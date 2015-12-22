FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 22, 2015

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

                          TOP STORIES
    Japan targets growth, fiscal reform in record budget
spending plan
    TOKYO - Japan's government is planning record spending of
nearly $800 billion in the next fiscal year to shore up a
fragile economy, with Tokyo also promising to rein in a bulging
debt burden in a budget set to be unveiled this week.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto,
415 words)
    
    + See also:
    - JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White,
514 words
    
    Oil prices come off multi-year lows on winter demand hopes
    SINGAPORE - Oil prices edge away from multi-year lows as the
northern hemisphere moves into the peak-demand winter season,
but mild weather and ballooning supplies mean that prices are
expected to remain generally low well into 2016. (GLOBAL-OIL/,
by Henning Gloystein, 450 words)
    
    + See also:
    - GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe,
450 words
    
                         ECONOMY
    German consumer morale improves going into the new year
    BERLIN - Morale among German consumers improved heading into
the new year and economic expectations sees a significant
upswing, a survey shows, suggesting Europe's biggest economy is
set for robust consumption growth in 2016. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GFK,
moved, 450 words)
    
    Danish Q3 GDP slump deeper than thought, 2015 forecast at
risk
    COPENHAGEN - Denmark's economy contracts by more than first
thought in the third quarter, data from the country's statistics
office shows, casting doubt on full-year growth forecasts.
(DENMARK-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
    
                          COMPANIES
    Qatar's QNB buys Greek NBG's Finansbank for 2.7 bln euros
    DUBAI/ATHENS - Qatar National Bank SAQ, the Gulf Arab
region's largest bank, agrees with National Bank of Greece to
buy the latter's entire 99.81 percent stake in Turkey's
Finansbank AS for 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion).
(FINANSBANK-M&A/QATAR NATL BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
   
    + See also:
    - EUROBANK-FAIRFAX FIN/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, 203 words
    
                         COMMODITIES
    Australia cuts resource sector earnings as prices tumble
    SYDNEY - Australia slashes its price forecast for the
country's No. 1 export earner iron ore by nearly 20 percent and
warns that increased commodities production will only partly
offset a collapse in prices. (AUSTRALIA-RESOURCES/FORECAST
(UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 360 words)

