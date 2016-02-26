Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/0430 AM ET

Editor: Sonya Hepinstall, +44 207 542-3479

TOP STORIES

China seeks to manage economic reform expectations at G20

SHANGHAI - China sought to restore global confidence in its economy as financial leaders from G20 nations gather in Shanghai against a backdrop of worsening economic conditions and a lack of wider consensus on how to fix the problems. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), expect by noon GMT/7 AM ET, by Kevin Yao and Gernot Heller, 750 words)

+ See also:

- G20-CHINA/OECD (UPDATE 1), moved, 480 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong, 600 words

RBS posts another loss as revamp, legal costs hurt

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shares slump more than 10 percent as the state-backed bank reported its eighth straight full-year loss and says past mistakes would likely keep it from being able to resume shareholder payouts until next year. (ROYAL BANK SCOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 PM ET, By Richa Naidu and Jane Merriman, 482 words)

LSE’s Rolet to bow out to ease Deutsche Boerse deal

LONDON - The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, Xavier Rolet, is to retire after a planned merger with German rival Deutsche Boerse that will see the combined firm have its main listing in the British capital. (LSE-M&A/DEUTSCHE BOERSE (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Simon Jessop, 350 words)

Sharp, Foxconn chiefs to meet as $5.8 bln takeover deal on hold

TOKYO/TAIPEI - Sharp Corp CEO Kozo Takahashi and Foxconn Chief Executive Terry Gou plan to meet in China, a person familiar with the matter says, a day after the world’s largest contract maker of electronic goods put its takeover of the ailing Japanese firm on hold. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Ritsuko Ando and J.R. Wu, 630 words)

MARKETS

Stocks up with eyes on G20 growth push

LONDON - Stock markets gain for the third day in five as G20 policymakers meeting in Shanghai seek common ground on how to do more to reboot a struggling global economy in the face of renewed financial and political risks. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, By Patrick Graham, 500 words)

Oil prices dip on continued oversupply, despite news of meeting to freeze output

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices dip as reports of a meeting by oil producers to freeze output fail to convince traders that enough effort is being made to rein in ballooning global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, to be updated throughout the day, by Manesha Pereira, 350 words)

Dollar edges down as G20 eyed for direction

LONDON - The dollar edged down in broadly calm currency markets on Friday, with investors focusing on a two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit of finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), expect by noon GMT/7 AM ET, By Jemima Kelly, 378 words)

Gold rises despite equity gains on bullish technicals, fund flows

SINGAPORE - Gold edges higher despite a rebound in stocks, underscoring support for the safe-haven metal from bullish technicals and money flows into exchange traded funds. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, to be updated throughout the day, by A. Ananthalakshmi, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Japan January core CPI flat, keeps policymakers under pressure

TOKYO - Falling fuel costs keep Japan’s core consumer prices unchanged in January from a year earlier, well below the central bank’s 2 percent target, highlighting the daunting task policymakers face in attempting to lift Japan out of stagnation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 420 words)

India signals possible deficit revisions in upcoming budget

NEW DELHI - India should review its mid-term fiscal strategy, a government report urges, in a possible indication that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may have to borrow more to raise pay for government employees and bail out banks. (INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh, 710 words)

New Zealand posts surprise trade surplus in January

WELLINGTON - New Zealand posts a narrow monthly trade surplus in January, beating expectations as exports to top customer China jump 25 percent on a year earlier despite the country’s economic woes. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

COMPANIES

Salzgitter sees pretax breakeven, grounds for optimism

BERLIN - German steelmaker Salzgitter says it expects to break even at pretax profit level this year and gives a cautiously optimistic outlook on steel prices thanks largely to EU anti-dumping measures coming into effect this year. (SALZGITTER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, By Georgina Prodhan, 400 words)

Spain’s Telefonica sees revenue growth of 4 percent this year

MADRID - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica expects to increase revenue by more than 4 percent in 2016, stabilise its profit margin and pay its dividend fully in cash after completion of the sale of its British unit O2. (TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX) expect by 1100 GMT/0700 ET, by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez, 400 words)

BASF braces for lower operating profit on low oil price and China

LUDWIGSHAFEN - BASF, the world’s largest chemical company by sales, has warned of a drop in operating income this year on weak chemical sales volumes in China, and as lower crude prices weigh on its oil and gas division. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, By Ludwig Burger, 329 words)

Apple calls FBI iPhone request ‘unprecedented’ in court filing

Apple Inc stikes back in court against a U.S. government demand that it unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, arguing such a move would violate its free speech rights and override the will of Congress. (APPLE-ENCRYPTION/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Dan Levine and Joseph Menn, 1,010 words)

Still strong, China’s Baidu sees revenue growth fading

China’s Baidu Inc, the country’s long-dominant Internet search firm, turns in a slightly better-than-expected fourth quarter, but is now grappling with a protracted slowdown in revenue growth - one that the company expects to continue. (BAIDU-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Ankur Banerjee and Paul Carsten, 275 words)

Singapore Exchange confirms in talks to buy Baltic Exchange

LONDON/SINGAPORE - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) says it is in talks to buy the Baltic Exchange, the hub of the global shipping market, a purchase aimed at shoring up the Southeast Asian exchange operator’s derivatives business. (SHIPPING-BALTIC/TALKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga, moved, by Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga, 500 words)

Australia’s Woolworths posts first loss in 23 yrs, names new CEO

SYDNEY - Woolworths Ltd, Australia’s top grocer, posts its first loss in 23 years and says it has hired a new chief executive officer, drawing a line under a disastrous foray into hardware and pledging a return to supermarket basics. (WOOLWORTHS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook and Colin Packham, 410 words)

Big verdict doesn’t assure more wins for plaintiffs in talc-cancer cases

NEW YORK - The $72 million verdict this week against Johnson & Johnson in a U.S. case alleging links between talc-based powder and ovarian cancer has prompted global headlines, social media buzz and calls to lawyers from would-be plaintiffs. (JOHNSON&JOHNSON-TALC/CANCER, moved, by Jessica Dye, 700 words)

Old red dye shows promise as new cancer foe

NEW YORK - Modern cancer drugs supercharge immune systems, target specific gene mutations and pack modified viruses into vaccines. Amid the increasing sophistication, one investigational treatment stands out for its simplicity. (CANCER-PROVECTUS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 810 words)

Australia’s Cabcharge says H1 profit slump as Uber overtakes

SYDNEY - Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country’s monopoly taxi booking company, says that first half net profit has slumped by more than a fifth as it loses business to ride sharing service Uber Technologies Inc. (CABCHARGE AUST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

COMMODITIES

As U.S. shale exports begin, Australia readies world’s costliest gas project

SINGAPORE - The timing couldn’t be worse for the first production of natural gas from Australia’s $54 billion Gorgon project - the world’s most expensive. (AUSTRALIA-LNG/GORGON (UPDATE 1, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, 750 words)

Australia’s GrainCorp sees smaller crop, bigger competition

SYDNEY - Australian wheat exporter GrainCorp Ltd says it expects volumes to shrink in the 2016 fiscal year, generating net profit broadly in line with the previous year, thanks to a below average winter crop and fierce competition globally. (GRAINCORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)