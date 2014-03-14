BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT / 5.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Gazprom, Rosneft chiefs will be on EU sanctions list - paper

BRUSSELS/BERLIN - The EU has drawn up a list of 120-130 names of Russians who could be hit with travel bans and asset freezes, European officials says, and a German newspaper says it includes the CEOs of Russia’s two biggest companies - Alexei Miller of Gazprom and Igor Sechin of Rosneft. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-VISA (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly, 700 words

- RUSSIA-STOCKS/MICEX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jason Bush and Olga Popova, 1,090 words

Ukraine worries intensify flight to safety

LONDON - Heightened tensions between the West and Russia ahead of Ukraine’s weekend referendum in Crimea pushes world stocks to their lowest in more than a month and leaves investors scurrying into safe-haven gold and bonds. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 920 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 400 words

Draghi holds course in face of deflation threat

FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON - Investors would like ECB President Mario Draghi to show his mettle again and take bold policy action to buoy the euro zone economy and steer it away from the economic quicksand of deflation. But with no ‘shock and awe’ policy move in sight, they may be disappointed. (ECB/DEFLATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Paul Carrel and Leika Kihara, 2,000 words)

Vivendi to enter exclusive talks with Numericable on SFR

PARIS - Vivendi says it will enter exclusive talks to sell its SFR telecom unit to Altice, the parent company of French cable group Numericable. (VIVENDI-SFR/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Leila Abboud, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Local investors another headache for emerging markets

LONDON - Local institutional investors give another headache for emerging markets as they become increasingly attracted to more liquid and stable overseas investments in the face of changing regulation and strengthening foreign currencies. (EMERGING/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

Beyond the hype, Keystone would yield few permanent jobs

STEELE CITY, Nebraska - In the heated debate over whether to build the Keystone XL pipeline, the energy industry and lawmakers have predicted that the project could unleash an economic bonanza in the Midwest, and provide jobs for up to a half-million people. (USA-KEYSTONE/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Alistair Bell, 1,590 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. producer prices fall; little sign of price pressures

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices fall in February, reinforcing the view that minimal inflation pressures could keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates for quite some time. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jason Lange, 375 words)

Euro zone employment rises first time in three years

BRUSSELS - Euro zone employment rose for the first time in nearly three years in the last quarter of 2013 adding to signs of the bloc’s gradual economic recovery, with clear improvement also in the most troubled southern region. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 215 words)

UK trade deficit widens as exports hit 19-month low

LONDON - Britain’s goods trade deficit widens by more than expected in January as exports fall to their lowest level in more than a year and a half, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 300 words)

Oil price pressure to ease despite global tension - IEA

LONDON - A surge in supply from Iraq and other oil producers should be more than sufficient to meet growing demand this year, reducing pressure on markets despite rising international tensions, the West’s energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christopher Johnson and David Sheppard, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Banks pay for ATM support as Microsoft XP deadline looms

LONDON - Banks around the world, including JP Morgan, Bank of America and HSBC will pay Microsoft to continue supporting its Windows XP operating system in their automated teller machines (ATMs) after failing to upgrade them before an April deadline. (BANKS-ATMS/ (PICTURE), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and David Henry, 900 words)

Barclays reviewing shape, size of investment bank

LONDON - Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, which is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, people familiar with the matter say. (BARCLAYS-INVESTMENTBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BARCLAYS-ASIAPAC/, moved, 100 words

Vodafone close to deal to buy Spain’s Ono - sources

MADRID - Shareholders of cable company Ono are close to reaching a deal with Britain’s Vodafone on an offer to buy the Spanish group for about 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion) including debt, two sources familiar with the matter says. (ONO-VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

UBS chief’s pay rises by a fifth as metals probe revealed

ZURICH - UBS hiked Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti’s pay by more than a fifth in 2013, when the Swiss bank added probes into its metals trading and foreign exchange businesses to a long list of legal troubles. (UBS-COMPENSATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart and Caroline Copley, 750 words)

UniCredit could spend $14 bln to buy state debts to firms

MILAN/ROME - UniCredit is prepared to spend up to 10 billion euros ($14 billion) to take on payments owed to companies by Italy’s public administration, the bank’s chief executive says in a newspaper interview. (UNICREDIT-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 420 words)

U.S. watchdog says 303 deaths linked to recalled GM cars

DETROIT - U.S. safety regulators have records 303 deaths when airbags failed to deploy in 1.6 million compact cars recalled last month by General Motors Co, according to a study released Thursday night by a safety watchdog group. (GM-RECALL/CASUALTIES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Lienert,750 words)

Austria finally rules out letting state lender Hypo go bust

VIENNA - Austria finally decides to create a “bad bank” for 18 billion euros of assets at ailing Hypo Alpe Adria because letting the state lender go bust posed unforeseeable risks, Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger says. (AUSTRIA-HYPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michael Shields, 600 words)

Panama Canal expansion consortium sign deal to end dispute

MADRID - A construction industry consortium led by Spain’s Sacyr says in a statement it has signed a deal late on Thursday to complete work on the multi-billion dollar project to widen the Panama Canal, settling a long-running dispute over cost overruns. (PANAMA-CANAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 3950 words)

Online retailer boohoo.com makes strong market debut

LONDON - Shares in British online fashion retailer boohoo.com jumps by more than 50 percent in debut trade on London’s AIM market, giving the firm a value of around 870 million pounds ($1.45 billion). (BOOHOO-LISTING/, moved, 255 words)