BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 04.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

EU approves Spain bank restructuring, open’s door to aid

BRUSSELS - The European Commission is due to give the go ahead for Spain to restructure its stricken banking system and opens the door for some 40 billion euros in euro zone aid, offering hope for an end to Spain’s banking crisis (EU-SPAIN/BANKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 300 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-DEBT/DEAL (ANALYSIS), moved, by Luke Baker, 890 words

European shares, euro dip as U.S., Greek worries weigh

LONDON - Shares and commodities dip and the euro eases as doubts about Greece’s new debt deal begin to niggle and investors fret about a lack of progress in U.S. budget talks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

Obama promotes tax agenda, U.S. Congress in stand-off

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama launches a public relations push for his bid to raise taxes on wealthy Americans, but U.S. lawmakers remain deadlocked over dramatic, year-end tax increases and spending cuts known as the “fiscal cliff”. (USA-FISCAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason, 960 words)

ECONOMY

Japan needs EU to make its mind up over trade talks

BRUSSELS/TOKYO - Britain tries to convince France and Italy to start free-trade talks with Japan to deepen Europe’s ties with the world’s third largest economy and overcome delays that test Tokyo’s patience (EU-JAPAN/TRADE (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Kaori Kaneko, 800 words)

+ See also:

- EU-JAPAN/TRADE (FACTBOX), 350 words

Spain retail sales fall sharply again in October

MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall by 9.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, official data shows, after a revised fall of 11.0 percent in September. (SPAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Pessimism sees borrowing by small UK firms near 3-year low

LONDON - The proportion of Britain’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) borrowing money in the past quarter fell to its lowest level since at least early 2010, a survey shows. (SME-BORROWING/BANKS, moved, by Costas Pitas, 425 words)

Philippine economy shines, highlights SE Asia resilience

MANILA - The Philippine economy accelerates more than expected in the third quarter, defying the global downdraft to post the fastest growth in Southeast Asia where robust domestic demand is helping to offset export weakness. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/SOUTHEASTASIA (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Rosemarie Francisco, 1,070 words)

+ See also:

- PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/TAX (PIX), moved, by Karen Lema, 1,000 words

- PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/GLOBAL-BOND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen Lema, 350 words

High-flying Dubai managers back in charge as crash fades

DUBAI - When Dubai’s ruler unveiled plans last week to build a complex housing 100 hotels and the world’s biggest shopping mall, the scale of his ambitions recalled the emirate’s boom half a decade ago. So did his choice of executives to lead the project. After three years out in the cold because of the emirate’s debt crisis, the high-flying managers who built Dubai are again in charge. (EMIRATES-EXECUTIVES/AMBITION, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,000 words)

As Turkey’s economy booms, deep inequality persists

ISTANBUL - Behind the sprawling Istinye Park shopping mall on the shores of the Bosphorus, there’s a slum housing rural Turks who have swarmed to this city of 14 million in search of jobs which, despite fast economic growth, are hard to come by. Turkey’s economic boom has done little to narrow inequalities in the country. (TURKEY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Seltem Iyigun, 1,000 words)

COMPANIES

MegaFon prices IPO at bottom of range, raises $1.7bln

MOSCOW - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon priced its share sale at the bottom of a guided range and traded below the offer price, following a bumpy ride with its plans to go public. (MEGAFON-IPO/(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Abu Dhabi firm investing over $1 bln in UK oil fields

ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA), majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, is investing over $1 billion in British North Sea oil fields owned by BP, sources familiar with the deal say. (EMIRATES BRITAIN/OIL (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, 400 words)

Italy’s Monte Paschi bank lifts state aid request

MILAN - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third biggest lender by assets, increased its request for state aid by 500 million euros, citing a possible hit on its capital from past financial structured transactions.(MONTEPASCHI/LOANS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 400 words)

GSK and J&J lead rivals in drug access for poor

LONDON - Drugmakers - led by GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson - are stepping up efforts to ensure their medicines are available and affordable in poor countries, after being attacked in the past for not doing enough. (MEDICINES/POOR (GRAPHIC), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)

Growth prospects fuel Gulf banks’ capital-raising spree

DUBAI - As banks in much of the rest of the world struggle to shore up balance sheets ravaged by weak economies, banks in the Gulf are sucking in capital for a very different reason: to fund expansion plans. (GULF-BANKS/CAPITAL, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by David French, 900 words)

Swiss Life takes $618 mln charge to drop AWD brand

ZURICH - Swiss Life says it will slash the valuation of a German advisory arm it bought just four years ago and drop the name AWD, as it draws a line under what one analyst calls the insurer’s biggest misstep. (SWISSLIFE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin de Sa‘Pinto, 370 words)

Deutsche Bank faces Libor questions from German lawmakers

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank’s compliance chief Stephan Leithner and former board member Hugo Baenziger face sceptical German lawmakers as parliamentarians seek answers about how banks manipulated global benchmark interest rates. (DEUTSCHEBANK-LIBOR/, moved, 330 words)

Siemens to publish details of Osram spin-off

FRANKFURT - Siemens AG is expected to publish details of the long-awaited spin-off of Osram after its supervisory board meets to set out a future course for the lighting unit. (SIEMENS-OSRAM/, moved, 470 words)

Raiffeisen sees bad loans, bank levies on the rise

VIENNA - Emerging Europe lender Raiffeisen Bank International says it expects bad loans to rise further given tense conditions in its major markets, sending its shares down more than 6 percent. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Michael Shields, 400 words)

Smith & Nephew expands in wound care with U.S. buy

LONDON - Healthcare firm Smith & Nephew says it will expand in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care by acquiring privately-held U.S. firm Healthpoint for $782 million in cash. (SMITHNEPHEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Banks offer to help Sony offload battery unit - sources

TOKYO - Sony Corp has been approached by at least three investment banks offering to sell its battery business as the struggling Japanese group looks to offload non-core assets and focus on reviving its consumer electronics business, banking sources say. (SONY-BATTERIES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Emi Emoto and Tim Kelly, 800 words)

As costs climb, Australia resource investment set to slow

SYDNEY - Australia’s massive pipeline of liquefied natural gas, coal and other resource projects faces increasing pressure from rising costs and falling prices, threatening a sector that has so far shielded Australia from the global economic downturn. (AUSTALIA-RESOURCES/PROJECTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan, 650 words)

+ See also:

- COLUMN-RUSSELL/AUSTRALIA-RESOURCES, moved, by Clyde Russell, 800 words