BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

U.S. regulators to join UK in forex fines for banks

WASHINGTON/LONDON - U.S. regulators plan to join their UK peers in a multi-billion-dollar settlement with a group of the biggest global banks accused of manipulating the foreign exchange market, sources familiar with the matter say, adding the deal could come as early as next week. (FOREX-MANIPULATION/FINES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Douwe Miedema and Kirstin Ridley, 560 words)

Pay up in instalments, EU tells Britain on disputed bill

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers tell Britain the only way to resolve a row over a budget bill to Brussels is to pay in instalments, but Britain’s finance minister insists the contribution is “unacceptable”. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/EU (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)

Rouble sinks, markets await U.S. jobs numbers

LONDON - A deepening crisis of confidence in the rouble dominates financial markets action in Europe, with another 3 percent fall meaning the Russian currency has lost more than a tenth of its value in less than a week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 575 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov, 540 words)

- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/VALUE, moved, by Sujata Rao and Vincent Flasseur, 755 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Keith Wallis, 480 words

U.S. jobs data to show economy’s resilience

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely hired new workers at a fairly brisk clip last month, underscoring the economy’s resilience in the face of slowing global demand. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 540 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Sub-Saharan Africa poised to retain investor allure

LONDON - Strong economic momentum garnered over the past decade should allow sub-Saharan Africa to retain its allure for investors, even as the global backdrop, with cheaper oil and higher U.S. interest rates, turns more challenging. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Karin Strohecker, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

German trade surge eases recession fears

BERLIN - German exports and industrial output rebounded in September after sharp falls in the prior month, likely helping Europe’s largest economy to avoid falling into recession in the third quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT, moved, 100 words

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY-INFLATION/ECRI, moved, 150 words

UK trade deficit widens on higher oil imports, EU exports

LONDON - Britain’s goods trade deficit widened by more than expected in September, hit by a jump in oil imports and by weak export growth to the European Union, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 360 words)

German rail strike to continue after court rejects lawsuit

FRANKFURT - A German court dismisses an attempt by rail operator Deutsche Bahn to halt a nationwide strike that has paralysed the country and threatens to keep people from attending weekend celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (GERMANY-RAILWAYS/STRIKE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Peter Maushagen, 560 words)

Detroit’s dash through bankruptcy awaits court nod

Detroit’s nearly 16-month odyssey through bankruptcy reaches the finish line on Friday, when a federal judge will issue his ruling on whether the city’s plan for shedding debt and investing in its future is both feasible and fair. (USA-DETROIT/BANKRUPTCY, moved, 590 words)

+ See also:

- USA-DETROIT/SETTLEMENTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lisa Lambert, 705 words

COMPANIES

ArcelorMittal says steel more than offsetting weak mines

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, expresses confidence for the rest of the year as improvements in its U.S. and European steel more than offset weak mining operations. (ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

Investors cheer Allianz dividend hike but Pimco weighs

FRANKFURT - Shares in Allianz rise more than 3.5 percent after the German insurer promises bigger dividend payouts now and in the future after unveiling a forecast-beating jump in net profit in the third quarter. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jonathan Gould, 565 words)

+ See also:

- SWISS RE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words

Richemont sees difficult holiday trading after profit drop

ZURICH - Richemont, owner of the Cartier luxury brand, reports a bigger-than-expected decline in first-half profit on currency hedging losses and says weak demand in China will make for a challenging holiday trading period. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Silke Koltrowitz, 450 words)

Canary Wharf owner Songbird rejects Qatar fund approach

LONDON - Songbird Estates, the majority owner of London’s Canary wharf, has rejected a takeover approach from Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners, saying the 295 pence-a-share bid “materially undervalued” Songbird. (SONGBIRD ESTAT-M&A/QATAR, moved, 150 words)

Telecom Italia sees Italian recovery after core profit falls

MILAN - Telecom Italia says it sees concrete signs of recovery in its Italian market after unveiling a 7.7 percent drop in nine-month core earnings, dragged down by domestic business and a slowdown in Brazil, its second biggest market. (TELECOM ITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Danilo Masoni, 400 words)

+ See also:

- TELEKOM AUSTRIA RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

British Airways-owner IAG signals maiden dividend

LONDON - British Airways-owner IAG lays out plans to pay a maiden dividend, coming of age three years after the merger between BA and Spain’s Iberia in 2011 that created the group. (IAG-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 590 words)

Skanska Q3 orders beat expectations, to exit Latin America

STOCKHOLM - Swedish builder Skanska posts a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter order bookings, with strong intake in several key markets, and said it had decided to exit Latin America entirely. (SKANSKA AB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Puma footwear sales up for first time in seven quarters

HERZOGENAURACH - German sportswear firm Puma reports its first increase in footwear sales in almost two years and strong demand for Arsenal jerseys, allowing it to lift its sales target for 2014 but pare its margin forecast. (PUMA DE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 500 words)