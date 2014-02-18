BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China’s Dongfeng and Peugeot to agree on capital tie-up-source

SHANGHAI - China’s Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot Citroen will agree to a capital tie-up as part of a broader 3 billion euro fundraising that will end the Peugeot family’s control of the 200-year-old French carmaker, a source says. (DONGFENG-PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, 350 words)

World shares get Japanese boost, yen lags

LONDON - Sharp gains in Tokyo pull global stocks higher after the Bank of Japan pumps more stimulus into the economy, hitting the yen, while caution before German data keeps European share markets just below recent highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Simon Jessop, 500 words)

BOJ holds fire despite soft GDP, expands loan programs

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its expansionary monetary policy and extends special loan programs to help buoy economic growth, signalling its resolve to keep the positive mood generated by premier Shinzo Abe’s reflationary policies from fading. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 685 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/CONSUMPTION, moved, by Stanley White, 1,000 words)

- JAPAN-TRADE/, moved, 600 words

BHP Billiton cost cuts boost profit, pave way for buyback

MELBOURNE - Global miner BHP Billiton tops market forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit and hints it may launch a share buyback in August, despite a cautious outlook on Chinese growth. (BHPBILLITON-RESULTS/HALFYEAR (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Sonali Paul, 720 words)

ECONOMY

UK inflation falls below BoE target for first time since Nov 2009

LONDON - British inflation last month fell below the Bank of England’s target level for the first time in over four years, further bolstering the BoE’s message that there is no rush to raise interest rates. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

China targets factory output growth of around 9.5 pct in 2014

BEIJING - China aims for around 9.5 pct annual growth in industrial output in 2014, the industry ministry says, supporting the view that Beijing may stick with its target for economic growth of 7.5 percent this year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, 290 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-OPENMARKET/REPO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 650 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words

Swedish consumer prices fall more than expected in January

STOCKHOLM - Swedish consumer prices fall a worse than expected 1.2 percent in January from December and are down 0.2 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) says. (SWEDEN-INFLATION/, moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

Denmark’s ISS announces its third attempt to be listed

COPENHAGEN - Danish outsourcing firm ISS with more than 530,000 employees is aiming to make its third attempt to join the stock market. Analysts says enterprise value can be as much as $9.7 billion. (ISS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ole Mikkelsen, 600 words)

+ See also:

- POUNDLAND-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words

Temasek seeks to sell $3.1 bln stake in Thailand’s Shin Corp to SingTel

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd is seeking to sell its $3.1 billion stake in Thai telecom company Shin Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, and has approached its SingTel unit as a possible buyer. (TEMASEK-SHINCORP/SINGTEL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 600 words)

Germany’s stance on pricing threatens drug firm profits

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Germany’s plan to publish price discounts agreed with drugmakers poses a risk to profits in the industry, which fears the information could be used to drive down prices elsewhere. (GERMANY-DRUGS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Thorsten Severin, 845 words)

Alcoa to close Australian smelter as aluminium markets reel

SYDNEY - Alcoa Inc says it will close its Point Henry aluminium smelter and two rolling mills in Australia, underscoring the dire market conditions facing producers amid a flood of new Chinese capacity. (ALCOA-SMELTER/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by James Regan, 675 words)

Casino confident for 2014 on emerging markets

PARIS - French retailer Casino predicts further sales and profit growth this year after expansion in Latin America and notably Brazil lifted 2013 operating profit by 18 percent. (CASINO-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 540 words)

Air Liquide sees further profit growth in 2014

PARIS - French industrial gases group Air Liquide says it is confident of further earnings growth this year as it posts a 3.1 percent rise in 2013 net profit, helped by cost cuts, and demand at its gas and services division. (AIRLIQUIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Pratt, GE battle over billions in jet engine orders

NEW YORK - As the next generation of narrow-body airplanes takes to the skies later this year, makers of the new fuel-efficient engines that power them are battling for market share. (USA-AEROSPACE/ENGINES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 980 words)