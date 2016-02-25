Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Europe shrugs off pre-G20 China stocks slump, sterling steadies

LONDON - European shares bounce after two days of falls and sterling steadies having been pounded all week by ‘Brexit’ fears, though a 6 percent drop in Chinese stocks ensures it is far from easy going for investors. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/0500 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

China seeks to reassure trade partners on markets ahead of G20

SHANGHAI - China’s leaders voice support for the embattled domestic currency, with the country’s vice finance minister saying policymakers are committed to market transparency and aware of the impact their decisions have on other economies. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Pete Sweeney, 850 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (PREVIEW), moved, 470 words

Lloyds to pay special dividend as profits rise

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group says its shareholders will get a special dividend of 0.5 pence a share, demonstrating its recovery from the financial crisis despite having to set aside an extra 2.1 billion pounds in the fourth quarter to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Foxconn to acquire Japan’s Sharp, strengthening its hand with Apple

TOKYO - Taiwan’s Foxconn will acquire two-thirds of ailing electronics maker Sharp, marking the largest acquisition of a Japanese tech firm by a foreign company and bolstering its position as Apple Inc’s biggest supplier. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki and Taro Fuse, 555 words)

MARKETS

China stocks tumble more than 6 pct, post biggest 1-day loss in a month

SHANGHAI - China stocks tumble more than 6 percent, their biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits after the market’s recent rebound and awaited policy cues from global leaders gathering in Shanghai for a G20 meeting. (CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, 515 words)

Dollar flat, sterling steadies as Fed speakers eyed

LONDON - Gains in European equities help to steady currency markets as sterling edged up from lows and the dollar trod water, with traders looking to Federal Reserve speakers later in the day for fresh direction on the U.S. rates outlook. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 495 words)

ECB’s favoured inflation gauge hits record low below 1.4 percent

LONDON - A key measure of the market’s longer-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to a record low, fuelling bets on more monetary policy easing and pegging core euro zone government bond yields near lows. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 310 words)

ECONOMY

Household spending sustains UK growth in Q4 2015

LONDON - Resilient household spending helped to sustain British economic growth at the end of last year, even as business investment fell, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

BOJ’s Kiuchi warns of negative rate costs, limits to easing

KAGOSHIMA - Bank of Japan board member Takahide Kiuchi says the central bank may have exhausted steps to spur inflation and warns that the adoption of negative rates could bring more risks than rewards, highlighting a growing rift within the BOJ’s board over the conduct of monetary policy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 400 words)

Household spending drives strong Spanish economy in Q4

MADRID - Spending by Spanish households helped drive strong and steady economic growth in the fourth quarter, maintaining a recovery that is expected to extend into 2016 despite the country’s political deadlock. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

Swiss industrial orders extend fall as strong franc weighs

ZURICH - New orders to Switzerland’s industrial sector fell 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter as the strong Swiss franc continued to hurt manufacturers’ competitiveness in Europe, official data released show. (SWISS-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 205 words)

South Africa to cut spending further if growth does not pick up

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will impose more spending cuts if economic growth remains below 1 percent in the next two years, its finance minister says, a day after presenting an austere budget aimed at heading off credit rating downgrades. (SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Australia business investment up in Q4, outlook still dim

SYDNEY- Australian business investment rises the first time in a year last quarter as spending picks up outside the battered mining sector, but downgrades to firms’ future plans meant a meaningful recovery remained elusive. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 400 words)

S.Korea short-term external debt falls to 11-year low at end-Q4

SEOUL- South Korea’s ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves falls to its lowest in over a decade, reducing the country’s vulnerability to possible shocks as investors grapple with financial market turbulence and slower global growth. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/DEBT (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Indian railways targets new sources of revenue, cost cuts

NEW DELHI - India’s state-owned railway says it plans to cut costs and generate new sources of revenue next year to offset a big rise in its wage bill and help keep an ambitious modernisation plan on track on track. (INDIA-BUDGET/RAILWAYS (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

COMPANIES

AB InBev suffers in U.S. ahead of SABMiller takeover

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is strengthening its position as the world’s largest brewer by buying SABMiller, reports lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings as it suffered a declining U.S. market share and margins. (ABINBEV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 520 words)

BT should be overhauled, not split up -regulator

LONDON - BT will have to open up more of its network to rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, British regulators say, but stopped short of recommending that Britain’s biggest telecoms group be split up. (BRITAIN-TELECOMS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 455 words)

AXA says well placed to face economic uncertainty ahead

PARIS - AXA is well placed to cope with an unstable economic environment and Europe’s second-biggest insurer will pursue its efforts to become more efficient, AXA’s CEO says. (AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Domestic strength helps Deutsche Telekom to beat forecasts

BERLIN - Deutsche Telekom reports better than expected fourth-quarter results in its domestic market, helped by expansion of its super-fast broadband network, boosting take-up of bundled fixed line, mobile and Internet TV packages. (DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Georgina Prodhan, 460 words)

Bayer Q4 core profit growth below market view

LEVERKUSEN - Fourth-quarter core earnings growth at Bayer come in short of market expectations as the German drugs and pesticides maker increased research and development (R&D) expenses and saw profit at the crop chemicals divisions decline. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ludwig Burger, 375 words)

Spain’s Repsol cuts dividend by 20 pct after 2015 loss

MADRID - Spanish oil major Repsol says it will cut its dividend against 2015 earnings by around 20 percent after posting an annual loss as weak oil and gas prices forced it to book extraordinary writedowns. (REPSOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

+ See also:

- SEADRILL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwladys Fouche, 430 words

- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Bate Felix, 400 words

Solvay 2016 growth guidance sends shares surging

BRUSSELS - Belgian chemicals group Solvay says core profit will increase by high-single digits in 2016, though volatile markets and inventory changes among smart device manufacturers meant most of the growth will come in the second half. (SOLVAY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

StanChart’s landmark bid to claw back bonuses faces legal quagmire

LONDON - Standard Chartered’s landmark attempt to claw back bonuses paid to staff deemed responsible for its current woes could be fraught with practical and legal difficulties, lawyers and investors say. (STANCHART-PAY/, moved, by Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise, 840 words)

Hochtief profit beats consensus as restructuring takes hold

BERLIN - German construction firm Hochtief says its operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros ($292 million) in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts’ expectations. (HOCHTIEF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Tobacco company BAT’s revenue falls lesser than expected

British American Tobacco, the world’s second-biggest tobacco company, reports a lesser-than-expected fall in 2015 revenue, as it gained market share and saw a smaller decline in cigarette volumes even as more smokers stub out the habit. (BRIT AM TOBACCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

UK car production rises 8 percent year-on-year in January - SMMT

LONDON - British car production rose 8 percent year-on-year in January, boosted by strong demand from overseas, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders says. (BRITAIN-AUTOS/OUTPUT, moved, 125 words)