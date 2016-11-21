FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/04.30AM ET
#Intel
November 21, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/04.30AM ET

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOP STORIES

British PM May to unveil industrial strategy to spur "ambitious" ideas

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her new industrial strategy on Monday, pledging to spend billions of pounds on science, technology and research to spur a new "ambitious" way of doing business in Britain. (BRITAIN-EU/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Elizabeth Piper and William James, 558 words)

APEC leaders vow to fight protectionism, look to China on trade

LIMA - Pacific Rim leaders vowed on Sunday to fight protectionism and Chinese officials said more countries are looking to join a China-led trading bloc after Donald Trump's election victory raised fears the United States would scrap free trade deals. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Mitra Taj and Jeff Mason, 600 words)

Japan Oct exports fall more than expected as strong yen drags

TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th consecutive month and by more than expected as the strength of the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on trade, although current yen weakness could change the outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi, 400 words)

MARKETS

Mining shares rebound, pharma under pressure in weak European open

MILAN - European shares were slightly lower in early trading as weakness in defensives, particularly pharma and consumer staples, offset gains across the mining sector. (EUROPE-STOCKS/, moved, 140 words)

Dollar stands tall, hoisted by higher U.S. yields on Trump bets

TOKYO - The dollar nudged up to a six-month high in early Asian trading, as investors continued to back bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump would embark on expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), moved, 450 words)

Oil prices climb on expectation of OPEC-led output cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 1 percent as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to rein oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold bounces off 5-1/2-month low on physical buying

Gold crawled higher in Asian trade, snapping a 3-session losing streak, helped by physical buying after the metal slid to a 5-1/2-month low on Friday. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 450 words)

ECONOMY

Nigeria's GDP contracts by 2.24 percent in Q3 -statistics office

LAGOS - Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.24 percent in the third quarter, its National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says. (NIGERIA-GDP/, moved, 89 words)

Thai Q3 GDP momentum cools, but exports in early recovery

BANGKOK - Thailand's economy expanded less than expected in the third quarter on slower consumption and public spending, but early signs of an export recovery raised hopes for stronger growth ahead. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 375 words)

COMPANIES

Novartis buys US blood disease drugmaker in $665 mln deal

ZURICH - Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss drugmaker says, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat blood diseases. (NOVARTIS-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

GlaxoSmithKline seeks U.S. approval for triple lung drug

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline files its new three-in-one inhaled lung drug for U.S. approval, putting it on track to reach the market ahead of rivals in 2017, assuming it wins a green light. (GSK-RESPIRATORY/ moved, 195 words)

UK outsourcing group Mitie warns on profit a second time this year

Outsourcing firm Mitie issues a second warning on its full-year results as customers delay placing orders due to uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as conditions in its government services business worsen. (MITIE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

Deutsche Bank confirms chairman Achleitner nomination

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board unanimously nominates chairman Paul Achleitner for a second term, a spokesman of Germany's biggest lender confirms. (DEUTSCHE BANK-ACHLEITNER/ (URGENT), moved, 132 words)

Symantec to acquire LifeLock in $2.3-bln deal

Symantec Corp said it was acquiring U.S. identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. (LIFELOCK-M&A/SYMANTEC (UPDATE 3), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis, 300 words)

Australia's Boral to buy Headwaters for $1.8 bln in bet on U.S. building market

SYDNEY - Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of building materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when President-elect Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending. (HEADWATERS-M&A/BORAL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook, 375 words)

