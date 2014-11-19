BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares fall, dollar gains as economic outlooks diverge

LONDON - Shares fall in Europe and Asia while the dollar rises broadly, hitting a new seven-year high against the yen, as investors focus on the divergent outlooks for the world’s major economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 600 words)

Spain’s BBVA close to raise stake in Turkey’s Garanti

MADRID/ISTANBUL - BBVA is in advanced talks to acquire a 14.89 percent stake in Turkey’s biggest retail bank Garanti, raising its total stake to 39.9 percent and giving the Spanish lender control of the board. (GARANTI BANKASI-M&A/BBVA (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Paul Day and Ebru Tuncay, 400 words)

Bank of England policymakers hold “material spread” of views

LONDON - Two Bank of England policymakers voted again for an increase in interest rates this month, and there was a “material spread of views” among the seven who opted to keep rates on hold. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words)

Areva down 23 pct on profit shock, fear of kitchen sinking

PARIS - Areva shares plunge 23 percent after the French firm dropped its financial targets for 2015 and 2016, blaming delays to a Finnish nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan’s reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market. (AREVA-WARNING/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Geert De Clercq, 300 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Banks chase trading cheats with ‘fuzzy’ surveillance

SINGAPORE - Stung by billion-dollar fines for malpractice on their trading floors, the world’s big banks are using ‘fuzzy logic’ tools such as relationship mapping and behavioural analytics to read the minds of would-be cheats among their traders. (MARKETS-SURVEILLANCE/, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 700 words)

Cash-flush Japanese investors rekindle love for French bonds

LONDON - The Bank of Japan’s latest money printing is adding fresh sparkle to Japanese investors’ romance with French government bonds as they look abroad for alternatives to the diminishing returns on domestic debt. (FRANCE-BONDS/JAPAN, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 665 words)

Copper firms strike optimistic note on medium-term prices

SHANGHAI - Copper prices could be held down by rising supply from mines in the next couple of years but are set to surge after that due to a dearth of monster projects and bottlenecks at refineries, senior executives at top copper producers say. (CHINA-COPPER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 545 words)

ECONOMY

BOJ stands pat on policy, Kuroda hints at tax discontent

TOKYO - The head of the Bank of Japan warns that the government is solely responsible for maintaining trust in the country’s finances, in a thinly veiled show of discontent over premier Shinzo Abe’s decision to postpone a sales tax increase. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-JAPAN-JGB/ISSUANCE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi, 350 words

Saudi oil uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists

LONDON - If Saudi Oil Minister Ali al Naimi wants to stop conspiracy theories spreading before a crucial OPEC meeting next week, it’s too late. (OPEC/, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, 890 words)

+ See also:

- BAKERHUGHES-OFFER/DRILLINGCOSTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Edward McAllister, 630 words

OECD ups India growth outlook, urges structural reforms

NEW DELHI - India’s economy will accelerate in 2015 but will fail to attain the heady growth rates of the past decade without sweeping structural reforms, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. (INDIA-OECD/, moved, 395 words)

COMPANIES

U.S. regulator seeks nationwide recall of Takata air bags

WASHINGTON - The U.S. auto safety regulator has told Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags, increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing scandal. (AUTOS-TAKATA/NHTSA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Julia Edwards and Eric Beech, 970 words)

Tycoon Dhanin weighs buying back Tesco’s $10 bln Thai unit

BANGKOK/HONG KONG - More than 15 years after selling out of a local supermarket chain to Tesco plc, Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont is considering buying back the business valued now at about $10 billion, sources say. (TESCO-ASIA/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Denny Thomas, 650 words)

ANZ suspends seven traders as regulator probes rate fixing

SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) says that it has suspended seven staff involved in a regulatory investigation into the fixing of benchmark interbank interest rates. (AUSTRALIA-RATES/ANZ BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Pandey, 290 words)

Generali to hit 2015 targets ahead of schedule

MILAN - Italian insurer Generali says it expects to achieve its targets for 2015 a year ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout. (GENERALI-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)

Broker ICAP says first-half revenue falls 9 percent

LONDON - ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, reports a 9 percent fall in first-half revenue on a constant currency basis amid fragile market conditions, falling short of expectations. (ICAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

Royal Mail cuts parcels growth outlook as profit falls

LONDON - Britain’s Royal Mail more than halved the expected growth rate of its UK parcels market on Wednesday for the next two years, due to fierce competition which helped send first-half operating profit down 21 percent. (ROYAL MAIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Neil Maidment, 465 words)

Hugo Boss targets faster sales growth, better margins

BERLIN - German fashion house Hugo Boss expects sales growth to accelerate and margins to improve in the coming years as it upgrades its core brand and pushes ahead with moves to sell more womenswear and expand its own retail network. (HUGO BOSS-OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Samsung Group units scrap $2.5 bln merger

SEOUL - Samsung Heavy Industries scrap a $2.5 billion takeover of Samsung Engineering due to shareholder opposition, a setback for parent Samsung Group’s restructuring plans ahead of a looming succession. (SAMSUNG HEAVY-SAMSUNG ENGINEERING/M&A (UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)

J&J seeks over $5 bln in damages from Boston Scientific

NEW YORK - Nearly a decade after losing a bidding war for device maker Guidant to Boston Scientific Corp, Johnson & Johnson finally has a chance for payback at a multibillion-dollar trial set to begin on Thursday. (JOHNSON JOHNSON-BOSTON SCIENT/TRIAL, moved, by Joseph Ax, 515 words)