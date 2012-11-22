BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 04.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone faces deepest downturn since early 2009 - PMIs

LONDON - The euro zone economy is on course for its weakest quarter since the dark days of early 2009, according to business surveys that show companies toiling against shrinking order books in November. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WRAPUP, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-PMI/HSBC FLASH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lucy Hornby, 850 words

- GERMANY-PMI/, moved, 630 words

- FRANCE-PMI/, moved, 500 words

Monuments to waste overshadow EU budget battle

BRUSSELS - EU leaders go into a budget battle under pressure to avoid some glaring mistakes of the past: half-empty motorways, airports that barely see a flight and high-speed rail lines with few passengers to repay vast construction costs. (EU-BUDGET/WASTE, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore, 800 words)

+ See also:

- EU-SUMMITS/TORTURE (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 600 words

Spain starts 2013 funding with triple bond sale

MADRID - Spain’s triple-bond sale kicks off its 2013 funding programme when Madrid faces high central and regional government financing needs and concerns it will miss deficit targets. (SPAIN-DEBT/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul Day, 400 words)

LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - In a year awash with scandals, strategy U-turns and job cuts, most bankers know bonuses are set to tumble, with reward pots at top firms likely to fall by up to 30 percent. But many are still in denial about their own payouts. (BANK-BONUSES/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, graphic, by Sarah White and Lawrence White and Jed Horowitz, 1,200 words)

MARKETS

World shares rally as growth outlook brightens

LONDON - World share market extend a week-long rally as manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boost confidence over the growth outlook and euro zone data is not as weak as some had feared. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Likely next Japanese PM’s policy ideas may fail reality test

TOKYO - When Japan’s opposition leader and likely next prime minister Shinzo Abe said how he wanted the central bank to boost the economy, his wish list was so startling that investors were still selling the yen nearly a week later. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Leika Kihara, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

Santander open to sale of US car financing unit

MADRID - Spain’s largest bank, Santander is open to the sale of its car-financing business in the United States via a stock market listing but says it is too soon to talk about dates. (BANCOSANTANDER/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jesus Aguado, 400 words)

Reckitt clinches deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion

LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser has signed a deal to acquire U.S. group Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, winning an entry into the $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market after beating out Germany’s Bayer. (SCHIFF-RECKITT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 540 words)

Brazil a wild card in Carrefour’s search for cash

PARIS - A lot has changed for French retail giant Carrefour since its former boss made an ill-fated attempt to snap up Brazil’s top supermarket chain last year. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/, moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,100 words)

SABMiller boosted by Latin America growth

LONDON - SABMiller, the world’s second-biggest brewer, posts a 12 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by its acquisition of Australian brewer Foster’s and strong growth in Latin America (SABMILLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Telecom Italia at a strategy crossroads

MILAN - Telecom Italia faces key decisions in coming weeks on the future of its domestic business and its mobile business in Brazil, which could bring big changes to the debt-laden former national monopoly. (TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/, moved, by Danilo Masoni, 700 words)

Fiat Industrial’s sweetened buyout offer wins over CNH board

MILAN - Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat Industrial gets the greenlight to buy out the 12 percent of CNH Global it does not already own after sweetening its offer to about $1.5 billion. (CNH-FIATINDUSTRIAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Samsung wins US court order to access Apple-HTC deal details

SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. judge orders Apple Inc to disclose to rival Samsung Electronics details of a legal settlement the iPhone maker reached with Taiwan’s HTC Corp, including terms of a 10-year patents licensing agreement. (APPLE-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

China’s power grid plans: a $250 bln white elephant?

BEIJING - China’s State Grid Corp is lobbying hard for approval of a $250 billion upgrade plan that it says would make the nation’s grid an international trailblazer, but which critics say is too costly and could expose the system to blackouts. (CHINA-POWER/GRID (PIX), moved, by Charlie Zhu, 1,000 words)

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Mozambique coal

MAPUTO - If Asian buyers expect significant quantities of coking and thermal coal to come to market from Mozambique within the next few years as scheduled, they are likely to be disappointed. (COLUMN-RUSSELL/MOZAMBIQUE-COAL, moved, by Clyde Russell, 950 words)

FEATURE

In “beautiful China”, local polluters still hold sway

TIANYING, China - In ramshackle semi-industrial Tianying in China’s Anhui province, a state-owned lead smelter and foundry sits at the centre of town, behind high walls and secure gates that make it look more like a prison than the mainstay of the local economy. (CHINA-CONGRESS/ENVIRONMENT (FEATURE, PIX) , moved, by David Stanway, 1,150 words)