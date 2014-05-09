BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Battle for control destroyed $35 bln Omnicom-Publicis merger

LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS - The $35 billion merger of U.S.-based Omnicom and France’s Publicis collapses after a battle for control destroys plans to create the world’s largest advertising agency. (OMNICOM GROUP-PUBLICIS GROUPE/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by Anjuli Davies, Soyoung Kim and Leila Abboud, 1,035 words)

+ See also:

- PUBLICIS GROUPE/CEO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 600 words

Cameron’s EU strategy “wishful thinking” - UK Deputy PM

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron’s plans to renegotiate Britain’s ties with the European Union are wishful thinking and likely to yield only minor concessions that will do nothing to unite his Conservative party, his coalition partner warns. (BRITAIN POLITICS/CLEGG (UPDATE 2), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge, Andrew Osborn and William James, 880 words)

Pfizer under fire in Europe, US as it weighs next Astra move

LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is under fire on both sides of the Atlantic as it weighs its next move to buy British rival AstraZeneca, which could be a sweetened offer next week. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 675 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/CLEGG (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words

- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/RARE DISEASES, moved, 210 words

ECB stimulus talk knocks euro, peripheral yields

LONDON - Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fall to fresh record lows and the common currency slides further as investors position for more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Francesco Canepa, 665 words)

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Air getting thin for race to grab yield

LONDON - Investors may be stretching too far for higher return and ignoring risks as a great “Yield Grab-athon” lures many asset managers into potentially severe losses when interest rates eventually drift higher. (INVESTMENT-YIELD/ (ANALYSIS), expect 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

ECB easing prospects drive bond yields to record lows

LONDON - Italian and Spanish borrowing costs fall to record lows in a broad-based rally in lower-rated euro zone bonds after the European Central Bank signalled it could deliver fresh monetary stimulus next month. (MARKETS-BONDS-EURO/, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 600 words)

China tech boom triggers gold rush for private bankers

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s IPO is set to create a long list of multi-millionaires just from its partners in the company - music to the ears of private bankers seeking to cash in on the wealth created by China’s tech sector boom. (CHINA-TECH/WEALTH, moved, by Saeed Azhar and Nishant Kumar, 950 words)

ECONOMY

UK factory output grows at fastest quarterly pace since 2010

LONDON - British factory output grows at its fastest pace in nearly four years during the first quarter of 2014 and the trade deficit narrows, official data shows, adding to signs that the economy is rebalancing. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 675 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 370 words

Juncker says France shouldn’t blame its woes on euro

BERLIN - France’s economic woes are the result of poor policy choices at home and Paris should stop blaming its problems on the strength of the euro, Jean-Claude Juncker, the centre-right candidate for European Commission president, tells Reuters. (FRANCE/EURO-JUNCKER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Noah Barkin, 540 words)

Arrests, corruption probe, cast cloud over Italy’s Expo 2015

MILAN - A wave of arrests for alleged bid-rigging has put a cloud under Italy’s ambitious plans for Milan’s Expo 2015, an international showcase event the country’s leaders hope will help kick-start the economy after a long recession. (ITALY-CORRUPTION/EXPO), moved, by Emilio Parodi, 550 words)

Chinese developers pull back as downturn hits economy

SHANGHAI - China’s efforts to cool its property sector look to have been more effective than intended, as a sharp drop in construction activity and falling prices threaten what has been one of few firing engines of the world’s second-largest economy. (CHINA-PROPERTY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Clare Jim, 900 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 450 words

German exports post big fall in March, trade drags on Q1

BERLIN - German exports post their biggest fall in nearly a year in March and imports also dip as the crisis in Ukraine and a slowdown in China weighs, narrowing the trade surplus and confirming trade is a drag on growth at the start of 2014. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)

Lithuania gains ECB scrutiny of top lenders as euro nears

LONDON - Lithuania’s top lenders have effectively been admitted to the euro zone’s landmark banking tests as the country prepares to join the currency union next year. (EURO ZONE/BANK-TESTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 525 words)

COMPANIES

Credit Suisse says doing everything to settle U.S. tax probe

ZURICH - Credit Suisse is doing everything in its power to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who are probing whether and how its private bankers helped wealthy Americans dodge their taxes, executives will tell the bank’s shareholders. (CREDIT SUISSE-INVESTIGATION/, moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- CREDIT SUISSE-AGM/COMPENSATION, moved, by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt, 620 words

In M&A frenzy, deals that show CEO confidence is returning

NEW YORK - Over the past few years conditions have been ideal for dealmaking. Financing has been cheap, thanks to record low interest rates. Balance sheets have been strong, as companies hunkered down in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The U.S. economy has come out of recession, but growth is still slow. DEALS-CEO/CONFIDENCE (DEALTALK), moved, by Nadia Damouni, 1,080 words)

ArcelorMittal lowers forecast for global steel demand

BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, trims its forecast for global steel demand due to a sharper Chinese slowdown and weakness in Russia, though it expresses optimism about its core European and U.S. markets. (ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 745 words)

Telefonica signals another tough year as earnings fall short

MADRID - Spain’s Telefonica set the tone for another difficult year as it misses first-quarter earnings forecasts, hit by falling sales in Europe, weaker currencies in Latin America and the sale of its Czech unit last year. (TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer and Andrés González, 500 words)

Alcatel-Lucent cuts Q1 loss, pursues turnaround

PARIS - Telecoms network equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent reduces its first-quarter net loss to 73 million euros ($101 million) from 353 million euros a year ago, the company reports, as it cuts costs and trims unprofitable contracts. (ALCATEL-LUCENT/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, 440 words)