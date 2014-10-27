BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Monte dei Paschi drags Europe’s banks lower post-stress test

LONDON - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi slumps after having the biggest capital hole to fill in a health check of European banks that was generally seen as good news for the sector. (EU-BANKS/SHARES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS BANK-STRATEGY/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words

- EU-BANKS/ANALYSIS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 700 words

German business morale weakens to lowest level in almost two years

BERLIN - German business sentiment darkens in October for a sixth month running, hitting its lowest level in almost two years and suggesting Europe’s largest economy could be in for a bumpy ride in the fourth quarter. The Ifo business climate index fell to 103.2, its weakest reading since December 2012. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

Goldman slashes oil price forecast, as output tops demand

Goldman Sachs has slashed its 2015 oil price forecasts, making it the most bearish among major financial institutions, following a near 25 percent fall in crude prices over the past five months. (OIL-FORECAST/GOLDMAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 840 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 535 words

- OIL-ASIA/REFINERIES (PICTURE), moved, by Meeyoung Cho and Florence Tan, 800 words

Bank stress test relief lifts European assets

LONDON - European stocks, low-rated government bonds and the single currency all rise as financial markets give a tentative thumbs-up to euro zone bank health checks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by John Geddie, 555 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

ECONOMY

Federal Reserve to take away the punch bowl

LONDON - Unless it springs a major surprise, the U.S. Federal Reserve will call time this week on its programme of government bond purchases, which at one point was pumping $85 billion a month into financial markets and the economy. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Mike Peacock, 825 words)

Departing Barroso sees EU stronger after euro debt crisis

BRUSSELS - Outside the European Commission’s hulking headquarters, a poster on a street lamp proclaims “Titanic: final weeks”. It is advertising an exhibition in Brussels on the cruise liner sunk by an iceberg off Newfoundland a century ago. (EU-BARROSO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,065 words)

Corporate lending in euro zone periphery slumps further

FRANKFURT - Lending to companies in the euro zone periphery continued to fall in September, while banks in core countries kept lending more, data from the European Central Bank shows, highlighting the divergence in economic strength in the bloc. (ECB-M3/LENDING, moved, 250 words)

Development lenders pledge $8 bln to Horn of Africa

ADDIS ABABA - Global development lenders, including the World Bank, African Development Bank and European Union, pledge more than $8 billion to boost economic growth and reduce poverty in eight countries in the Horn of Africa. (AFRICA-ECONOMY/WORLDBANK, moved, by Aaron Maasho, 420 words)

London’s finance firms hiring more female, overseas staff

LONDON - London’s financial services industry is leaving its “old boy’s club” image behind, after sharply increasing recruitment of women and overseas staff over the last year, research showed on Monday. (BRITAIN-BANKS/DIVERSITY, moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Tough European outlook weighs on TNT Express

AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics company TNT Express makes a third-quarter loss on lower revenues as fierce competition and slack growth in its core markets and a provision set aside to settle a fine from French competition authorities eat into margins. (TNTEXPRESS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0830 GMT/0430 AM ET, by Thomas Escritt, 450 words)

Sanofi board says CEO succession not on meeting agenda

PARIS - Sanofi’s board of directors says Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher’s succession is not on the agenda of a meeting scheduled later on Monday, after Les Echos newspaper reported the board might address the subject. (SANOFI-CHIEF/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 440 words)

Genie Energy hit by setbacks in Israel oil exploration bid

JERUSALEM - U.S.-based Genie Energy, a niche oil company backed by Rupert Murdoch, is facing a difficult future in Israel after an oil shale pilot was recently banned and the Supreme Court put its exploration plans in the Golan Heights on hold. (GENIE ENERGY-ISRAEL/OIL (INTERVIEW), moving shortly, by Ari Rabinovitch, 690 words)

Takata may take charge for airbag recalls - sources

TOKYO - Takata Corp is considering booking a quarterly charge of 2-3 billion yen ($19-$28 million) to cover the cost of additional recalls of vehicles fitted with potentially defective airbags, two people familiar with the matter say. (AUTOS-TAKATA/CHARGE, moved, 425 words)

Iron ore under pressure, traders struggle to sell cargoes

SINGAPORE - Iron ore futures in China and Singapore slips as traders struggle to sell cargoes in a market hurting from a glut in supply. (MARKETS-IRONORE/, moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 500 words)

Agile Property gets key extension for part of $475 mln loan

HONG KONG - Agile Property Holdings Ltd says it has obtained a critical 12-month extension to repay what remains of a $475 million loan due in December, resolving one of the biggest short-term refinancing risks facing the struggling Chinese developer. (AGILE-LOANS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Jim and Umesh Desai, 475 words)