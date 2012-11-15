BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 04.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Germany, France eke out Q3 growth, worse times to come

BERLIN/PARIS - Germany and France each grew by 0.2 percent in the third quarter but with the euro zone’s debt-laden members suffering deeply, the currency bloc as a whole is likely to have slid into recession (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moved, by Michelle Martin and Daniel Flynn, 665 words)

BP faces record fine, to admit criminal charge over spill

WASHINGTON/HOUSTON - BP Plc is expected to pay a record U.S. criminal penalty and plead guilty to criminal misconduct over a 2010 disaster that caused the worst offshore spill in the country’s history, sources familiar with discussions said. (BP-SPILL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Chris Baltimore and David Ingram, 750 words)

Growth worries, U.S. fiscal fears hit stocks

LONDON - World equity markets fall for a seventh day running, hit by evidence that Europe’s debt crisis has stalled the region’s economy and by persistent concerns about fiscal problems in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

Battle lines drawn over growth revenue in U.S. fiscal talks

WASHINGTON - The holy grail of conservative tax policy - the theory that lower tax rates will generate stronger revenues by turbo-charging economic growth - has sprung back to life and is stirring controversy again in Washington. (USA-FISCAL/CONSERVATIVES, moved, by David Lawder, 1,025 words)

ECONOMY

Shock drop in UK retail sales hits recovery hopes

LONDON - British retail sales post a surprise fall in October as shoppers cut back on food and clothing purchases, data shows, reducing the chances consumers will boost the economy in the final quarter. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL SALES, moved, 300 words)

Hollande expected to soften bank stance

PARIS - France is expected to reject tough rules proposed by Europe to curb the riskier activities of banks, after months of lobbying by the industry. (FRENCHBANKS HOLLANDE/, moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 500 words)

U.S., euro zone, UK economic poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 200 economists on the economic outlook for the United States, the euro zone and Britain, including additional questions on the U.S. “fiscal cliff” and who is likely to be the next Bank of England governor. (ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Qatar backing puts Glencore takeover of Xstrata on track

LONDON - Glencore’s $33 billion takeover of Xstrata looks set to go ahead after Xstrata’s second largest shareholder Qatar Holdings says it will back the deal (QATAR XSTRATA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah Young, 500 words)

MegaFon looking to raise $1.7-$2.3 bln from IPO

MOSCOW - MegaFon, Russia’s No. 2 mobile phone operator, wants to raise $1.7-$2.3 billion from a planned share listing in London and Moscow, it says as it kicks off an investor roadshow in New York. (MEGAFON-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, 480 words)

Zurich Insurance shares tumble after Q3 profit fall

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance Group records a bigger-than-expected fall in third-quarter net profit after a blow to its German general insurance business, sending its shares to a three-month low. (ZURICH/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Catherine Bosley, 340 words)

S.Africa mine strikes end, tensions remain

JOHANNESBURG - The last of a crippling wave of illegal strikes that have swept South Africa’s mining sector ends after workers accept an offer from Anglo American Platinum, the world’s top producer of the precious metal. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda, 625 words)

Sanofi lets Genzyme call the shots in culture overhaul

PARIS - When Sanofi boss Chris Viehbacher first met staff at Genzyme, the U.S. biotech he had just acquired after a prolonged takeover battle, he told them he did not want “planeloads of people coming from Paris over here to kind of Sanofize Genzyme”. More than a year later, it is Genzyme, with a free-spirited culture and innovative edge, that is calling the shots at the French drug giant. (SANOFI-RESEARCH/GENZYME (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Elena Berton, 830 words)

Turkmenistan prepares giant gas field to feed Europe, Asia

ASHGABAT - Turkmenistan is to start production next year from the world’s second-largest gas field, a senior Turkmen official says, a project to supply Europe and Asia that benefits from U.S. and EU support but is opposed by Russia. (GAS-TURKMENISTAN, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marat Gurt, 700 words)

Merck KGaA lifts outlook on screen chemicals, drugs

DARMSTADT, Germany - Merck KGaA bolsters its outlook and beat expectations for third-quarter results as it capitalised on cost cuts and its strong position in the market for chemicals for flat screens. (MERCKKGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 435 words)

China’s PICC Group to raise up to $4 bln in HK IPO -source

HONG KONG - Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group started meeting institutional investors in Hong Kong on Thursday to gauge demand for an up to $4 billion listing, braving a slump in equity capital markets with the largest IPO in the city in two years.(PICC-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto and Clare Baldwin, 550 words)

Australia’s GrainCorp knocks back ADM bid, higher offer seen

SYDNEY - Australia’s GrainCorp knocks back a $2.8 billion takeover offer from Archer Daniel Midland Co, saying the bid undervalues the grains handler after a bumper harvest delivers a record annual net profit. (GRAINCORP-EARNINGS/RECORD (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Narayanan Somasundaram and Colin Packham, 800 words)