Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET
#Basic Materials
December 24, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414
    Global Picture Desk:     +65 6870 3775
    Global Graphics Desk:    +65 6870 3595
              
                  (All times GMT / ET)
    Receive this schedule by email: 
    mediaexpress.reuters.com
    
                          TOP STORIES
    Japan govt approves $800 bln budget; fiscal goal looks
elusive
    TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet
approved on Thursday a record fiscal 2016 budget that counts on
higher growth and tax revenue to achieve his aim of reviving the
economy and curbing the world's heaviest debt burden.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 415 words)
    See also:
    - (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-KURODA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 350 words)
    
    Recovering oil prices lift European shares
    LONDON - A fourth consecutive day of gains in oil prices
helped lift European shares on Thursday, while an almost 1
percent fall against the euro this week took the shine off a
strong 2015 for the dollar. GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved,
by Marius Zaharia, 445 words)
    See also:
    - GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 430
words
    
                        ECONOMY
    Unconverted: Contrarian economist unswayed by Fed's liftoff
    NEW YORK - In the spring of 2014, Mizuho Securities USA's
chief economist Steven Ricchiuto planted his flag for the
projected date of the Federal Reserve's first post-crisis rate
hike in mid-2016, further into the future than any of his peers.
(USA-FED/MIZUHO, moved, by Richard Leong, 560 words)
    
                        COMPANIES
    Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA finally reaches
creditor deal
    NEW YORK - Puerto Rico's struggling electric power utility
PREPA said on Wednesday it has agreed a deal with creditors -
including holdout bond insurers - on a restructuring of its
debt, a move seen as key to fixing the island's faltering
economy. (USA-PUERTORICO/PREPA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Megan
Davies, 530 words)
    
    Reliance signs pact with Russian arms firm as Modi visits
Moscow
    NEW DELHI - India's Reliance Defence said on Thursday it had
signed a manufacturing and maintenance deal potentially worth $6
billion with Russia's Almaz-Antey, the maker of an air defence
system that sources said the Indian military was poised to buy.
(INDIA-RELIANCE/, moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 300 words)
    See also:
     - INDIA-NUCLEAR/COMPANIES, moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 440
words
    
                         COMMODITIES
     China to cut on-grid tariffs for solar, wind power -state
planner
     BEIJING - China will cut payments to wind and solar
electricity generators for contributing power to the grid, the
country's state planning commission said on Thursday, reflecting
recent declines in operating costs. (CHINA-RENEWABLES/TARIFFS
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu, 390 words)

