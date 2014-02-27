BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

RBS pledges to regain UK’s trust after $13.6 bln losss

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland kickstarts a campaign to transform itself from public enemy no 1 to trusted British bank by slashing costs and repositioning itself as a UK-focused retail and commercial lender. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 700 words)

GDF Suez books 15 bln euro charge as price slump sticks

PARIS - French gas and power group GDF Suez books a 14.9 billion euro ($20.36 billion) impairment charge for 2013 as it sees no improvement in Europe’s energy crisis. (GDF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Geert De Clercq, 790 words)

Standard Life mulls moving operations outside an independent Scotland

LONDON - Standard Life could move parts of its business away from Scotland if Scots vote for independence, in order to protect the company’s competitive position. (STANDARD LIFE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/STERLING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones and Belinda Goldsmith, 550 words

Ukraine nerves dampen shares, data sends euro to 2-wk low

LONDON - Tensions in Ukraine with Russia curb risk appetite, weighing on world stocks and pushing the euro, already under pressure from interest rate cut talk, to a two-week low. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

ECONOMY

German unemployment falls to lowest level since Sept 2012

BERLIN - German unemployment falls more than expected in February, hitting its lowest level since September 2012 on a seasonally adjusted basis, Labour Office data shows. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE/M3, moved, 200 words

Spain’s economic growth gains pace in Q4, misses forecasts

MADRID - Spain’s economy grew for the second straight quarter from October to December, less than anticipated, as domestic demand and investment improved to leave a recession behind, official data shows. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul Day, 450 words)

French consumer sentiment eases in Feb as recovery doubts linger

PARIS - French consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in February as signs of recovery in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy left households unconvinced in the face of record jobless numbers. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moving shortly, 300 words)

Italy February business morale highest since July 201

ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers rises more than expected in February after slipping the month before to hit its highest level for more than two years, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 250 words)

Reuters poll on BoE monetary policy

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 60 economists on the outlook for UK official interest rates ahead of the Bank of England’s monthly policy meeting on March 6 and looks at the clarity of forward guidance. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words

India infrastructure splurge too late for this, or next, government

NEW DELHI - India’s drive to break an infrastructure investment logjam has come too late to revive the economy before the forthcoming general election - and it could be years before it pays growth dividends for the next government. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 850 words)

China’s official PMI seen hitting 8-month low, barely clings to expansion territory

BEIJING - China’s factory activity likely expands only slightly in February, a Reuters poll shows, dropping to an eight-month low and signaling that two-month slowdown will continue. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, by Adam Rose, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Slashing jobs and jets, Qantas makes plea for state aid

SYDNEY - Qantas Airways Ltd is axing 15 percent of its workforce, slashing spending and selling gas-guzzling older planes after stiff competition at home and overseas pushes the Australian flag carrier deep into the red in the first half. (AUSTRALIA-QANTAS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jane Wardell and Lincoln Feast, 1,000 words)

Maersk beats profit forecast on shipping business

COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says 2013 net profit falls less than expected thanks to higher earnings at container shipping business Maersk Line. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Telefonica 2013 revenues fall 8.5 pct on Latin American currencies

MADRID - Spain’s Telefonica reports an 8.5 percent drop in revenues in 2013, hit by weaker currencies in Latin America and lower sales in Europe, although the underlying business showed tentative signs of a turnaround. (TELEFONICA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Allianz hikes dividend, tempers asset management outlook

MUNICH - Allianz raises its dividend by almost a fifth after 2013 operating profit crossed the 10 billion euro mark for the first time since the outbreak of the financial crisis, helped by strong performance in property and casualty insurance. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)

+ See also:

- RSA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 230 words

Britain’s WPP increases share buyback after strong 2013

BARCELONA - Britain’s WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, increases its share buyback programme, to counter a hit from volatile emerging market exchange rates, after reporting strong 2013 trading and a good start to 2014. (WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 450 wordS)

Rabobank’s full-year profit dips 2 pct after Libor fine

AMSTERDAM - Rabobank, the Dutch lender fined $1 billion last year for rigging benchmark interest rates, reported net profit down 2 percent to 2.012 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in 2013 but expects operating results to improve thanks to cost savings. (RABOBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sara Webb, 490 words)

Mt. Gox bitcoin customers could be out of luck, experts warn

NEW YORK - What can you do if you deposited bitcoins at Mt. Gox, which shuttered on Tuesday with little explanation? Probably not much. (BITCOIN-LEGAL/, moved, by Joseph Ax and Karen Freifeld, 670 words)

Oil Search positions for LNG expansion with $900 mln PNG buy

MELBOURNE - Oil Search Ltd agrees to acquire a stake for $900 million in Papua New Guinea’s biggest undeveloped gas fields, giving it the upper hand to influence plans for gas projects in a country eyed by several energy giants. (PAPUA-OILSEARCH/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 730 words)

Man Group boosts dividend and announces share buyback

LONDON - Hedge fund manager Man Group announces a share buyback and bumps up its dividend after attracting more new investment in the final quarter of 2013. (MAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop, 460 words)

Implats says strike talks to resume on Friday, H1 earnings rise

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between the world’s top three platinum producers and South Africa’s striking AMCU union will resume on Friday in a bid to end a five-week stoppage over wages, the chief executive of Impala Platinum says. (IMPLATS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard, 635 words)