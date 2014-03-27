BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

IMF throws Ukraine financial lifeline, Russian economy to slump

KIEV/MOSCOW - Ukraine wins $27 billion international financial lifeline, rushed through in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, as Moscow’s economy minister rues the cost of military action in its former Soviet neighbour. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Natalia Zinets and Elizabeth Piper, 720 words)

Britain orders anti-trust investigation into energy suppliers

LONDON - Britain orders a full anti-trust investigation into its energy supply sector after regulators detect signs of price fixing, start a process that could see some of the biggest suppliers broken up. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/RETAIL (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC, PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, By Karolin Schaps, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ENERGY/REVIEW-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 400 words

Euro, peripheral bond yields fall on ECB easing debate

LONDON - The euro falls and peripheral European government bond yields hit new multi-year lows as speculation grows the European Central Bank may ease monetary policy soon, while European shares track Wall Street lower. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Natsuko Waki, 445 words)

Chinese tech shares tumble as weak King debut in U.S. spooks investors

HONG KONG - Shares in Chinese Internet and software companies tumble, tracking losses in U.S.-listed peers, after a weak debut by gaming firm King Digital Entertainment Plc highlight investor concerns that the sector is overpriced. (MARKETS-TECH/CHINA (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England readies tools to tackle housing bubble

LONDON - The Bank of England urges banks to consider the risk of future spikes in interest rates when they approve mortgages, and prepares tools to rein back potentially dangerous lending. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, 455 words)

UK retail sales rise more than expected in Feb, led by food stores

LONDON - British retail sales rise by more than expected in February led by food stores, showing consumer spending remains an important engine of growth. (BRITAIN RETAIL/, moved, 300 words)

Fed’s Bullard sees potential risk of bubble as easy policy unwound

HONG KONG - A bubble could form in the U.S. economy even as the Federal Reserve unwinds its accommodative policy, a top U.S. central banker says, adding policymakers’ ability to spot them has improved substantially. (USA-FED/BULLARD (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Saikat Chatterjee, 570 words)

French consumer confidence sees surprise March rebound

PARIS - French consumer confidence rebounds unexpectedly in March in a sign households may at last be seeing signs of economic recovery even though unemployment remains at record levels. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 365 words)

Reuters ECB and BoE monetary policy polls

Reuters has surveyed more than 80 economists on the outlook for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England’s monetary policy paths. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (ECB-RATES-POLL/, by Deepti Govind, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-RATES-POLL/, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

Sluggish economy prompts QE rethink at Germany’s Bundesbank

FRANKFURT - Europe’s slow economic recovery and deflation fears have prompted Germany’s Bundesbank to take a closer look at printing money, one of the most divisive tools the European Central Bank has in its arsenal. (ECB/BUNDESBANK, moved, by Eva Taylor, 700 words)

India’s central bank to keep rates on hold next week as inflation eases

DELHI - The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters. (INDIA-CENBANK/ (POLL), moved, by Shaloo Shrivastava and Swati Chaturvedi, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Raiffeisen sticks to Russia as Q4 profit tops forecasts

VIENNA - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) reaffirms its commitment to the lucrative Russian market and plays down problems in Ukraine that have cast a shadow over central and eastern Europe’s number two lender. (RAIFFEISEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

SMA Solar posts biggest ever loss as margins evaporate

FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company by sales, posts its biggest ever annual net loss as it takes a hit from plunging demand in its European core market as well as competition from lower-cost Asian rivals. (SMA SOLAR-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 355 words)

+ See also:

- POWER-GERMANY/DANSKE, moved, by Vera Eckert and Michael Kahn, 500 words

Russia’s Sberbank’s 2013 net profit up 4 pct, misses target

MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, posts a 4.1 percent rise in full year earnings due to increased lending but fails to meet its own target because of a rise in provisions for loan losses as Russia’s economy deteriorates. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 315 words)

H&M results disappoint as fashion competition mounts

STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second biggest fashion retailer, posts weaker-than-expected first-quarter profits as it invests heavily in areas such as online services with competition heating up in the budget clothes market. (H&M/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm, 600 words)

British cost agency to take broader view of drug value

LONDON - British healthcare cost agency NICE is to take a broader view of the value offered by new medicines under proposals that may make it more likely that it will say “yes” to novel drugs in future. (PHARMACEUTICALS-BRITAIN/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 660 words)

GSK links with top labs on “big data” drug project

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline is linking with two top bioscience centres on an open-access research project to tap into “big data” generated by gene research, in a move highlighting how drug companies are learning to share. (PHARMACEUTICALS-DATA/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 480 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS/LDK378, moved, 225 words

London Stock Exchange sees 91 percent leap in capital raised

LONDON - The London Stock Exchange says that money raised on its markets soared by 91 percent in the 11 months to the end of February and that there was a good pipeline ahead. (LSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words)

Strikes hit German airports as public sector pushes for higher pay

FRANKFURT - Germany’s main airports are hit by a strike, as public sector workers expand industrial action to put more pressure on the government in pay talks. (GERMANY-AIRPORT/STRIKE, moved, 425 words)

Chinese developers seek alternative financing as investors grow wary

HONG KONG - China’s property developers are turning to commercial mortgage-backed securities and looking at other alternative financing as creditors grow more discriminating in the face of rising concerns about the country’s real estate and debt markets. (CHINA-PROPERTY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai, 1,000 words)

Glencore suspends Australia coal mine as market worsens

SYDNEY - Glencore Xstrata will suspend operations at its Ravensworth underground coal mine in Australia following a plunge in coal prices due to a supply glut. (AUSTRALIA-COAL/GLENCORE XSTRATA (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)