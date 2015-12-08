Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Oil edges off 2015 low but stocks stay slippy

LONDON - A surprise leap in Chinese commodity imports helps steady oil prices and energy-exposed currencies, though a second day of falls for world stocks and a two-month low for emerging market bourses keeps the global mood subdued. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

China Nov exports weaker than expected but import decline eases

BEIJING - China’s trade performance remained weak in November, casting doubt on hopes that the world’s second-largest economy would level off in the fourth quarter and spelling more pain for its major trading partners. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong, 715 words)

Anglo American to sell more assets and suspend dividends

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American will sell more assets, suspend dividends until the end of 2016 and whittle down its business divisions to three from six in the face of severe commodity price falls, the mining company says. (ANGLO AMERICAN-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

UK retail sales growth marks worst November since 2011 - BRC

LONDON - British retail sales grew at the weakest pace for any November since 2011 as hopes of a surge from Black Friday discounts fell flat, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 375 words)

MARKETS

Oil linked currencies take a beating, Canadian dollar at 11-yr low

LONDON - Currencies of major oil exporting nations such as the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown fall as crude prices hover near 7-year lows and which are likely to muddy the water for global growth and inflation prospects. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag, 375 words)

Oil prices edge up from near 7-yr lows as China oil imports surprise

SINGAPORE - Crude prices edge away from nearly 7-year lows as China reports strong commodity imports despite economic weakness, but overall the market remains weak due to global oversupply compounded by OPEC’s decision to keep output high. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Roslan Khasawneh, 450 words)

Hopes of more stimulus help euro zone bonds hold ground

LONDON - Euro zone bond markets hold their ground after rallying the previous day, supported by expectations that further ECB stimulus will remain on the cards while inflation expectations stay low. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 305 words)

ECONOMY

UK manufacturing output falls unexpectedly in October

LONDON - British manufacturing output fell unexpectedly in October, according to official data that offered scant hope the sector will help drive economic growth in the last months of the year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 395 words)

Japan dodges recession with revised Q3 GDP expansion

TOKYO - Japan’s economy dodges recession in the third quarter with the initial estimate of a contraction revises to an annualised expansion of 1.0 percent, offering a glimmer of hope for policymakers struggling to end years of stagnation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, By Leika Kihara, 400 words)

British house prices fall in November from October - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices fell in November from October but a worsening shortage of properties available to buy is likely to keep pressure on the market, mortgage lender Halifax says. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

Bank of France trims Q4 French growth forecast to 0.3 pct

PARIS - The French economy will grow by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the year, the Bank of France says, revising down its forecast for the period. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 110 words)

Australia business conditions stay strong in Nov-NAB

SYDNEY- Australian business conditions stay strong for a fourth straight month in November with sales, profits and employment all in positive territory, a survey finds. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)

Kazakhstan plans to have flexible interest rate mechanism by April 2016

ASTANA - Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, plans to introduce a flexible key rate mechanism next April in a move to control inflation, National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told a government meeting on Tuesday. (KAZAKHSTAN-RATE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 160 words)

COMPANIES

Rio Tinto cuts $500 million from 2016 capex budget

SYDNEY - Rio Tinto says it expects its 2016 capital spending budget to fall by about $500 million to $5 billion, but said it remained well placed to invest in its businesses. (RIOTINTO-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 100 words)

Woodside scraps $8 bln Oil Search tilt as oil price tanks

MELBOURNE- Australia’s Woodside Petroleum formally scraps its $8 billion all-share proposal to take over Oil Search Ltd, which was rebuffed in September, and says it is not chasing any other deal to merge with its target. (OIL SEARCH-WOODSIDE/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sonali Paul, 400 words)

Swiss Re reaffirms 2016 goals, targets dividend increase

ZURICH - Swiss Re reaffirms its financial targets for 2016 and said increasing shareholder payouts was a key priority. (SWISS RE-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

EnQuest sanctions $125 mln North Sea oil field despite weak prices

LONDON - Oil producer EnQuest sanctions the development of a $125 million oil field in the North Sea, an unusual step in a sector that is making steep cost cuts as oil prices have fallen close to seven-year lows. (ENQUEST-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Karolin Schaps, 390 words)

Air France KLM takes 50 mln eur hit on Nov revenue from Paris attacks

Air France KLM says it took a 50 million euros ($54 million) hit to its revenue in November as a result of the November attacks in Paris, but remained on track to meet its 2015 targets. (AIR FRANCE KLM-TRAFFIC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

Anti-graft watchdog censures 137 at China’s biggest bank ICBC

SHANGHAI - China’s anti-graft watchdog says it censured 137 bankers at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country’s largest lender, the latest move in a campaign against corruption in the financial sector. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/FINANCE, moved, 225 words)

China auto sales to maintain growth rate in 2016: Passenger car association

BEIJING - Passenger car sales in China are expected to grow 10 percent in 2016, roughly equivalent to this year’s rate, the China Passenger Car Association says. (CHINA-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Mining magnate Palmer seeks government support to save nickel plant

MELBOURNE - Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer says his Queensland Nickel refinery in Australia was seeking “minimal” government assistance to avert closure of the plant, hit by weak metals prices. (AUSTRALIA-NICKEL/PALMER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 370 words)