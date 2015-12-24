Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414 Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595 (All times GMT / ET) Receive this schedule by email: mediaexpress.reuters.com TOP STORIES Japan govt approves $800 bln budget; fiscal goal looks elusive TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved on Thursday a record fiscal 2016 budget that counts on higher growth and tax revenue to achieve his aim of reviving the economy and curbing the world's heaviest debt burden. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 415 words) See also: - (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-KURODA (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350 words) Recovering oil prices lift European shares LONDON - A fourth consecutive day of gains in oil prices helped lift European shares on Thursday, while an almost 1 percent fall against the euro this week took the shine off a strong 2015 for the dollar. GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 445 words) See also: - GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 430 words ECONOMY Unconverted: Contrarian economist unswayed by Fed's liftoff NEW YORK - In the spring of 2014, Mizuho Securities USA's chief economist Steven Ricchiuto planted his flag for the projected date of the Federal Reserve's first post-crisis rate hike in mid-2016, further into the future than any of his peers. (USA-FED/MIZUHO, moved, by Richard Leong, 560 words) COMPANIES Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA finally reaches creditor deal NEW YORK - Puerto Rico's struggling electric power utility PREPA said on Wednesday it has agreed a deal with creditors - including holdout bond insurers - on a restructuring of its debt, a move seen as key to fixing the island's faltering economy. (USA-PUERTORICO/PREPA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Megan Davies, 530 words) Reliance signs pact with Russian arms firm as Modi visits Moscow NEW DELHI - India's Reliance Defence said on Thursday it had signed a manufacturing and maintenance deal potentially worth $6 billion with Russia's Almaz-Antey, the maker of an air defence system that sources said the Indian military was poised to buy. (INDIA-RELIANCE/, moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 300 words) See also: - INDIA-NUCLEAR/COMPANIES, moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 440 words COMMODITIES China to cut on-grid tariffs for solar, wind power -state planner BEIJING - China will cut payments to wind and solar electricity generators for contributing power to the grid, the country's state planning commission said on Thursday, reflecting recent declines in operating costs. (CHINA-RENEWABLES/TARIFFS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu, 390 words)