BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Global banks entering higher-stakes phase of forex probes

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The $4.3 billion in civil settlements struck between six global banks and U.S. and U.K. authorities over foreign exchange market manipulation sets the stage for negotiations over related probes that could bear much more severe consequences. (BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT-CRIMINAL, moved, by Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld, 835 words)

China data shows economy cooling further, need for more policy support

BEIJING - China’s economy lost further momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near 13-year low, reinforcing expectations that Beijing will need to do more to fight slackening growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 580 words)

Oil below $80 as China data chimes with OPEC warning

LONDON - Oil fell below $80 a barrel for the first time since 2010, as more evidence of a slowdown in China’s resource-hungry economy chimed with an OPEC warning of a substantial drop in demand next year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 530 words)

Experts tell ECB inflation, growth to be lower than expected

FRANKFURT - A group of experts surveyed by the European Central Banks lower their outlook for euro zone inflation and growth as the currency bloc flirts with deflation. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 280 words)

ECONOMY

ECB to assess lenders’ plans to plug capital by year-end

STOCKHOLM - Banks whose capital fell short in recent European Central Bank health checks have handed in plans to plug these gaps and will receive the ECB’s assessment by the end of the year, an ECB policymaker says. (EU-BANKS/ECB, moved, 100 words)

Japan firms want Abe to delay tax hike - Reuters poll

TOKYO - Japanese companies overwhelmingly want Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay or scrap a planned tax increase, a Reuters poll shows, highlighting concerns that it could derail a fragile economic recovery. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), move, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)

India wins U.S. support for food scheme, ends WTO blockade

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON - India wins U.S. support for a massive domestic food stockpiling scheme, rescuing the biggest global trade deal in two decades and giving new Prime Minister Narendra Modi a victory without major concessions. (INDIA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Krista Hughes, 635 words)

Premature US rate hike the bigger risk for Fed, Dudley says

ABU DHABI - Hiking interest rates too early poses “considerably greater” risks for the Federal Reserve than moving too late, an influential Fed official says in a strong defence of the U.S. central bank’s patient approach to tightening policy. (USA-FED/DUDLEY, moved, 345 words)

Reuters poll on the outlook for U.S. and euro zone economies

Reuters has surveyed over 70 economists on the outlook for the U.S. and euro zone economies. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET, by Ann Saphir, 600 words)

INVESTMENT

Sovereign wealth fund dealmaking rebounds in 2014

LONDON - Sovereign wealth funds are buying up assets this year at their fastest rate since the financial crisis as these state-run pools of cash regain the confidence lost when big punts on western banks turned sour, Thomson Reuters data shows. (SOVEREIGN-FUNDS/M&A (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 400 words)

China’s banks to raise $10 billion in year-end preference share bonanza

SHANGHAI- Three of China’s top 10 banks plan to issue up to 60 billion yuan ($9.79 billion) of preference shares by the end of the year, according to filings with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (CHINA-BANKS/FUNDRAISING, moved, by Engen Tham, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Honda discloses 5th Takata air bag-linked fatality

TOKYO - Honda Motor Co says that a driver in Malaysia died in July after being hit by shrapnel from an air bag supplied by Takata Corp - the fifth such fatality and the first outside the United States. (AUTOS-TAKATA/HONDA-RECALL (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim, 410 words)

RWE warns DEA sale to Russian billionaire could be delayed

FRANKFURT - German utility RWE warns that closing the sale of its oil and gas unit DEA to a Russian billionaire may take longer than expected, intensifying fears that the 5.1 billion euro transaction could hit a snag. (RWE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 370 words)

DP World to acquire EZW for $2.6 Bln in Dubai asset shuffle

DUBAI - DP World said it would pay $2.6 billion to conglomerate Dubai World for the purchase of its logistics infrastructure firm, lightening the burden on the state-owned conglomerate ahead of its $4.4 billion debt repayment next year. (DP WRLD ACQUISITION/, moving shortly, by Nadia Saleem and Praveen Menon, 400 words)

Virgin Money debut brings $220 mln early Christmas

LONDON - Virgin Money, the British bank backed by billionaires Richard Branson and Wilbur Ross, debuted on the London Stock Exchange in what looks to be the last major listing of the year. (VIRGINMONEY-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 400 words)

Standard Chartered says aims for “prudent buffer” on capital

LONDON - Standard Chartered says it intends to keep a “prudent buffer” over minimum capital requirements and says it is well placed to meet proposed higher rules to hold more debt that can absorb losses. (STANDARDCHARTERED-CAPITAL/, moved, 145 words)

Poor weather in China curbs SABMiller profit

LONDON - Brewing giant SABMiller reports weaker-than-expected profit and a dip in margins for the first half of its fiscal year, citing poor weather in China and intensified competition among retailers in Australia. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller, 290 words)

Ericsson tempers market growth outlook, plans cost cuts

STOCKHOLM - Telecom equipment and services group Ericsson tempered its outlook for growth in its main market segments and says it plans billions of Swedish crowns in cost savings that will include staff cuts. (ERICSSON-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

With no CEO, Sanofi faces battle to sell pipeline ambitions

PARIS - Sanofi has worked hard to refill its medicine chest with new drugs it will tout to investors next week, but these efforts are now clouded by a leadership vacuum and uncertainties about diabetes. (SANOFI SA-MEDICINES/, moved, by Natalie Huet, 400 words)

London Stock Exchange first-half revenue up 18 percent

LONDON - London Stock Exchange Group reports an 18 percent rise in first-half revenue, as its diversification strategy continues to bear fruit. (LSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Sky Plc ditches British tag to expand into Europe

LONDON - British Sky Broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch’s pioneering pay-TV company that transformed the country’s entertainment market, is to drop the British from its name to reflect its expansion into Europe. (SKY-EUROPE/, moved, 245 words)

William Demant cuts 2014 forecast, shares tumble

COPENHAGEN - The world’s second-largest hearing aid maker, William Demant, cuts its full-year forecast blaming a fall in U.S. prices on a rival’s deal with major retailer Costco, sending its shares down over 8 percent. (WILLIAMDEMANT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ole Mikkelsen, 400 words)