BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

TOP STORIES

UK’s Cameron wants more Pfizer commitments on AstraZeneca

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron says Britain wants more commitments from Pfizer on its $106 billion takeover bid for British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by William James, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/VALUATION (PICTURE), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words

- MEDA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sven Nordenstam, 520 words

HSBC says April muted after first-quarter profits drop

LONDON - HSBC’s first-quarter pretax profit falls 20 percent from a year ago to just under $7 billion, as revenue drops in Brazil and at its investment bank, while last year’s earnings are swelled by asset sales. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 645 words)

Siemens unveils overhaul, won’t be forced into Alstom bid

BERLIN - German engineering giant Siemens unveils a long-awaited restructuring in a bid to catch up with more profitable rivals and says it will not be forced into making an offer for the energy assets of French rival Alstom. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Noah Barkin, 915 words)

+ See also:

- ALSTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Natalie Huet and Benjamin Mallet, 895 words

EU, Japan warn Russia not to deepen Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS - The European Union and Japan tell Russia not to worsen the crisis in Ukraine and Brussels threatens further sanctions as the West seeks to calm growing violence that could put Ukraine’s presidential elections at risk. (EU-JAPAN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)

MARKETS

European shares, dollar weak ahead of Yellen testimony

LONDON - European shares fall and the dollar hovers above six-month lows against a basket of currencies on an overnight drop in U.S. tech stocks and on concerns over the deepening crisis in Ukraine. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 755 words)

INSIGHT

Washington delays big banks from writing living wills

WASHINGTON - Almost six years after Lehman Brothers collapsed, U.S. regulators still haven’t given Wall Street banks individual feedback on how to improve so-called “living wills” that detail how to go bankrupt without spending taxpayer dollars or causing a market panic. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/RESOLUTION (INSIGHT), moved, by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson, 1,245 words)

Pimco’s bad bets on emerging markets add to firm’s troubles

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO - Betting on emerging markets has led to losses for many over the past year - but among big investors few got the timing of their wagers as wrong as Pacific Investment Management Co, the giant bond firm that has recently been roiled by a rupture at the top. (PIMCO-EMERGINGMARKETS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Jennifer Ablan and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 1,760 words)

+ See also:

- ALLIANZ-AGM/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 755 words

ECONOMY

Bad weather sinks U.S. first-quarter productivity

WASHINGTON - U.S. non-farm productivity fell at its fastest pace in a year in the first quarter as severe weather took its toll, leading to the largest gain in unit labour costs in more than a year. (USA-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY, moved, 320 words)

Kremlin suggests U.S. pressures firms to skip Russia forum

MOSCOW-The Kremlin suggests the United States is trying to sabotage President Vladimir Putin’s flagship annual investment forum by putting pressure on American firms not to attend because of the Ukraine crisis. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/FORUM (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katya Golubkova, 700 words)

Debt investors puzzle over implications of Russia sanctions

LONDON - Confusion over the legal implications of Russian sanctions and worries about further sanctions have made investors cautious about buying Russian debt. (RUSSIA-SANCTIONS/DEBT, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 900 words)

French output casts doubts on growth, German orders slump

PARIS/BERLIN - French factories produce much less than expected in March, while German industry orders unexpectedly fell the most in 1-1/2 years, data shows, feeding speculation of fresh European Central Bank action to support the euro zone recovery. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Madeline Chambers, 510 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc, South African rand, Russian rouble and Turkish lira. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EM, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

COMPANIES

China’s Alibaba files in US for what may be biggest tech IPO

SAN FRANCISCO - Alibaba gives investors a closer look at the scale and growth of the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut in an initial public offering (IPO) prospectus filed on Tuesday, the first step in what could be the largest technology debut in history. (ALIBABA-IPO/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic and Deepa Seetharaman, 1,500 words)

SocGen takes $731 million writedown on Russian arm

PARIS - Societe Generale, France’s second-largest listed bank, has written down the acquisition value of Russian arm Rosbank by 525 million euros ($731 million), blaming the economic uncertainty caused by Russia’s soured relations with Ukraine. (SOCGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 850 words)

+ See also:

- CREDITAGRICOLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard, 590 words

- UBS MEETING/ (PICTURE), moved, by Katharina Bart, 450 words

- COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arno Schuetze, 575 words)

- ING-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laura Noonan, 385 words

Fiat-Chrysler shares slump after new business plan

MILAN - Shares in Fiat Chrysler dive at the open a day after the global car maker unveiled an ambitious plan to boost sales by 60 percent by 2018 by betting on premium brands such as Chrysler’s Jeep and Fiat’s Alfa Romeo. (FIAT SPA/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words)

Huawei seeks to move up smartphone food chain

PARIS - China’s Huawei Technologies launches its second flagship smartphone, the Ascend P7, as part of its effort to crack the upper tier of the mobile market where Apple and Samsung still rule. (HUAWEI TECH-MOBILEPHONE, moved, by Leila Abboud, 475 words)

Repsol exits Argentina with $1.26 billion YPF sale

MADRID - Spanish oil major Repsol bid farewell to 15 years of business in Argentina with the sale of a stake in energy firm YPF to Morgan Stanley for $1.26 billion. (REPSOL-YPF/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 525 words)

AB InBev profit rise limited by World Cup marketing spend

BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, reports lower than expected first-quarter profit as its spending on marketing shot up ahead of the soccer World Cup in Brazil. (ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CARLSBERG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen, 735 words

Softening prices take shine off big reinsurers’ profits

ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Swiss Re and Hannover Re, the world’s no. 2 and 3 reinsurers, beat profit expectations in the first quarter but softer prices in natural catastrophe reinsurance and April renewals sucked momentum from their shares. (SWISS RE/RESULTS (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley, 500 words)

+ See also:

- LEGAL GENERAL/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 415 words

Ex minister Myners tears into stewardship of UK’s Co-op

LONDON - Former government minister Paul Myners has launched a blistering attack on the stewardship of Britain’s Co-operative Group and says it must reform in order to survive. (COOP-REPORT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)