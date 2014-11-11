BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China, US make breakthrough on IT free trade deal - US rep

BEIJING - China and the United States have reached a breakthrough in talks on eliminating duties on information technology products, a deal that could pave the way for the first major tariff-cutting agreement at the World Trade Organisation in 17 years. (APEC-CHINA/ITA (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-APEC/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Michael Martina, 460 words

Vodafone lifts outlook as new offerings boost demand

LONDON - Vodafone, the world’s second-biggest mobile operator, nudges its full-year earnings forecast higher as improving demand in its big European markets and an investment push into new products helped reduce a drop in revenues. (VODAFONE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton, 395 words)

Global stocks rise, oil hits a 4-year low

LONDON - European stocks rise, with investors in bullish mood after a fourth straight record close on Wall Street and a seven-year high in Tokyo’s Nikkei on speculation a Japanese sales tax increase may be delayed. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 585 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sam Wilkin, 390 words

Rouble eases after central bank float

MOSCOW - Russia’s rouble falls back after two days of strong gains following the central bank’s decision to float the currency and halt intervention in the forex market, exposing it to greater volatility. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alexander Winning, 600 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-GOLD/CENBANK, moved, by Clara Denina, 470 words

INSIGHT

Vista Equity takes unusual risks with private equity fund

Vista Equity Partners has worked in an unusual clause in its contracts with private equity fund investors that gives it more financing flexibility and a leg up in leveraged buyouts, but also carries more risks for it and its investors, according to people familiar with the matter. (VISTAEQUITY/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 995 words)

ECONOMY

Japan sentiment tumbles, boosting calls for sales tax delay

TOKYO - Sentiment among Japanese households and service sector companies tumbled in October as a sales tax hike in April and worries about another tax increase next year prompt consumers to slash spending. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko, 415 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-POLITICS/ELECTION (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Linda Sieg and Yoshifumi Takemoto, 740 words)

Reuters poll on the outlook for the UK economy

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 50 economists and analysts on the British economy, collecting data on the outlook for GDP, inflation, average earnings and the Bank of England’s interest rate. (ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 270 words

Swedish cbank chief sees no need for more easing - minutes

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s central bank chief expects low inflation to persist in Sweden for some time, but with rates at zero, further measures to push up prices should not be necessary, minutes of the bank’s latest interest rate meeting show. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Fed’s Plosser plays down inflation, dollar shifts - CNBC

LONDON - Inflation in the United States is not that far off the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, while the impact from the recent rise in the dollar should be limited, Fed policymaker Charles Plosser says. (FED/PLOSSER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

China pays big to expand its clout along the new Silk Road

CHONGQING, China - China, already at the centre of world trade, plans to spend billions of dollars to revive intercontinental land routes and develop maritime links to expand commerce and give it more weight in a freight system dominated by European shipping lines. (CHINA-SILKROAD/ (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Brenda Goh, 750 words)

COMPANIES

VW’s venture plan stalls as firms fret over Chinese rules

BERLIN - Volkswagen’s push for a higher stake in its joint venture with Chinese partner FAW has stalled just as the automaker is stepping up expansion in its biggest market, company sources say. The problems come as China aims to promote national champions and show its companies can compete globally. (VOLKSWAGEN-CHINA/, expect by 1230 GMT/0730 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer, 550 words)

+ See also:

- BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 165 words

Maersk Q3 beats consensus but sends mixed messages on oil

COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk’s third-quarter profits beats forecasts, but despite strong performance in key units investors have mixed feelings over the future of its oil business. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, By Ole Mikkelsen, 400 words)

Alibaba Singles’ Day sales hit record as surge past $6 bln

HANGZHOU - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd says more than $6 billion of goods have been sold so far during its annual Singles’ Day online shopping frenzy, as customers jump on heavily discounted goods to send sales surging past 2013’s record. (ALIBABA GROUP-SHOPPING FESTIVAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Italy’s Enel reports results, eyes on its disposal package

MILAN - Italy’s biggest utility Enel reports 9-month results with investor looking for details of its disposals package worth 4.4 billion euros this year. Europe’s most indebted utility has already put up for sale up to 22 percent of its Spanish unit Endesa that could raise more than 3 billion euros, but the market will be watching for news on the possible sale of assets in Slovakia and Romania as it moves to slash its debt and keep its investment grade rating. (ENEL-RESULTS/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes, 300 words)

UK regulator caps interest on payday loans from January

LONDON - Interest charged on loans offered by payday lenders in Britain will be capped at 0.8 percent a day from January to cut the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing misery among borrowers, the country’s financial watchdog says. (BRITAIN-CREDIT/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Germany’s Henkel ups margin forecast despite Russia tension

FRANKFURT - German consumer goods group Henkel says it managed to grow its Russia business in the third quarter and raises its full year forecast slightly, thanks to emerging market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives. (HENKEL KGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

UK supermarket suppliers adapt to changing shopping habits

LONDON - Changes in British shopping habits that have squeezed major supermarkets has forced suppliers of packaged goods such as ice cream and soap to adapt, empowering them in negotiations. (CONSUMERGOODS-PRICING/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 800 words)

Hochtief Q3 underlying net profit gains 12 percent

FRANKFURT - German construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, reports a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations, as it returned to positive cash flow. (HOCHTIEF AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

COMMODITIES

Citigroup slashes its 2015 iron ore price forecast

SINGAPORE - Citigroup slashes its iron ore price forecast for 2015, predicting the raw material for making steel could drop below $60 per tonne in the most bearish estimate yet from a financial institution on the glut-hit commodity. (IRONORE-CITI/, moved, 350 words)