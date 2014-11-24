BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0930 GMT /4.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

German business morale rebounds in November

BERLIN - German business sentiment rebounds in November, breaking a streak of six straight declines, in a sign that Europe’s largest economy may be gaining some momentum again after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/IFO, UPDATE 1, moved, 400 words, by Noah Barkin)

China ready to cut rates again on deflation fears - sources

BEIJING - China’s leadership and central bank are ready to cut interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions, concerned that falling prices could trigger a surge in debt defaults, business failures and job losses, say sources involved in policy-making. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee and Pete Sweeney, 680 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/SHADOWBANKING, moved, by Engen Tham and Jake Spring, 650 words

Stocks grind higher after stimulus signals

LONDON - World stock markets make more progress after a frenetic round of activity that shows central bankers in Asia and Europe willing to do more to support economic growth and higher inflation. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Patrick Graham, 500 words)

Countdown to missed opportunity for EU economy

PARIS - The countdown has begun to what threatens to be a missed opportunity to revive Europe’s stalled economy. When European Union leaders meet on Dec. 18-19 under new management, they have a chance to launch a joint assault on the economic stagnation and high unemployment that are fuelling disenchantment and anti-EU protest among voters. (EU-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 800 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Spanish yields below 2 pct for 1st time as ECB stimulus eyed

LONDON - Spanish 10-year bond yields break below 2 percent for the first time as the prospect of the European Central Bank expanding its asset purchases to include government debt drives down euro zone yields. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 330 words)

Russian assets remain dangerous but not untouchable

LONDON - Sanctions-hit Russian assets, weighed further by this year’s collapse in energy prices and subsequent rouble slide, remain dangerous territory for many global investors but they are not seen as untouchable and some are scouting opportunities. (INVESTMENT-RUSSIA/UNTOUCHABLE, moved, by Sujata Rao and Sam Wilkin, 840 words)

ECONOMY

Falling inflation a worry for Europe but also the world

LONDON - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has moved closer to launching sovereign debt purchases and data this week will show just how dangerously low inflation has fallen in the $13 trillion euro zone economy. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ross Finley, 630 words)

Oil price seen falling to $60 if OPEC does not cut output

LONDON - Oil prices could plunge to $60 a barrel if OPEC does not agree a significant output cut when it meets in Vienna this week, market players say. (OPEC-MEETING/FUNDS, moved, by Claire Milhench, 580 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Jack Stubbs, 400 words

Putin stands by hawkish Russian central bank - for now

MOSCOW - With Russia’s economy battered by economic sanctions and plunging oil prices, President Vladimir Putin has allowed the central bank to administer strong medicine, sharply raising interest rates even as it freed the rouble to float. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/INDEPENDENCE, moved, by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva, 890 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-BANKS/PROFIT, moved, 100 words

Low voter turnout could erode Japan PM’s call for mandate

TOKYO - Japanese voters, puzzled as to why Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is calling an election now and unimpressed by opposition alternatives, may shun a Dec. 14 election in record numbers. (JAPAN-ELECTION/, moved, by Linda Sieg, 650 words)

COMPANIES

Merger news brings cheer to Friends Life, Aviva uncertainty

LONDON - Aviva shares fall almost 4 percent and Friends Life jumps 7 percent following news of their possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.8 billion) merger, seen as providing a good fit in the life and pensions insurance sector. (AVIVA-FRIENDSLIFE/STOCKS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 500 words)

BHP targets deeper cost cuts to combat commodities rout

MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton steps up its cost-cutting plans as the world’s biggest miner battles a sharp slide in iron ore, coal and oil prices, and said the unloved assets it is spinning off are still making money despite the rout. (BHP BILLITON LTD-COSTS/, moved, 400 words)

Canadian buyout firm Onex to buy Swiss packaging group SIG

Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp says it will buy Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group for up to 3.57 billion euros ($4.43 billion). (SIGCOMBIBLOC-M&A/ONEX CORP, moved, 170 words)

E-cigarette patents augur future of smart, diverse devices

LONDON - Electronic cigarette makers are innovating with unprecedented vigour, Thomson Reuters research shows, even as regulators race to put limitations on the smokeless devices. (ECIGARETTES-PATENTS/ (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Martinne Geller, 800 words)

+ See also:

- GSK-NOVARTIS/, moved, 120 words

Fashion chain Gap in deal with online retailer Zalando

BERLIN - Gap Inc has struck a deal with Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando to sell its core brand from next May, hoping to reach more consumers, particularly in markets where it has no physical stores. (GAP-ZALANDO/, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 400 words)

Gambling companies step up efforts to sway addiction debate

LONDON - On the websites of Britain’s bookmakers gamblers can bet around the clock on anything from soccer in Azerbaijan to financial market fluctuations, while others in betting shops feed high-stake machines that can devour 300 pounds ($470) a minute. (GAMBLING-ADDICTION/ (PICTURE), moved, by Neil Maidment, 700 words)

+ See also:

- GAMBLING-JAPAN/, moved, by Ritsuko Ando and Joyce Lee, 650 words