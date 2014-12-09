BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Oil hits five-year low, crushing risk appetite

LONDON - Oil prices fall to fresh five-year lows, prompting investors rattled by worries over global growth and renewed political uncertainty in Greece to dump shares. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Sheppard, 420 words

German imports fall at fastest pace in almost two years

BERLIN - German imports posted their steepest drop in almost two years in October after a strong rise the previous month, while exports also fell, but economists remained upbeat about the prospects for Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

Greek yields rise after government brings forward presidential vote

LONDON - Greece bond yields surge after the government brought forward a presidential vote in a political gamble that raised uncertainty over the country’s transition back to financial markets. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Marius Zaharia, 485 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-STOCKS/, moved, 125 words

- GREECE-VOTE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, 760 words

Troubled Tesco warns on profit again

LONDON - Troubled British grocer Tesco has warned on full year profit again, slashing its full-year outlook by almost a third in the latest downgrade sparked by an accounting scandal and intense competition in its home market. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by James Davey, 325 words)

MARKETS

China stocks and currency tumble, bond yields surge as volatility becomes new norm

SHANGHAI - China shares plunge, with a key index recording its biggest fall in over five years, sharply reversing course after a non-stop, two-week rally partly fuelled by speculation the central bank would further ease policy. (MARKETS-CHINA/ (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Pete Sweeney, 650 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-DEBT/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 535 words

INSIGHT

For Fed stress tests, US banks form a study group

NEW YORK - Executives at the biggest U.S. banks are sharing notes with each other before their next round of tests with federal regulators. Banks are struggling to figure out what exactly the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking for when it conducts its annual “stress tests,” which measure how banks will hold up during times of economic turmoil, bank executives, former Fed officials and consultants involved in the process told Reuters. (BANKS-STRESS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Peter Rudegeair, 1,170 words)

ECONOMY

UK Oct factory output slides, hit by electronics, after strong Sept

LONDON - British industrial output unexpectedly fell in October as manufacturing was dragged down by a sharp fall in production of electronic products following a strong September. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 415 words)

Ukraine says Russia has resumed gas flow

KIEV - Russia resumed gas flows to Ukraine after halting them six months ago in a dispute over prices and unpaid debts, Ukraine’s gas transport monopoly says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words0

BOJ survey to show recovery in Japan business mood running flat

TOKYO - Business confidence was roughly flat in the fourth quarter among big Japanese firms and worsened for smaller ones, a key central bank survey is likely to show on Monday, highlighting the uneven recovery brought by premier Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policies. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara, 410 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (PICTURE), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 700 words

Australian business conditions, confidence decline in Nov-survey

SYDNEY - A measure of Australian business conditions falls back sharply in November while confidence continues to decline, a subdued survey that will only add to speculation of further cuts in interest rates. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Honda to expand investigative air bag recall globally

TOKYO - Honda Motor says it will expand an ‘investigative’ recall to replace potentially lethal Takata Corp air bag inflators across the globe, taking the total Takata-related recall tally of all brands to more than 19 million since 2008. (AUTOS-TAKATA/HONDA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki, 465 words)

Auditor finds discrepancy in Kabel Deutschland takeover price

FRANKFURT - A special auditor’s report concluded there was a discrepancy between the price paid for German cable firm Kabel Deutschland by Britain’s Vodafone and the value of the company. (KABEL DTS HLD-VODAFONE/AUDITOR, moved, 330 words)

Siemens sees higher synergies from Dresser-Rand purchase

FRANKFURT - German engineering group Siemens is now targeting 30 percent more savings from its acquisition of oilfield equipment company Dresser-Rand than previously announced, it said in presentation slides published on its website. (SIEMENS-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 235 words)

ASOS quarterly sales growth slows on overseas weakness

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS reports a further slowdown in quarterly sales growth due to a drop in international sales, hitting its shares. (ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Valeant to drop deal-making in near term to cut debt, boost stock

NEW YORK/WINNIPEG - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is abandoning its growth-by-acquisitions strategy for the time being to try to reduce debt, boost its stock price and one day return to its traditional deal-making in a stronger position, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (VALEANT-STRATEGY/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Nadia Damouni, Olivia Oran and Rod Nickel, 710 words)

JCDecaux eyes Clear Channel Outdoor European assets -sources

NEW YORK/LONDON - JCDecaux SA, the world’s biggest outdoor advertising group, is exploring a bid for the European advertising assets of U.S. rival Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. (CLEARCHANNELOUTDOOREUROPE-M&A/JCDECAUX (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Anjuli Davies, 5500 words)

Volkswagen hires BMW development chief to head VW car brand

FRANKFURT - German carmaker Volkswagen says it has recruited BMW development chief Herbert Diess to its management board, opening up the succession race at two of Germany’s largest carmakers. (BMW-MOVES/VOLKSWAGEN (UPDATE 1), moved, 110 words)

Lufthansa sees strike costs at around 200 mln euros

FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa estimates strikes may have cost it almost 200 million euros ($247 million) this year, after a further two walkouts by pilots last week forced the cancellation of thousands of flights, an executive says. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/, moved, 170 words)

BAE, Navantia, Raytheon to up role in Australian shipbuilding

SYDNEY - Defence contractors BAE Systems Plc, Navantia SA and Raytheon Co will increase their roles in Australia’s A$8.5 billion warship building project as the country tries to get the troubled programme back on track. (AUSTRALIA-DEFENSE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jane Wardell, 450 words)

Australian regulators signal crackdown on risky mortgage lending

SYDNEY - Australian regulators says that they will take a tougher line on risky mortgage lending, seeking to pre-empt the threat of a housing bubble and targeting a key plank of growth for the country’s major banks. (AUSTRALIA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Pandey, 505 words)