BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Shares gain ground as oil prices extend fall

LONDON - European shares gained ground and core bond yields dipped on Tuesday following a raft of company trading updates, bucking a more muted trend in Asia and the United States as oil prices extended their fall and economic growth fears lingered. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 655 words)

Spain’s Santander Q3 profit jumps as bad loan charges fall

MADRID - Santander, the euro zone’s biggest bank says it will cut costs more aggressively in the next few years as it builds on an earnings recovery lifted so far by a turnaround in Britain and Spain. (SANTANDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 500 words)

European companies defy gloomiest results forecasts

LONDON - The European reporting season is not turning into the rout investors feared as many of the largest companies managed to navigate weak demand through cost cuts and innovation to deliver earnings in line with or ahead of downbeat forecasts. (EUROPE-RESULTS/THIRD-QUARTER, moved, by Paul Sandle, 740 words)

INSIGHT

Citi’s Linville slowly turns around bank’s card business

NEW YORK - When Jud Linville joined Citigroup in 2010 to head its main credit card business, he discovered a card called “Simplicity” that was anything but. (CITIGROUP-CREDITCARDS/(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by David Henry, 1,115 words)

ECONOMY

ECB’s Coeure presses euro zone governments to reform economies

NICOSIA - The euro zone risks a loss of economic momentum and a delayed recovery unless governments match the European Central Bank’s monetary stimulus with fiscal and structural policies to support growth, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure says. (ECB-POLICY/, moved, 250 words)

Adviser to Japan PM opposes second sales tax rise as debate begins

TOKYO - A prominent adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urges the government to delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year to prevent causing a fall in consumer spending that would derail the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White, 490 words)

Ireland kicks of 15-year bond sale, bumper demand expected

DUBLIN - Ireland begins selling a hotly-anticipated syndicated 15-year bond to start refinancing the first portion of bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund with cheaper market funding. (IRELAND-DEBT/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Padraic Halpin and Michael Turner, 350 words)

UK construction PMI falls to 5-month low in Oct -markit/cips

LONDON - Britain’s construction sector expanded at the weakest rate in five months in October as signs of a housing market slowdown caused a slowdown in the building of new homes, a survey of purchasing managers shows. (BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/, moved, 250 words)

Spain’s Oct jobless rises for third straight month -Labour Ministry

MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain rose by 1.78 percent in October from a month earlier, or by 79,154 people, leaving 4.53 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry shows. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 100 words)

Australia’s central bank keeps rates low, consumers encouraged

SYDNEY - Australia’s central bank keeps interest rates at record lows for a 14th straight policy meeting, saying the stimulus was justified given the outlook for sub par growth even as consumers showed signs of opening their wallets. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Greene King, Spirit Pub agree on $1.24 bln takeover offer

Brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc says it has reached an agreement on a recommended offer for Britain’s Spirit Pub Company Plc, valuing Spirit Pub at about 773.6 million pounds ($1.24 billion). (SPIRIT PUB-M&A/GREENE KIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

BMW Q3 up as SUV demand outpaces electric cars, Mini

FRANKFURT - German luxury carmaker BMW AG says its third-quarter operating profit rose 17 percent, ahead of forecasts, as surging demand for sports utility vehicles like its X5 model helped by cheap fuel prices more than offset slow electric car sales. (BMW-RESULTS/Q3 (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Edward Taylor, 435 words)

Glencore copper output up 8 pct, trading in line with plans

LONDON - Glencore’s copper production rose 8 percent in the first nine months of the year thanks to strong output from Africa while the company’s trading division performed in line with its expectations. (GLENCORE-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 300 words)

Imperial Tobacco results hurt by destocking

LONDON - Imperial Tobacco Group pledges to raise its dividend by at least 10 percent this year despite challenging trading conditions that led to deeper-than-expected declines in full-year revenue and profit. (IMPERIAL TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

Primark owner AB Foods cautious on outlook as profits rise

LONDON - Primark owner Associated British Foods posts a 6 percent rise in 2013-14 earnings, though it cautions it sees limited opportunity for growth in the new year due to an expected large reduction in profit from its sugar business. (AB FOODS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Securitas profit tops forecast, sees lower costs from U.S. reform

STOCKHOLM - Swedish security firm Securitas posts a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core profit and said an increase in staff costs due to a U.S. health care reform will be lower than previously assumed. (SECURITAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Anna Ringstrom and Olof Swahnberg, 365 words)

Hyundai, Kia in record settlement with U.S. for overstating mileage

WASHINGTON/DETROIT - Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp will pay $350 million in penalties to the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy ratings in what officials say is the biggest settlement of its kind. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-KIA MOTORS/SETTLEMENT (UPDATE 6), moved, 665 words)

SoftBank cuts FY profit target on Sprint woes; Q2 profit down 23 pct

TOKYO - SoftBank Corp, the Japanese mobile carrier with ambitious plans to grow overseas, slashes its profit forecast as Sprint Corp, the U.S. carrier it bought for $21.6 billion, continues to lose customers with no quick fix in sight. (SOFTBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 745 words)