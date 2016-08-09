Reuters Business News Schedule at 0830 GMT/0430AM ET

Editor: Keith Weir +44 20 7542 8022

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China's slowing wholesale deflation takes pressure off central bank

BEIJING - China's factory price deflation moderated further in July, with prices falling at their slowest pace in two years, taking pressure off the central bank to cut rates as policymakers turn their focus to structural reforms and ballooning credit (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elias Glenn and Yawen Chen, 400 words)

Search for yield drives stocks higher, pound falls vs dollar

LONDON - Shares rose in Europe and Asia while sterling fell to its weakest in a month against the dollar on the prospect of further monetary easing following Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), expect by 0900/ 5 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 400 words)

Pokemon Go eludes cloning attempts by big game studios

SAN FRANCISCO - Top video game companies, caught off-guard by the runaway success of Pokemon Go, are wrestling with how to play catch-up to the augmented reality app that has become a worldwide phenomenon. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/RIVALS (PIX), moved, by Jeffrey Dastin, 740 words)

BP seeks buyers for China petchem JV stake in up to $3 bln deal

FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50 percent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals joint venture, its single largest investment in China, in a deal that would fetch $2-$3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (BP-CHINA/M&A (UPDATE 1), EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Denny Thomas, 305 words)

COMPANIES

ANZ 9-mth profit drops, shares jump on austerity measures

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posts a small drop in unaudited nine-month cash profit but shares jump more than 3 percent as investors cheered the lender's commitment to shrink in Asia to boost overall returns. (ANZ BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey, 450 words)

Developer Evergrande nudges up stake in China Vanke to 5 pct

China Vanke's new shareholder China Evergrande Group nudges up its stake in its bigger rival to 5 percent, but investors remain in the dark about its intentions concerning what is already a very messy battle for control of Vanke. (CHINA VANKE-M&A/EVERGRANDE, moved, 300 words)

India ride-hailing firm Ola sideswiped as Uber, Didi team up in China

NEW DELHI - Didi Chuxing's acquisition of Uber's China business last week reshapes the landscape in Asia's growing ride-hailing sector, and leaves India's Ola more vulnerable to attack by Uber in its $12 billion home market. (UBER-INDIA/OLA (PIX), moved, by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah, 700 words)

UK competition body relies on fintech for banking revolution

LONDON - Britain's competition watchdog has published its final recommendations for boosting competition in retail banking by 2018, relying on "revolutionary" technology to increase choice, dismaying consumer groups who wanted faster action. (BRITAIN-BANKS/COMPETITION (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000/ 6 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill, 450 words)

MARKETS

Sterling slides as BoE rams home easing message

LONDON - Sterling fell half a percent to a 1-month low against the dollar, by far the biggest mover on major currency markets after the Bank of England's biggest hawk on policy signalled his willingness to ease policy further (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), updating throughout the day, by Patrick Graham, 540 words)

Oil slips to $45 as glut overshadows producer action hopes

LONDON - Oil fell below $45 a barrel after rallying to a two-week high the previous day, as concern about a supply glut outweighed hopes of producer action to prop up prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler, 340 words)

Gold recovers from 1-week low on bargain hunting

Gold holds steady after recovering from one-week lows hit the day before, with investors using the price correction to hunt for bargains on hopes of more economic stimulus from central banks. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Sethuraman N R, 400 words)

ECONOMY

India's Rajan calls on govt to set up monetary panel soon; holds rate

MUMBAI - At his last policy review as head of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan kept key interest rates unchanged to cool inflation running near two year highs, while also pushing for policy panel to be formed in time for a review in October. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 553 words)

Rising German imports narrow trade surplus at end of weak Q2

BERLIN - A rise in German imports outstripped a modest gain in exports in June, narrowing the trade surplus as Europe's largest economy ended the second quarter struggling to maintain its strong momentum from the start of the year (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel, 350 words)

COLUMN-Fed dependent, for sure, but who knows on what

Federal Reserve data dependency isn't what it used to be. While there is still much talk by the Fed and its representatives about how it will be guided by incoming economic data, something appears to have broken down in the calculations, with far less certainty among observers and investors over what data leads to which policy. (MARKETS-SAFT/ (COLUMN), moved, by James Saft, 800 words)

Australia business conditions resilient in July-NAB

SYDNEY - Australian business conditions cool a little in July after a very strong run, though firms reported solid demand for labour that could augur a pick up in jobs growth ahead. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)

Corporate Indonesia gears up for consumer demand revival

JAKARTA - Indonesian firms ranging from restaurant chains to snackmakers are stepping up investment and launching new products as improving economic conditions and easier access to credit drive a spurt in consumer demand in the country of 250 million people. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERS (REPEAT, PIX), moved, by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata, 500 words)

COMMODITIES

Pollution crackdown on China tin producers could spur imports, lift prices

MELBOURNE/SHANGHAI - China could ramp up imports of refined tin as a string of environmental inspections at smelters in the world's top producer of the metal curbs local output. (METALS-TIN/SMELTERS (PIX), moved, by Melanie Burton and Ruby Lian, 450 words)