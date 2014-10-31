BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

BOJ shocks markets with more easing as inflation slows

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan surprises global financial markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1,150 words)

RBS sets aside $639 million to settle forex probes

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland says it has set aside 400 million pounds ($639 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets and another 100 million to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance. (RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Bank war chest for potential FX settlements tops $6 bln

LONDON - Major U.S. and European investment banks have set aside up to $6.5 billion this month to settle with global regulators investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market. (MARKETS-FX PROBE/, expect by 1030 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 600 words)

German retail sale fall most in more than seven years

BERLIN - German retail sales post their biggest monthly decline in more than seven years, data shows, a sign that consumers cannot be relied on to prop up Europe’s largest economy. (GERMANY-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)

MARKETS

Shares jump, yen slumps as BOJ cranks up stimulus

LONDON - World shares jump and the yen slumps to a seven-year low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan surprises financial markets by significantly expanding its massive stimulus spending. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

ECONOMY

Russian central bank expected to raise rates in tough call

MOSCOW - Russia’s central bank is expected to raise interest rates at a board meeting as it grapples with a falling rouble and rising inflation. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES, moved, by Jason Bush and Kira Zavyalova, 400 words)

Bank of England to raise leverage ratios for UK lenders

LONDON - British lenders could be told to hold more capital to guard against risks of bad loans and other losses in the latest move by the Bank of England to reduce the chances of banks needing public bailouts. (BRITAIN-BOE/LEVERAGE, expect by due 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by David Milliken and Steve Slater, 400 words)

ECB’s Nowotny says never say never on QE, but not now - CNBC

VIENNA - The European Central Bank “never should say never” to full-on quantitative easing, but such a programme is not in sight at the moment and the ECB should not be jolted into action every month, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny says. (ECB-NOWOTNY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

Ukraine, Russia, EU agree to natural gas supply deal

BRUSSELS - Ukraine, Russia and the European Union sign a deal that will see Moscow resume vital supplies of gas to its ex-Soviet neighbour over the winter in return for payments funded in part by Kiev’s Western creditors. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 12, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop, 785 words)

UK consumer morale edges down as economic outlook clouds

LONDON - British consumer morale edged down for a second month in October as households showed less faith in the outlook for the economy, a survey by researchers GfK shows. (BRITAIN-CONSUMER/GFK, moved, 335 words)

COMPANIES

BNP back in net profit, seeks bolt-on acquisitions

PARIS - France’s No. 1 bank BNP Paribas returns to net profit in third quarter and improves solvency in sign it is recovering after the hit from its U.S. litigation settlement; the bank also signals appetite for new bolt-on acquisitions. (BNPPARIBAS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 600 words)

Intesa Sanpaolo not interested in rescuing Monte Paschi

MILAN - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo rules out any merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, denying a report it has been sounded out to rescue the bailed out lender by the Bank of Italy. (ITALY-BANKS/MONTEPASCHI), expect by 1000 GMT/AM ET, by Stephen Jewkes, 500 words)

WPP sticks to full-year outlook despite slowdown

LONDON - Martin Sorrell’s advertising group WPP posts a slightly lower than expected 3 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like net sales due to growing concerns over geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy. (WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 380 words)

AB InBev profit capped by weak U.S., stagnant Brazil

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, increased earnings by less than expected in the third quarter as U.S. consumers drank less, Brazil fell into recession and Mexican cost savings fell sharply. (ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)

British Airways owner ups profit forecast after profits jump

LONDON - International Airlines Group upgrades this year’s outlook and reassures that it is on course to meet guidance for 2015, thriving despite an increasingly competitive aviation landscape which has hit rival European airlines. (IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sarah Young, 500 words)

Danone forays deeper into China infant formula market

PARIS/SHANGHAI - France’s Danone moves deeper into booming Chinese market for infant formula with $550 million investment in Yashili International Holdings Ltd, in deal that also strengthens ties with country’s top dairy firm Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd. (YASHILI DANONE/M&A (UPDATE 2), expect by 1045 GMT/6.45 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Samsung seeks China turnaround with mid-tier phones

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics unveils two mid-tier handsets with a premium design as it prepares to deliver a riposte to its low-priced Chinese rivals and reclaim its title as the top brand in the world’s biggest smartphone market. (SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Se Young Lee, 580 words)

Playstation 4 helps Sony report narrower Q2 loss

TOKYO - Japan’s Sony Corp reports a second-quarter operating loss that is narrower than analysts had estimated, as blockbuster sales of its PlayStation 4 games console reduces the impact of a sluggish smartphone division. (SONY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Knight, 415 words)

Lonza shares drop after forecast cut on weak water business

ZURICH - Switzerland’s Lonza lowers its forecast for full-year revenue growth due to a poor performance in its water treatment business and says it will no longer divest its wood protection unit after receiving unattractive bids. (LONZA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 540 words)

BHP offers little hope of revisiting copper mine expansion

SYDNEY - Expansion by BHP Billiton’s giant Olympic Dam mine in Australia, once considered among its prized growth assets, is off the agenda due to low metals prices and productivity inefficiencies, the company says. (BHP BILLITON-AUSTRALIA/OLYMPIC DAM, moved, by James Regan, 420 words)

Denso H1 op profit falls 16 pct as R&D costs offset higher sales

TOKYO - Japan’s Denso Corp, the world’s second-biggest auto parts maker, posts a 16 percent decline in six-month operating profit, as development costs and investment outweighed a rise in revenue. (DENSO-RESULTS/, moved, 200 words)

INVESTMENT

Japanese life insurers see further, slower shift to foreign bonds

TOKYO - Japanese life insurers are looking to buy more foreign bonds in the six months to March as yields on domestic bonds have fallen to uneconomical levels due to the Bank of Japan’s massive purchases as part of its monetary easing programme. (JAPAN-INSURERS/INVESTMENT, moved, by Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro, 400 words)

