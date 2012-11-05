FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 04.30 AM ET
#China Features
November 5, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

TOP STORIES

HSBC profit hit by $800 mln charge for U.S. fine

LONDON - HSBC sets aside $1.5 billion to cover potential U.S. fines for lax anti-money laundering controls and the final bill could be significantly higher. (HSBC/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

European shares fall, dollar firms as U.S. election looms

LONDON - European shares fall and the dollar firms as low-risk assets gain at the start of a week in which the United States elects a new president and Greece faces a make-or-break parliamentary vote. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 550 words)

Hollande likely to shrug off “shock therapy” review

PARIS - The French government is expected to largely brush aside a review that will prescribe slashing payroll taxes and softening labour laws to reverse a long slide in competitiveness that has eaten away at exports and bled factory jobs. (FRANCE-COMPETITIVENESS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, pix, graphic, by Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry, 930 words)

Greece makes austerity push, workers gear for strike

ATHENS - Greece’s government will present a new austerity package to parliament, facing a week of strikes and protests over proposals which must win deputies’ approval if the country is to secure more aid and stave off bankruptcy. (GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and Michael Winfrey, 600 words)

ECONOMY

UK services growth weakest in nearly 2 years

LONDON - Business in Britain’s dominant service sector grew at the slowest pace in almost two years in October and optimism about the outlook waned, a survey shows, pointing to a fragile economic recovery. (PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 460 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-PMI/HSBC-SERVICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lucy Hornby, 700 words

Merkel coalition agrees welfare changes as poll looms

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition reaches agreement on contentious social welfare issues that it hopes will bolster its support in the countdown to federal elections next September. (GERMAN-COALITION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Thorsten Severin and Andreas Rinke, 700 words)

Politics call the tune in U.S, China and Europe

LONDON - In the politically packed days ahead, an election, a coronation and a two-part parliamentary vote each has the potential to alter the course of the global economy for years to come. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent, 880 words)

Romney is likely to break “day-one” China currency pledge

BEIJING - U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney would lack the legal power to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in office should he win Tuesday’s election, offering him a way out of what experts say is the weakest claim on the issue for years (USA-ELECTION/CHINA-CURRENCY (ANALYSIS), moved by Nick Edwards, 1,500 words)

Foreign banks hope China’s new leaders will loosen up

SHANGHAI - For all the hopes that China’s forthcoming leadership change will herald a new wave of market reforms, foreign bankers don’t expect to get the level playing field they crave any time soon. (CHINA-BANKS/FOREIGN, moved, by Gabriel Wildau and Kazunori Takada, 850 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-POLITICS/TIANJIN, moved, pix, graphics, Michael Martina, 1,500 words

COMPANIES

Barclays set to fight FERC over bragging, not rigging

NEW YORK - British bank Barclays is set to fight a potentially record $470 million penalty from U.S. energy regulators by arguing its traders were guilty of braggadocio, not of rigging California electricity prices. (BARCLAYS-FERC/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Cezary Podkul and Jonathan Leff, 1,405 words)

Toyota pushes up profit forecast, details China hit

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp nudges its full-year net profit forecast up to $9.7 billion, even as it put the cost of recent anti-Japanese protests and a slowing economy in China, the world’s biggest autos market, at lost sales of 200,000 cars. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Yoko Kubota, by 1,120 words)

+ See also:

- HYUNDAI-SHARE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Hyunjoo Jin, 760 words

Ryanair lifts profit forecast after post-Olympics boom

DUBLIN - Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, raises its full-year profit forecast after higher fares, a lower than expected fuel bill and a surge in demand after the Olympic Games helps it to beat first-half expectations. (RYANAIR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lorraine Turner, 620 words)

Bumi receives Nat Rothschild counter-proposal

LONDON - Miner Bumi Plc has received details of a proposal from co-founder Nat Rothschild that would provide an alternative to a $1.4 billion plan outlined by the Bakrie family to dismantle the coal mining venture. (BUMI-ROTHSCHILD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

FEATURE

North Korea’s economic dreams are, well ... dreams

DANDONG - A lonely farmer and his ox-cart are the only sign of activity on a dusty island meant to be an industrial hub that will raise North Korea’s wrecked economy (KOREA-NORTH/ECONOMY (FEATURE), moved, pix, by Ju-min Park, 1,100 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
