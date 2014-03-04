BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World shares, Russian assets bounce after heavy Ukraine hit

LONDON - World shares and hard-hit Russian assets rebound after Russia’s president orders troops in military exercises to return to base in what is seen as a dampening down of immediate tensions in the East-West crisis over Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alistair Smout, 890 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 575 words

- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (GRAPHICS), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 600 words

RWE swings to historic net loss as writedowns bite

ESSEN, Germany - Germany’s biggest power producer RWE swings to its first annual net loss in more than six decades after a surge in solar and wind capacity undercuts the profitability of its power plants and triggers nearly 5 billion euros in writedowns. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Christoph Steitz, 600 words)

U.S. court rejects BP appeal over Gulf spill losses

A divided U.S. appeals court rejects BP Plc’s bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to the disaster. (BPSPILL-RULING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 470 words)

Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading

LONDON - Glencore Xstrata posts forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a strong performance from its trading arm offsetting a decline at its mining division. (GLENCORE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

INVESTING

Computer-driven trade to grab market share in 2014 - study

LONDON - Smaller asset managers and hedge funds will drive an increase in the use of computer-driven equity trading strategies in 2014 as brokerages cut back on the services they offer to less profitable clients, a study shows. (TABB/STUDY, moved, by Simon Jessop and Francesco Canepa, 320 words)

Mt. Gox collapse could ultimately help bitcoin - regulator

WASHINGTON/TOKYO - The collapse of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange could ultimately strengthen the virtual currency industry by weeding out weaker operators and prompting more supervision, New York’s banking regulator say. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/LAWSKY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Douwe Miedema and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)

From India’s northern backwaters, a new business elite rises

PATNA, India - India’s northern Hindi-speaking belt, home to around half a billion people, is taking off after decades of trailing industrialised seaboard states in the west and south. Leading the charge is a mix of old-world families and aggressive first-generation businessmen who have combined first-mover advantage, street-fighting techniques and old political connections to build empires of their own. (INDIA-BUSINESS/NORTH, moved, by Sanjeev Miglani, 1,300 words)

ECONOMY

Weather dampens UK construction growth in Feb-Markit/CIPS

LONDON - The strong pace of growth in Britain’s construction sector eased off last month, hurt by heavy rain and floods which affected house-building, a survey shows. (PMI CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 365 words)

China’s Sinopec sale points to next round of privatisation

BEIJING - China’s decision to sell a stake in a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp signals more privatisation of its bloated state-owned sector will take place soon, with plans likely to be discussed at this week’s parliament session, officials and experts say. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/SOE, moved, by Matthew Miller and Charlie Zhu, 950 words)

Don’t take faster U.S. growth for granted - Summers

ABU DHABI - Financial markets should not take an acceleration of U.S. economic growth this year for granted, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says. (USA-SUMMERS/SPEECH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 450 words)

Obama to offer new tax breaks in election year budget pitch

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama will propose an expansion of popular tax credits for middle class and working poor Americans in a fiscal 2015 budget designed to serve as a blueprint for Democrats in this year’s congressional elections. (USA-FISCAL/, moved, by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal, 570 words)

Forecaster sees Dutch meeting EU deficit target

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch budget deficit this year will fall below the European Union’s 3 percent target for the first time since 2008 as the Dutch economy recovers, the government’s official forecaster says. (DUTCH-ECONOMY/FORECAST (UPDATE 1), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Carlos vs Carlos: Peugeot move turns double-act to rivalry

PARIS - Whatever the secret of French carmaker Renault’s crisis-defying performance, Carlos Tavares has taken it with him to domestic competitor PSA Peugeot Citroen. (PEUGEOT-CEO/CARLOS-CARLOS, moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,065 words)

UK outsourcer Serco braces for tough 2014 as profits fall

LONDON - Embattled British outsourcing group Serco says it is braced for another tough year as it recovers from government contract failures, profit warnings and management exits that pushed 2013 annual profit down 6 percent. (SERCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 380 words)

China’s COFCO in talks to buy Noble’s agribusiness - sources

KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG - China’s biggest grains trader COFCO Corp is in talks to buy Noble Group Ltd’s agribusiness arm in a deal that would value the division at around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (NOBLE-COFCO/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Naveen Thukral and Denny Thomas, 775 words)

Virgin Money CEO says no current plans for IPO

LONDON - Virgin Money, the British financial group backed by Richard Branson, has no plans for a stock exchange flotation of the business at present, its chief executive tells Reuters. (VIRGIN MONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words)

Nivea maker Beiersdorf maintains div amid cautious outlook

LONDON - Germany’s Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea skin care products, said it would keep its dividend stable as it gave a cautious outlook for the upcoming year. (BEIERSDORF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jan Schwartz and Martinne Geller, 400 words)

British watchdog wants Alexion to justify cost of drug

LONDON - Britain’s healthcare costs watchdog has asked U.S. biotech group Alexion Pharmaceuticals to explain the high price for its Soliris drug before deciding whether the treatment should be paid for by the state health service. (ALEXION-NICE/SOLIRIS, moved, 390 words)