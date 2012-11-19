BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 04.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

HSBC in talks to sell $9.3 bln China Ping An stake

HONG KONG - HSBC says it is in talks to sell its $9.3 billion stake in China’s Ping An Insurance, stepping up a programme by Europe’s biggest bank to shed non-core parts of its business to boost profitability.(PINGAN-HSBC/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kelvin Soh and Denny Thomas, 800 words)

Task force says global shadow banking hits $67 trillion

BRUSSELS - The system of so-called “shadow banking,” blamed by some for aggravating the global financial crisis, grew to a new high of $67 trillion globally last year, a top regulatory group said, calling for tighter control of the sector. (SHADOW-BANKING/REGULATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O‘Donnell, 600 words)

Shares gain on optimism over U.S. fiscal talks, Greek deal

LONDON - World share markets rally and the euro gains on signs of progress in talks to avoid an imminent fiscal crunch in the United States and optimism that European leaders are closer to a deal to provide Greece with desperately needed funds (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maytaal Angel, 500 words

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Brough, 500 words

ECONOMY

Looking hard for reasons to give thanks

LONDON - With every year that passes, fewer and fewer people lead a life that is poor, nasty, brutish and short. So it is only right to step back, as America does this Thursday, to appreciate the bounties bestowed by economic progress. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent, 940 words)

As Wen Jiabao departs, China’s dam plans to accelerate

BEIJING - The number of new hydropower projects in China could surge as the country’s populist premier Wen Jiabao retires and a new leadership team races to meet ambitious 2020 energy goals.(CHINA-CONGRESS/HYDROPOWER (PIX), moved, by David Stanway, 950 words)

Sri Lanka’s “people’s dynasty” - help or harm for growth?

COLOMBO - From foreign hotel towers sprouting on Colombo’s seafront to the new motorbikes and mobile phones buzzing in war-ravaged Jaffna, at first glance, Sri Lanka seems to be living up to its claim as Asia’s latest frontier market.(SRILANKA-DYNASTY/ (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 1,500 words)

COMPANIES

Tension for Xstrata board as Glencore deal nears finish line

LONDON - Commodities trader Glencore is set to all but clinch its $30 billion takeover of Xstrata this week, despite a potential snub for the miner’s board if, as expected, investors scrap a controversial pay plan for its managers. (GLENCORE-XSTRATA/, moved, 640 words)

Airline SAS, seeking to survive, aims for final union deal

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM - Scandinavian airline SAS is seeking a final deal with unions after gruelling talks on cost cut measures aimed at securing its survival and avoiding bankruptcy. (SAS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom, 600 words)

ING wins more time to sell insurance unit, repay state

AMSTERDAM - Dutch financial group ING has won more time to complete an extensive overhaul dictated by the European Commission because of the fragile state of the markets. (EU-COMPETITION/ING (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Gilbert Kreijger and Robert-Jan Bartunek, 450 words)

Turkey raises $2.5 bln in Halkbank share sale

ISTANBUL - Turkey has raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) from the sale of a 20.8 percent stake in state-controlled Halkbank, the managing broker says, making it the country’s largest ever share sale. (HALKBANK/OFFERING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 780 words)

Cisco to buy cloud-networking start-up Meraki for $1.2 bln

Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc says it will buy privately held cloud networking company Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash as part of its cloud and networking strategy. (CISCO-MERAKI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Nicola Leske, 260 words)

Australia’s Coates sale may fetch over $3 bln-sources

MELBOURNE - The owners of Australia’s largest equipment-hire firm, Coates Hire, hope to sell their entire stake in the company in a deal that could fetch more than A$3 billion ($3.1 billion), sources with direct knowledge of the plans say.(AUSTRALIA-COATES/, moved, 350 words)

The secret of the world’s most expensive bank

When reports surfaced in July that Indian newspaper publisher Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd was struggling for survival, several of its creditors were caught off-guard. Not HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDFCBANK-INDIA/(UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Swati Pandey, 1,000 words)