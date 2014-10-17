BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe rides rebound as global sell-off abates

LONDON - World stocks hit a nine-month low but oil and southern European bonds are off their week’s lows, as investors begin to dust themselves off after one of the most volatile spells in world markets in years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words

Britain may keep rates lower for longer - BoE economist

LONDON - The Bank of England may need to keep interest rates lower for longer than previously thought to reduce the chance of Britain’s economy slipping into long-term stagnation, its chief economist Andrew Haldane says. (BRITAIN-BOE/HALDANE (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by David Milliken, 650 words)

Putin, Ukraine’s Poroshenko meet but no sign of breakthrough

MILAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin says meeting with Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko and EU leaders “positive”, but despite upbeat comment, there was no sign of decisive breakthrough in solving the crisis in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MEETING (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Andreas Rinke and Steve Scherer, 850 words)

CF, Yara call off fertilizer merger talks

OSLO - CF Industries ends merger talks with Norway’s Yara International that would have created a $24.5 billion fertilizer producer to rival world No.1 Potash Corp over differences about strategy and the market outlook. (CF INDUSTRIES-YARA INTL/M&A, (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Soyoung Kim and Kanika Sikka, 600 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Fix for FX fixings will see big banks rule

LONDON - By lengthening the trading window at the heart of a probe into currency benchmark manipulation, global regulators may grant the market’s biggest players the sort of controlling influence that prompted the original allegations. (FX-INVESTIGATION/WINDOW, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Patrick Graham, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Fed considers using bank stress tests for crisis prevention

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is considering turning its annual health check for big banks into one of the tools it could use to prevent a build up of excessive financial risks. (USA-FED/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider, 720 words)

Weak Japan confidence raises pressure for policy support

TOKYO - Japanese business confidence slipped to the lowest in 1-1/2 years in October and it is seen struggling to rebound, a Reuters poll shows, a further sign Tokyo may be forced to offer fresh policy support to recharge an economy ailing from a sales tax hike. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 675 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-JAPAN-BILLS/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 590 words

China’s Qiqihar offers a glimpse at the slowing economy

QIQIHAR - Qiqihar, an old industrial and agricultural hub in China’s Heilongjiang province, offers a glimpse of what Beijing is anxious to avoid - the city’s economy grew 5.2 percent in the first half of this year. That’s just ahead of the province’s 4.8 percent, the slowest in China - where growth nationally has slowed to 7.4 percent after decades of double-digit expansion. (CHINA-ECONOMY/HEILONGJIANG (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Adam Rose, 1,200 words)

Indonesia’s new leader plans steep fuel rises next month

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s President-elect Joko Widodo plans to raise subsidised gasoline and diesel prices by around 50 percent next month in a bid to bring down the budget deficit in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, an adviser tells Reuters. (INDONESIA-SUBSIDIES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Michael Taylor, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Rolls-Royce says profit will not rise next year

LONDON - British engineer Rolls-Royce warns that deteriorating economic conditions means profits will not rise next year as previously forecast. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 550 words)

Not as high as its heels, but Jimmy Choo ticks up at debut

LONDON - Jimmy Choo inched up in its London market debut, as bankers more used to analysing “greenshoe options” watched to see whether the luxury shoemaker could survive roiled markets and a backdrop of yanked listings across Europe. (JIMMY-CHOO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0915 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Freya Berry, 520 words)

Credit Suisse shakes up investment bank unit with new bosses

ZURICH - Credit Suisse appoints two new investment banking bosses and promotes them to its top ranks, a move likely to raise fresh questions over its appetite to scale back a unit hit by volatility and lacklustre profits. (CREDITSUISSE-MOVES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 500 words)

Old Mutual’s wealth arm buys UK’s Quilter Cheviot

LONDON - Financial services group Old Mutual’s wealth arm buys investment management firm Quilter Cheviot for 585 million pounds from European private equity house Bridgepoint, taking on two star fund managers and focusing on high net worth investors. (QUILTERCHEVIOTm&a/OLD MUTUAL (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn and Karolin Schaps, 500 words)

Roche, Merck extend immunotherapy fight to breast cancer

LONDON - Swiss drugmaker Roche and U.S. group Merck & Co are to present data on their rival immunotherapy drugs in breast cancer in December, extending a novel approach to fighting tumours to another cancer type. (ROCHE-RESULTS/CANCER (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

Europe new car sales rise 6.1 pct as top markets shine

BERLIN - Car sales in Europe rose 6.1 percent in September, helped by strong demand in the region’s top markets of Germany, the UK and France, data from the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) shows. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/SEPTEMEBER, moved, 370 words)

Singapore Airlines rides to budget airline Tiger’s rescue

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY - Cash-rich Singapore Airlines is injecting up to $110 million to take control of loss-making affiliate Tiger Airways Ltd, shoring up the budget carrier while scrapping its regional ambitions as competition rages. (TIGER AIRWAYS-M&A/VIRGIN AUSTRALIA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye, 530 words)