

Mobile giant Qualcomm beats rival with $2.5 bln CSR bid

LONDON/FRANKFURT - U.S. smartphone chip giant Qualcomm Inc agrees to buy UK chip maker CSR Plc for $2.5 billion, beating potential bidder Microchip Technology for the specialist in wireless chips used in audio, cars and wearable devices. (CSR-M&A/QUALCOMM (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle and Eric Auchard, 500 words)

India’s IndiGo agrees to buy 250 Airbus A320neo aircraft

NEW DELHI/PARIS - Indian budget carrier IndiGo has agreed to buy 250 single-aisle A320neo aircraft from Airbus SA, the companies says, potentially marking the largest number of jets ever sold by the European planemaker in a single order. (INDIGO-ORDERS/AIRBUS GROUP (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

Statoil CEO quits to take top job at BG

OSLO - Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund unexpectedly quit to take the top job at Britain’s BG Group for more than twice his previous pay and tasked with turning around a flagging rival. (STATOIL-MOVES/CEO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Karolin Schaps, 580 words)

Tech firms HP, EMC call off merger talks - sources

NEW YORK - Hewlett-Packard Co has ended merger talks with EMC Corp and may announce this development as soon as Wednesday, deciding to walk away after months of fruitless negotiations, people briefed on the matter tells Reuters. (HP-EMC CORP/M&A (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Nadia Damouni, 380 words)

ASML says on track to hit year’s sales target

AMSTERDAM - Dutch electronic chip manufacturing equipment maker ASML reports a drop in quarterly sales but says it is still on track to hit its full-year target as it delivers on two system orders that are delayed. (ASML HOLDING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Thomas Escritt, 520 words)

Baby food helps Danone Q3 sales beat forecasts

PARIS - Danone posts a better-than-expected 6.9 percent underlying rise in third-quarter sales, helped by improving baby food sales in Asia where the French food group is seeking to recover from a health scare last year. (DANONE-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 490 words)

Rio Tinto lifts iron ore output to record as prices see-saw

SYDNEY - The world’s No. 2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto says a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market. (RIO TINTO PLC-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 515 words)

Balfour Beatty names QinetiQ chief to lead turnaround

LONDON - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has named Leo Quinn, head of defence technology firm QinetiQ, as its new chief executive, opting for a boss with a track record of turning businesses around. (BALFOUR BEATTY-MOVES/CEO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Li-mei Hoang, 475 words)

Toyota recalls 1.67 mln Toyota, Lexus cars for defects

TOKYO - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp says it will recall a total 1.67 million vehicles globally in a voluntary move to address three separate defects, including a faulty brake master cylinder that could hinder the brake’s performance. (TOYOTA-RECALL/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 355 words)