BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

HSBC warns of choppy emerging markets as profit misses forecasts

LONDON - HSBC reports a 9 percent increase in annual pretax profit, which misses market expectations, and warns of greater volatility in emerging markets this year, sending its stock price sharply lower. (HSBC-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 350 words)

Volkswagen shares plunge on outlook, Scania deal

FRANKFURT/PARIS - Shares in Volkswagen plunge after the group late on Friday toned down its 2014 operating profit outlook and announced plans to buy the rest of Swedish trucks division Scania in a deal partly financed by a capital increase. (VOLKSWAGEN-SHARES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

G20 growth pledge easier in the making than the execution

SYDNEY - The Group of 20’s proposal to lift economic activity by 2 percent over the next five years has so many holes in it, there’s no wonder it is the first official target that all members feel happy to agree on. (G20-AUSTRALIA/GROWTH, moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)

Europe stocks, euro lift after German morale jump

LONDON - European shares and the euro rise after German business morale unexpectedly rises in February, lifting investors out of a funk caused by a fall in Chinese home prices. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 660 words)

ECONOMY

German business morale rises to top level in 2-1/2 years

BERLIN - German business morale rises in February to its highest level since July 2011 in a sign that growth in Europe’s largest economy is likely to accelerate in the first quarter after expanding only modestly last year. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 320 words)

Euro zone inflation to offer clues on ECB action

BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation due on Friday will be firmly in the sights of financial markets eager to establish whether the European Central Bank (ECB) has enough ammunition to ease monetary policy in the following week. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved,

by Philip Blenkinsop, 890 words)

Greece resumes protracted bailout talks with lenders

ATHENS - Greece resumes bailout talks with its international lenders, hoping to end six months of wrangling over the release of new rescue loans it needs to avoid default. (GREECE-TROIKA/, moved, By Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas, 770 words)

China home price rises ease for first time in 14 months

BEIJING - China’s home price rises ease for the first time in 14 months in January, the latest sign that the government’s over four-year campaign to rein in property risk may finally be starting to bite. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 895 words)

Keen to keep Scotland, UK unveils boost to oil and gas sector

LONDON - The British government says it will enact sweeping measures to make it easier to unlock hard-to-extract North Sea gas and billions of barrels of oil as it tries to persuade Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/OIL, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 595 words)

British oil and gas industry should pay for new regulator -government review

LONDON - Britain’s oil and gas industry should pay for the creation of a new regulator which will help companies extract as much oil and gas as possible from North Sea fields, a government-commissioned report says. (BRITAIN-OIL/REVIEW, moved, 200 words)

Rock-bottom rates convert German savers to spending

BERLIN - After diligently setting aside his earnings for years, Sebastian decided last year it was time to splurge. With interest rates at record lows, the 36-year-old took out two loans and bought a three-bedroom flat in a leafy Berlin suburb for 228,000 euros. (GERMANY-SAVINGS/, moved, by Michelle Martin, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Vivendi, Altice in talks over SFR-Numericable deal -sources

PARIS - Vivendi and Altice are in discussion over a tie-up between mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, sources close to the talks says. (SFR-NUMERICABLE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 455 swords)

Bayer clinches $2.9 billion deal for Norway’s Algeta

OSLO/FRANKFURT - German drug firm Bayer has clinched a $2.9 billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash offer, the companies says. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)

Nokia succumbs to Android appeal in low-cost phone battle

BARCELONA - Nokia, soon to be acquired by Microsoft Corp, is turning to software created by arch-rival Google for a new line of phones it hopes will make it a late contender in the dynamic low-cost smartphone market. (MOBILEWORLD/NOKIA-ANDROID, moved, by Paul Sandle, 1,045 words)

Primark owner AB Foods maintains year guidance

LONDON - Associated British Foods maintains full-year earnings expectations as a strong first-half performance from its Primark discount fashion chain offset more weakness in its sugar business. (ABF-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Turkey’s Kipa says parent Tesco in talks on options, Kipa shares surge

ISTANBUL - Turkish retailer Tesco Kipa says that its British parent Tesco Plc is in the first stages of talks with various companies regarding various options. (TESCO/TURKEY (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 240 words)

Business group says new EU rules have cost UK firms 12 bln pounds

LONDON - A business lobby group in Britain calls for a radical overhaul of the European Union on Monday, saying enhanced regulatory powers the bloc has had since 2009 have cost British firms 12 billion pounds ($20 billion). (BRITAIN-POLITICS/EU, moved, 30 words)

China banks strike back against threat from Internet finance

SHANGHAI - China’s brick-and-mortar banks are launching a counter-attack against the assault on their business from Alibaba and other Internet heavyweights, in a bid to staunch the outflow of bank deposits into high-yielding online investment products. (CHINA-BANKS/ONLINE, moved, by Gabriel Wildau, 1,000 words)

Taiwan’s Innolux does not rule out merger with AU Optronics

TAIPEI - Innolux Corp, the world’s No.3 flat-panel maker, declines to rule out a potential merger with smaller rival AU Optronics, but a fund manager says such a potential merger may not be realized soon. (INNOLUX-AU/MERGER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Faith Hung, 300 words)

David Jones investors say Myer must pay premium

SYDNEY - Three major shareholders in David Jones Ltd say Australia’s No.2 department store firm should reject any takeover from larger rival Myer Holdings Ltd unless it tops the company’s A$1.76 billion ($1.58 billion) market value. (AUSTRALIA-DAVIDJONES/, moved, by Byron Kaye, 450 words)