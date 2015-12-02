Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542-3479

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. private sector adds 217,000 jobs in November -ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 217,000 jobs in November, above expectations and the most since June, signaling job growth is likely strong enough to support the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike in nearly a decade when policymakers meet later this month, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Guarascio, 300 words

VW agrees terms of 20 bln euro bridge loan - sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Volkswagen has agreed the terms of a 20 billion euro ($21 billion) bridging loan with banks to help shoulder the costs of its emissions scandal, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Arno Schuetze and Andreas Cremer, 754 words)

Yellen, in back-to-back appearances, could close out era of zero rates

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could cement the case for a U.S. interest rate hike ahead of the Fed’s Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, with public appearances over the next two days at a high-profile economics group and before a joint committee of Congress. (USA-FED/YELLEN (PREVIEW), moved, 407 words)

OPEC hawks push for output cuts; Russia pumps record volumes

VIENNA - Saudi Arabia has come under increased pressure from fellow OPEC members to cut output to prop up prices as the group meets this week amid one of the most severe oil gluts in its history. (OPEC-MEETING/, moved, By Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin, 533 words)

MARKETS

GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB stimulus hopes keep Europe stocks at 3-month high

LONDON - European stocks hovered at a 3-month high and the euro was just above a 7-1/2-month low on Wednesday as euro zone inflation remained barely visible and underlined just why the ECB is set for more stimulus. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, By Marc Jones, 856 words)

COMPANIES

Partners in Brazil’s BTG wrest control from jailed founder

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA - Senior partners in Grupo BTG Pactual take control of Latin America’s largest investment bank from Andres Esteves as management sought to restore investor confidence following the arrest of its founder in a corruption probe. (BRAZIL CORRUPTION/BTG PACTUAL SA (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione, 504 words)

RBC 4th-quarter earnings beat estimates on retail banking

TORONTO - Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit that topped market expectations, driven by gains at its personal, commercial banking and capital markets businesses. (RBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expected by 1445 GMT/9.45 AM ET, by John Tilak, 400 words)

Facebook’s CEO and wife to give 99 pct of shares to their new foundation

SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg will put 99 percent of his Facebook Inc shares, currently worth about $45 billion, into a new philanthropy project focusing on human potential and equality, he and his wife said Tuesday in a letter to their newborn daughter. (MARKZUCKERBERG-BABY/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, By Yasmeen Abutaleb, 800 words)

+ See also:

- MARKZUCKERBERG-BABY/DONORS (PIX), moved, By Sarah McBride, 400 words

- FACEBOOK-TAIWAN/, moved, 200 words

Yahoo board to weigh future of company, Marissa Mayer -source

SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU - The board of Yahoo Inc is weighing a sale of its core Internet business when it meets this week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. (YAHOO!-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words)

Toymaker VTech hit by largest-ever hack targeting kids

A cyber attack on digital toymaker VTech Holdings Ltd exposed the data of 6.4 million children, the company said on Tuesday, in what experts called the largest known hack targeting youngsters. (VTECH-CYBERATTACK/ (UPDATE 2,CORRECTED), moved, By Jim Finkle, 400 words)

First case puts UK corporate plea deal system under scrutiny

LONDON - British legislation intended to boost the fight against corporate crime was successfully used for the first time this week when a judge approved a plea deal in which a bank agreed to pay fines in return for a bribery prosecution being suspended (BRITAIN-DPA, moved, picture, by Estelle Shirbon, 700 words)

China removes caps on corporate issuance for some companies

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - China’s top economic planning agency has removed limits on the number of onshore bonds local companies can issue per year as part of wider moves to cut red tape in the country’s corporate bond market. (CHINA-BONDS/ISSUANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

ECONOMY

Argentine President-elect Macri: debt deal possible in 2016

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina’s President-elect Mauricio Macri expresses confidence a deal can be reached next year with U.S. creditors suing the country over unpaid debt. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/MACRI (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Hugh Bronstein, 400 words)

Watch for US recession, China slashing rates to zero next year -Citi

LONDON - The outlook for the global economy next year is darkening, with a U.S. recession and China becoming the first major emerging market to slash interest rates to zero both potential scenarios, according to Citi. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/2016, By Jamie McGeever, 443 words)

China will press ahead with reform despite yuan blessing -Zhu

WASHINGTON - China will not stop financial sector reforms after an International Monetary Fund decision to add the yuan currency to the fund’s benchmark currency basket, a senior Chinese policymaker said on Tuesday. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 400 words)

+SEE ALSO:

- IMF-CHINA/INDIA (PIX, REPEAT), moved, By Clara Ferreira-Marques, 650 words

Puerto Rico avoids second default, but future payments uncertain

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN - Puerto Rico made a crucial debt payment on Tuesday but warned that its deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the governor granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies. (USA-PUERTORICO/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, By Megan Davies and Nick Brown, 700 words)

Fed’s Brainard calls for cautious, gradual approach to rate hikes

PALO ALTO - The Federal Reserve should go slow in raising rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday, adding that there may be limits to the Fed’s ability to tighten monetary policy while other central banks keep it loose. (USA-FED/BRAINARD (UPDATE 1), moved, By Ann Saphir, 400 words)

SE Asia needs to do more to open markets - study commissioned by automaker GM

BEIJING - Despite numerous pledges and years of effort to transform Southeast Asia into a single market, the 10-nation region remains resistant to free-flowing trade and fortified against imports, to the cost of some global companies, according to a study for one of the region’s biggest investors. (ASEAN-TRADE/AUTOS (PIX), moved, By Norihiko Shirouzu, 800 words)

Australia’s economy gathers pace on export boost, consumer spending

SYDNEY - Australia’s economy gathered pace last quarter as a surge in exports and solid consumer spending offset a heavy drag from slumping business investment, adding to the case against another cut in interest rates. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Wayne Cole, 500 words)

+ SEE ALSO:

- AUSTRALIA-RBA/ (URGENT), moved, 200 words

- AUSTRALIA-RBA/STEVENS, moved, 300 words