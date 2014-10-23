BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone, China PMIs edge up but little sign of turnaround

LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone businesses performed much better than any forecaster expected this month and China’s vast factory sector grew a shade faster, but there were worrying signs that the upturn could be short lived. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 4), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 1,000 words

- PMI-FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 430 words

- PMI-FLASH/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 505 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 350 words

Stock market recovers on better than expected factory data

LONDON - Stock markets in Europe recover from a poor start after a batch of more optimistic than expected surveys of German and euro zone purchasing managers, extending a week-long run higher that has somewhat settled global nerves over growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

Few surprises expected from results of Europe’s bank review

LONDON/FRANKFURT - The euro zone’s 130 biggest banks will get the European Central Bank’s final verdict on their health around noon, ending months of uncertainty on what measures they will be forced to take as a result of the region’s most comprehensive ever bank tests. (ECB-BANKS/STRESSTESTS-RESULTS (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and Eva Taylor, 950 words)

Tesco scraps profit outlook as accounting black hole deepens

LONDON - Tesco reports a bigger than expected hole in its finances after finding accounting mistakes went back further than initially thought, forcing Britain’s biggest grocer to scrap its full-year profit outlook. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Mario Draghi’s German problem

BERLIN/FRANKFURT/PARIS - Two years after saving the euro zone with his vow to do “whatever it takes” to defend the single currency, ECB President Mario Draghi is on a collision course with his biggest stakeholder, the Germans, with worrying implications for a faltering European economy. (ECB-GERMANY/ (INSIGHT), expect by 1330 gmt/9.30 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, Andreas Framke and Paul Taylor, 1,500 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Fresh turbulence tests post-crisis financial markets

LONDON - A dramatic upswing in volatility is putting post-crisis financial markets to the test, as curbs on banks’ ability to take risks and an increase in technology-driven trading expose potential new cracks in the system. (MARKETS-TRADING/VOLATILITY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 925 words)

US stock options markets agree need for trading halts

NEW YORK - U.S. options market operators have agreed in recent months on the need for new automatic trading halts when stock options prices suddenly surge or plunge, in a bid to reduce excess volatility and blunt the impact of erroneous trades, according to five sources with knowledge of their discussions. (USA-OPTIONS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by John McCrank, 755 words)

US plans to plug coal royalty loophole padding profits

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is drafting rules designed to close an accounting loophole that in recent years has helped coal companies boost export profits and likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, people familiar with the plan say. (USA-COAL/ROYALTY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Patrick Rucker, 700 words)

Buffett copycats risk a pounding as Berkshire suffers

NEW YORK - It’s not been a good time for Warren Buffett wannabes. Sharp drops in many of the stocks owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in recent weeks have hit the sprawling conglomerate’s equity portfolio hard. (USA-BUFFETT/PORTFOLIO, moved, by Luciana Lopez, 970 words)

Private capital gets more bang in China as reforms step up

HONG KONG - Private firms have overtaken state-owned companies this year for the first time as the biggest drivers of investment banking revenues in China - a sign of how Beijing’s reforms are transforming private capital’s role in the world’s second-largest economy. (CHINA-DEALS/, moved, by Elzio Barreto, 775 words)

ECONOMY

EU leaders seek climate deal, divided over costs

BRUSSELS - European leaders aim to agree a new decade of energy policy to cut climate-warming gas emissions out to 2030 at an EU summit, though sharp differences over sharing the cost means a deal could elude them. (EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATECHANGE (TV, PIX, UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EUROPE/BUDGET, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 485 words

With rouble down, Russian central bank faces tough choices

MOSCOW - A steep fall in the rouble combined with a surge in inflation raises questions about whether the time has come for the Russian central bank to change its cautious tactics. The bank’s board meets at the end of the month to hold a regular discussion over interest rate policy, with growing speculation it may soon raise rates to defend the rouble. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/CENTRALBANK, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jason Bush, 700 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly, 670 words

BoE’s Broadbent says underlying rates to eventually rise

LONDON - The Bank of England is only likely to raise interest rates gradually, as headwinds to growth and long-term downward pressures on borrowing costs pass, the central bank’s deputy governor says. (BRITAIN-BOE/BROADBENT, moved, 445 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 340 words

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 295 words

Spanish unemployment falls to lowest in almost 3 years

MADRID - Spain’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in almost three years in the third quarter as the country’s large services sector took on more staff and construction activity also picked up. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

COMPANIES

Credit Suisse boosted by bond trading and Alibaba flotation

ZURICH - Swiss bank Credit Suisse posts better-than-expected quarterly profits, bolstered by juicy fees from the multi-billion listing of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as well as a rise in bond-trading at its investment bank. (CREDIT SUISSE GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)

Unilever pledges action after sales disappoint

LONDON - Unilever pledges to speed up its cost-savings activities after posting its weakest quarterly sales growth in nearly five years, as Europe’s persistent woes and a slowdown in emerging markets curb demand for everything from ice cream to detergent. (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 600 words)

Mercedes-Benz cars help to lift Daimler profit

FRANKFURT - Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit rises 67 percent, driven by a one-off gain from the sale of a joint venture stake to Rolls-Royce and surging demand for luxury cars. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Edward Taylor, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MICHELIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Drugmakers may need indemnity for fast-track Ebola vaccines

LONDON/GENEVA - Drugmakers are looking for some kind of indemnity from governments or multilateral agencies for the widespread emergency use of new Ebola vaccines in Africa. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Stephanie Nebehay, 520 words)

Finland’s Nokia beats market expectations in Q3

HELSINKI - Finland’s Nokia beat market expectations as it reports strong third-quarter profit growth and lifted the profitability outlook for its core network unit on the back of network roll-outs in North America and China. (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 335 words)

+ See also:

- ORANGESA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words

Publicis counts Omnicom costs as Q3 growth disappoints

PARIS - French advertising group Publicis says organic sales growth was a disappointing 1.0 percent in the third quarter, blaming mainly its focus on “other plans” - a reference to this year’s failed merger with U.S.-based Omnicom. (PUBLICIS GROUPE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic, 510 words)

Nordic banks tops forecast, warns on economy

STOCKHOLM - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, and Sweden’s SEB, the Nordic region’s biggest corporate bank, both report better-than-expected third-quarter results but warn on tougher economic conditions ahead. (BANKS-RESULTS/NORDICS, expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Johan Ahlander, 600 words)

UK’s Lloyds not pushed to sell branches to Co-op -lawmakers

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group’s aborted attempt to sell hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Bank was not influenced by politicians, a committee of lawmakers say. (BRITAIN-BANKS/CO OPERATIVE BANK, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 675 words)

Talent shortage drives pay up in UK financial services, tech

LONDON - A talent shortage in Britain’s financial services and technology sectors has pushed salaries in the industry up by 2.6 percent in the last year, ahead of inflation and outpacing sluggish UK wage growth, research shows. (BRITAIN-BANKING/SALARY, moved, 390 words)