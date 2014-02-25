BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stocks cruise high altitude, yuan drops most in 3 years

LONDON - World shares are at a 6-year high courtesy of a record peak on Wall Street, while moves by China to stamp out easy betting on the yuan triggers its biggest drop in over three years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 845 words)

Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox’s website down

The website of Mt. Gox appears to be taken down, shortly after six major Bitcoin exchanges released a joint statement distancing themselves from the troubled Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange. (MTGOX-WEBSITE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Ruairidh Villar and Sophie Knight, 1,120 words)

Foreign trade drives Q4 German growth as domestic demand disappoints

BERLIN - Foreign trade propels growth in Europe’s largest economy in the fourth quarter while domestic demand, which has been a key growth driver throughout the rest of the year, is a drag. (GERMANY-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Michelle Martin, 500 words)

BASF sees profit gain on automotive, consumer demand

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany - BASF, the world’s largest chemicals company by sales, predicts operating profit will edge higher this year on growing demand from auto makers and consumer goods companies, after exceeding expectations for quarterly earnings. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 245 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters polls on U.S., Canadian, British housing markets

LONDON - Reuters has polled over 60 economists and analysts for their views on the outlook for the British, United States and Canadian housing markets. Stories will be published at 1220 GMT/7.20 AM ET. (PROPERTY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PROPERTY-POLL/US, expect by 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Margaret Chadbourn, 600 words

- PROPERTY-POLL/CANADA, expect by 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Leah Schnurr and Deepti Govind, 600 words

No end in sight yet for Trans-Pacific trade pact

SINGAPORE - Ministers in 12-nation Trans-Pacific trade talks say that they have yet to reach agreement on tariffs and other market access issues, with the timing of a completed deal looking increasingly unclear. (TRADE PACIFIC/TPP (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Rachel Armstrong and Masayuki Kitano, 500 words)

South Korea big economic reform plan short on details

SEOUL - South Korea’s president unveils a three-year blueprint to save Asia’s fourth-largest economy on the verge of falling into a stagnation, but the lack of specifics leaves some critics questioning the credibility of the package. (KOREA-ECONOMY/REFORM (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Se Young Lee, 600 words)

Thai Jan exports and imports fall, unrest keeps hitting economy

BANGKOK - Thai exports fall in January and imports slump, reflecting the deepening toll prolonged political unrest is taking on the economy and increasing pressure on the central bank to cut already-low interest rates. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 695 words)

COMPANIES

Slim in talks with Austria on Telekom Austria pact

VIENNA - An alliance between Carlos Slim and the Austrian government to control Telekom Austria moves closer as Slim says he wants to start formal talks and Austria says it is interested. (TELEKOMAUSTRIA-SLIM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

Credit Suisse to face U.S. Senate panel on tax dodging

WASHINGTON - The chief of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG will square off on Wednesday against U.S. Senator Carl Levin as the veteran congressional investigator releases his latest findings on offshore tax evasion. (USA-TAX/CREDITSUISSE, moved, by Patrick Temple-West, 685 words)

SFR weighs on Vivendi profits ahead of spin-off

PARIS - French media-and-telecoms company Vivendi posts an fall in underlying 2013 profits hit by tough competition for its domestic mobile brand SFR, which is set to be spun off. (VIVENDI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 440 words)

BlackBerry to offer revamped mobile device management tool

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd plans to launch a new tool for business and government customers to manage mobile devices on their networks, part of a drive by the one-time smartphone pioneer to focus on its profitable enterprise or services business. (MOBILE-WORLD/BLACKBERRY-ENTERPRISE, moved, by Euan Rocha, 640 words)

+ See also:

- MOBILE-WORLD/BLACKBERRY, moved, 100 words

FMC forecasts 2014 profit decline

FRANKFURT - Fresenius Medical Care forecast its net profit will shrink further this year after posting its first decline in 12 years for 2013 amid cuts to healthcare budgets in the United States, its most important market. (FMC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 425 words)

Ladbrokes sees more pain before gain from online upgrade

LONDON - Britain’s second-biggest bookmaker, Ladbrokes says operating profit will take a hit in the first half of 2014 due to upgrades to its online service, as it ended another troubled year with a sharp fall in annual profit. (LADBROKES/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)

Matrix Capacity plans Malaysia’s biggest shell company listing in H2 2014 -sources

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Matrix Capacity Petroleum Bhd, a shell company set up to buy energy assets, plans to list shares on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange in a deal that two financial sources say could raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($303 million) in the second half of 2014. (MATRIX-CAPACITY/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yantoultra Ngui, 350 words)

What’s up for Alibaba’s mobile app strategy?

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Billionaire Jack Ma’s Alibaba may already have lost a battle with rival Tencent for the world’s biggest mobile market. While Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dominates in e-commerce, Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken over China’s smartphone screens with its WeChat, or Weixin, social messaging platform. (TECH-MOBILE/ALIBABA, moved, by Denny Thomas and Paul Carsten, 1,150 words)

India’s Ranbaxy suspends drug ingredient shipments from 2 plants

MUMBAI - Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories says it has suspended all shipments of pharmaceutical ingredients produced at two local factories to review processes and controls. (DAIICHISANKYO-RANBAXY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 325 words)

Australian government considers help for struggling Qantas

SYDNEY - The Australian government says it is looking at ways to assist Qantas Airways Ltd as the carrier declines to comment on reports it is preparing to axe up to 5,000 jobs and sell some assets. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

COMMODITIES

Huge Indonesian copper project sets sights on IPO

MELBOURNE/JAKARTA - A $4 billion copper and gold project in Indonesia is set to come back to the market this year in a public offering by its new owners, led by two local coal tycoons. (INDONESIA-TUJUHBUKIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul and Michael Taylor, 800 words)

Petronas to sell 25 pct stake in Canada gas assets

SINGAPORE - Malaysia’s Petronas has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its Canadian shale gas assets to an Indian company and an Asian gas buyer, the state firm’s president and chief executive, Shamsul Azhar Abbas, says. (PETRONAS-PROGRESS/INDIA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, 500 words)

+ See also:

- PAPUA-OILSEARCH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul, 650 words