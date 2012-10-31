Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT

REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT OCT 31, 2012

TOP STORIES

Barclays hit by fresh U.S. investigations

LONDON - Barclays, already rocked by an interest rate rigging scandal, unveils two new U.S. regulatory investigations into its financial probity and says its profit is hit by charges for mis-selling insurance. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

U.S. Northeast back to business after storm turmoil

NEW YORK - Millions of people across the U.S. Northeast stricken by massive storm Sandy will attempt to resume normal lives as companies, markets and airports reopen, despite grim projections of power and transport outages lasting several more days. (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, tv, pix, graphics, by Martine Geller, Emily Flitter and Dhania Skariachan, 990 words)

+ See also

- STORM-SANDY/TRANSPORTATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karen Jacobs and Lynn Adler, 1,080 words

Shares, euro firm as markets brace for Wall St return

LONDON - European shares and the euro rise as investors looked ahead to key economic data in coming days and brace for Wall Street to re-open after a two-day closure and give its verdict on the impact of the massive storm Sandy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

Spain faces renewed risks as bailout riddle goes on

MADRID - Spain’s recession and financial woes could worsen if Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy uses the excuse of improved market conditions to continue delaying a petition for a European bailout, analysts and sources say. (SPAIN-BAILOUT/, expect by 1200, by Julien Toyer, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Banks tighten euro zone loan standards - ECB

FRANKFURT - Banks made it harder for firms to borrow in the third quarter and expect to toughen loan requirements further in the months ahead even though their own funding constraints have eased, the European Central Bank says. (ECB/BANKLENDINGSURVEY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)

+ See also

- ECB-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320, by Andy Bruce, 600 words

- BOE-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Greece cuts forecast for primary surplus in 2013

ATHENS - Greece more than halves its forecast for a primary budget surplus in 2013, a government official says, as repeated rounds of austerity drive its failing economy into a deeper recession. (GREECE-BUDGET/ UPDATE 1, expect by 1030, by George Georgiopoulos, 400 words)

Uncertainty looms if court challenges Portuguese budget

LISBON - Portugal’s parliament is expected to approve the biggest tax hikes in its modern democratic history, paving the way for a court fight over a budget the government says it urgently needs to keep a 78-billion-euro bailout afloat. (PORTUGAL-BUDGET, moved, by Axel Bugge, 750 words)

German retail sales jump more than forecast

BERLIN - German retail sales rise at their fastest pace since June 2011 in September on a monthly basis, increasing by 1.5 percent in real terms, preliminary data shows, boosting hopes private consumption will remain a pillar of support for the economy. (GERMANY-RETAIL/, moved, 100 words)

Gulf railway boom to shape economies, politics

DUBAI - A century after Lawrence of Arabia cut the Damascus-Medina railway, governments are embarking on plans to restore long-distance rail transport in the region and extend it across the Arabian Peninsula. (GULF-RAILWAY/ (PIX,GRAPHIC), expect by 1400, by Martin Dokoupil, 1,000 words)

SNB posts nine-month profit, cuts euro holdings

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank cuts its euro holdings and bought dollars in the third quarter, diversifying a portfolio that ballooned as it enforced its cap on the Swiss franc. (SWISS-SNB/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000, by Catherine Bosley, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Spain’s BBVA profit almost halves on writedowns

MADRID - BBVA, Spain’s second-biggest bank, reports a 47 percent drop in nine-month net profit, after it writes off billions of euros of losses on bad real estate investments. (BBVA/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000, by Sonya Dowsett, 500 words)

ArcelorMittal slashes dividend after tumbling into loss

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, slashes its dividend and focuses on cutting debt after slowing demand from China and sluggish European markets drove it to a third-quarter loss. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100, by Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)

China’s big banks set for slowest profit rise since floating

HONG KONG - China’s top four banks are on course for their weakest annual profit growth since going public, as the central bank’s interest rate cuts in the middle of the year kick in, slicing lending margins. (CHINA-BANKS/EARNINGS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kelvin Soh, 800 words)

Brazil, U.S. retail sales hit AB InBev profits

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reports third-quarter profits below analysts estimates as it sells less to United States retailers in the quarter and loses market share in Brazil. (ABINBEV-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1100, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 500 words)

Russia’s Norilsk co-owners in peace talks

MOSCOW - The co-owners of Russia’s Norilsk Nickel resume talks to resolve a four-year dispute over control of the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner. (RUSSIA-NORILSK (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100, by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt, 500 words)

Lufthansa steps up cost cuts as economy worsens

FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa will widen its austerity programme to counter a leap in fuel bill, limited growth in core markets and Arabian rivals stealing more traffic in European hubs. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 710 words)

Strong refining margins boost Total Q3

PARIS - French oil company Total reports a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net adjusted profit to 3.348 billion euros, beating analysts’ expectations thanks to a sharp increase in refining margins. (TOTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1) moved, by Michel Rose, 270 words)

Costs in focus as Lonza axes 500 jobs

ZURICH - Swiss drugs industry supplier Lonza plans to cut 500 jobs, including 400 at its main plant in Visp, as it grapples with price pressures, a strong Swiss franc and higher raw material costs. (LONZA/ (UPDATE 2) moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 450 words)

Panasonic cleans house with writedowns, sees $9.6 bln loss

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp says it will lose almost $10 billion this business year as it cleans house of risky assets, writing down billions of dollars of goodwill and assets in its mobile and energy units while its new boss readies for a fresh bout of restructuring. (PANASONIC-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2/ moved, pix, by Tim Kelly, 690 words)

Disney’s $4 bln Lucasfilm deal began with light sabres

LOS ANGELES - Walt Disney Co’s $4 billion deal to buy George Lucas’s Lucasfilm Ltd, Disney’s third major entertainment acquisition in seven years, started taking shape in May 2011, when the “Star Wars” creator had to show Disney CEO Bob Iger how to use a light sabre (DISNEY-LUCAS/IGER/, moving shortly, by Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine, 650 words)