BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 04.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Euro zone, IMF to seek deal on Greece and debt write-off

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund will seek to unfreeze the second bailout package for Greece but first they need to agree if some of the official loans to Athens might eventually be forgiven to cut Greek debt. (EUROGROUP-GREECE/, moved, 870 words)

German hint of Greek debt relief raises euro hopes

BRUSSELS - Three years into the euro zone’s debt crisis, Germany’s finance minister hinted tantalisingly last week at a potential breakthrough. (EUROZONE/LOSSES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 920 words)

UK regulator fines UBS over trading scandal

ZURICH - Britain’s financial regulator fines UBS 29.7 million pounds for system and control failings that led to last year’s $2.3 billion trading loss at the Swiss bank (UBS-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 600 words)

European shares dip, euro steady as eyes on Greece

LONDON - European shares edge lower while the euro hovers near a one-month peak against the dollar as investors await the outcome of talks to provide emergency loans to Greece. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 550 words)

ECONOMY

Spurred by the debt crisis, euro zone is shaping up-study

BRUSSELS - Under pressure from debt markets, the euro zone as a whole is turning into a much more balanced and potentially more dynamic economy, a study shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/STUDY, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 375 words)

U.S. looks best of 2013 economic runners

LONDON - Here’s a fairly safe bet for uncertain times: the U.S. economy will once again show the euro zone and Japan a clean pair of heels next year. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent, 840 words)

Italy consumer confidence falls to record low

ROME - Italian consumer confidence falls to a record low in November, with sentiment declining over the economic outlook and family finances, data shows (ITALY-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

UK may face deeper government spending cuts - IFS

LONDON - Britain’s finance minister George Osborne may have to announce more spending cuts and tear up one of his key austerity goals next month, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says, warning government borrowing is likely to rise this year. (BRITAIN-DEFICIT/IFS, moved, by Matt Falloon, 400 words)

BOJ rift surfaces over easing as political debate heats up

TOKYO/NAGOYA, Japan - A split within the Bank of Japan appears with newcomers to its board pressing to strengthen commitment to an ultra-loose policy, as pressure on the central bank for bolder action intensifies in the run up to next month’s election (JAPAN-POLITICS/BOJ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Stanley White and Leika Kihara, 800 words)

India’s deficit-cutting plan faltering as clock ticks

NEW DELHI - India’s finance minister has banned government officials from holding conferences at five-star hotels, restricted travel and ordered a freeze on hiring to fill vacant posts.(INDIA-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Ross Colvin and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 1,000 words)

Manila rising, so are rents as confidence in Philippines grows

MANILA - Manila’s changing skyline demonstrates a city coming up in the world. The capital of the Philippines is in the throes of a property boom described as the best in two decades, reflecting the increasing confidence in an economy that only recently began shedding its image as one of the region’s basket cases.(PHILIPPINES-PROPERTY/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Rosemarie Francisco, 1,100 words)

COMPANIES

Qatar cashes in on Barclays stake, shares drop

LONDON - Qatar has cashed in on its remaining warrants in Britain’s Barclays in a move that should yield a $280 million profit and still leaves the sovereign wealth fund as the bank’s top shareholder while their relationship faces legal scrutiny. (BARCLAYS/QATAR (UPDATE 4), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Greg Roumeliotis and Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ASIA-JOBS/COMPLIANCE, moved, by Rachel Armstrong, 750 words

GSK to raise India unit stake in $940 mln deal

MUMBAI - GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to buy up to an additional 31.8 percent stake in its Indian consumer products arm for about $940 million (GSKCONSUMER-SHARES/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Kaustubh Kulkarni, 600 words)

Peace deal taking shape at Russian miner Norilsk

MOSCOW - The outlines of a peace deal to resolve a four-year-old shareholder dispute at Russia’s Norilsk Nickel are taking shape, with the Arctic miner’s largest owner, Vladimir Potanin, likely to take over as chief executive. (RUSSIA-NORILSK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Polina Devitt, 780 words)

Investors sceptical about Mahindra bid for Aston Martin

MUMBAI - Investors greet Mahindra & Mahindra’s bid for half of niche British luxury car maker Aston Martin with scepticism, sending shares in the acquisitive Indian SUV and tractor maker down more than 3 percent (MAHINDRA-ASTONMARTIN/ by Sumeet Chatterjee and Tony Munroe, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 700 words)

Africa chokes telecoms growth by hoarding spectrum

CAPE TOWN - African governments are stifling telecoms development by failing to sell more bandwidth to mobile phone operators, a mistake that could undermine growth in the world’s poorest continent. (AFRICA-TELECOMS/SPECTRUM, moved, by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 575 words)

ANALYSIS

‘Caveat emptor’ as foreigners rush to ride China rebound

HONG KONG - Foreign investors have started rebuilding their China equity portfolios, tempted by low valuations after two years of market underperformance and signs economic growth may be stabilizing. (CHINA-INVESTMENT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vikram Subhedar, 1,100 words)