FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 29, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414
    Global Picture Desk:     +65 6870 3775
    Global Graphics Desk:    +65 6870 3595
              
                  (All times GMT / ET)
    Receive this schedule by email: 
    mediaexpress.reuters.com
    
                          TOP STORIES
    Deutsche Bank to sell stake in China lender for up to $4 bln
    FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - Deutsche Bank agrees to sell its
entire 20-percent stake in Beijing-based Hua Xia Bank to Chinese
insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co - a deal worth up to $4
billion that will help lift its capital ratios. (HUA XIA
BANK-M&A/DEUTSCHE BANK (UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Sheahan and
Daria Hsu, 430 words)

    Falling U.S., European temperatures lift oil prices but
market remains weak
    SINGAPORE - Oil prices stabilise as colder U.S. and European
temperatures raise the prospect of winter heating demand, but
gains could still be undercut by worries over near-record output
that has slashed prices by two-thirds since mid-2014.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 440 words)
    
                          ECONOMY
    China Dec official PMI seen shrinking for 5th month
    BEIJING - Activity in China's manufacturing sector is
expected to have contracted for a fifth straight month in
December, a Reuters poll shows, likely to consign the world's
second-largest economy to its slowest annual growth in a quarter
of a century. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 440 words) 
    
                          COMPANIES
    Evergrande says to buy $3.2 bln China property assets
    HONG KONG - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd says it has
agreed to buy mainland property assets in cities including
Shanghai and Beijing from the empire of Hong Kong tycoon Cheng
Yu-tung for 20.4 billion yuan ($3.2 billion). (EVERGRANDE-NEW
WORLD CHINA/, moved, 205 words)

  
                         COMMODITIES   
    Boom-to-bust Australian coal baron buys Anglo American mine
    SYDNEY - Former Australian coal baron Nathan Tinkler
surfaces as buyer for one of the first of many businesses Anglo
American is trying to offload as commodity markets deteriorate.
(COAL-AUSTRALIA/TINKLER (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 455
words)

   Australian rains to help farmers rebuild cattle herds after
3-yr drought
    SYDNEY - Heavy rains in Australia's largest cattle-producing
regions this past week and are expected to help ranchers rebuild
herds devastated by a three-year drought, although meat supplies
and exports are not likely to recover for some time.
(AUSTRALIA-CATTLE/WEATHER, moved, 315 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.