Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
December 23, 2015 / 9:31 AM / in 2 years

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

                          TOP STORIES
    Race is on: Iraq cements Asia oil market share with $1.4 bln
India deal
    SINGAPORE - Iraq has signed deals worth $1.4 billion to ship
about 160,000 barrels per day of crude to two Indian refiners in
2016, sources said, upping the ante in a race among exporters to
cement their market share in Asia - the world's top oil
consuming region. (IRAQ-OIL/INDIA (URGENT, PIX, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Florence Tan, 605 words)
    
    Global stocks extend rally, oil edges off 11-year low
    LONDON - Global stocks extended a rally into a third day on
Wednesday as oil edged up from 11-year lows and the dollar eked
out minor gains in trade gradually winding down for the
holidays. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel
Stephenson, 435 words)
    See also:
    - GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 440
words
    - OIL-RALLY/LIQUIDITY, moved, by Catherine Ngai, 765 words
    
    Record highs predicted for bitcoin in 2016 as new supply
halves
     LONDON - 2016 could prove to be the year that the price of
bitcoin surges again. Not because of any dark-web drug-dealing
or Russian ponzi scheme, but for an altogether less sensational
reason - slower growth in the money supply.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/BITCOIN (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 750
words)

    
                         ECONOMY
    French November consumer spending dives but resists attacks
impact
    PARIS - French consumer spending fell the most in nearly two
years in November as unseasonably warm weather held back energy
and clothing purchases, official data showed on Wednesday.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 335 words)
    
    Sri Lanka to get $1 bln through FX remittances in a month-
Fin Min
    COLOMBO - Sri Lanka will receive $1 billion through foreign
exchange remittances from offshore investors within a month,
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters on Wednesday, a
move that could boost the island nation's faltering reserves.
(SRI LANKA-ECONOMY/INFLOWS, moved, by Shihar Aneez, 280 words)

    
                          COMPANIES
    Nigeria orders MTN to pay $3.9 bln fine by Dec 31
    ABUJA - South African mobile phone operator MTN will have to
pay a $3.9 billion fine imposed by Nigeria for failing to
disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards by Dec. 31, a
source in the Nigerian telecommunications regulator said on
Wednesday. (NIGERIA-MTN GROUP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 165 words)
    
    Largest Dutch department store V&D granted creditor
protection
    AMSTERDAM - Vroom & Dreesman, the largest department store
chain in the Netherlands, has been granted protection from
creditors after failed efforts to turn around the troubled
business, the company said on Wednesday.
(NETHERLANDS-RETAIL/BANKRUPTCY (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words) 

    China says tech firms have nothing to fear from anti-terror
law
    BEIJING - Technology companies have nothing to fear from
China's new anti-terrorism law which aims to prevent and probe
terror activities and does not affect their copyright, China's
Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, rebuffing U.S. criticism as
unwarranted. (CHINA-SECURITY/USA (TV), moved, 455 words)
    
                         COMMODITIES
    Chinese funds take cautious bets on short-term metals price
rise
    HONG KONG - Some big Chinese commodity funds are positioning
for a short-term uptick in metals prices despite a poor
longer-term outlook, expecting supplies to tighten over the next
three to six months as Beijing acts to strengthen its economy.
(CHINA-METALS/FUNDS (PIX), moved, by Polly Yam, 500 words)

