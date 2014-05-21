BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China and Russia sign huge gas supply deal

SHANGHAI - China and Russia sign a long-awaited, $400-billion gas supply deal, securing the world’s top energy user a major new source of cleaner fuel and opening a new market for Moscow as Europeans look elsewhere for their energy. (CHINA-RUSSIA/GAS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk, 590 words)

Europe stocks edge up, markets await Fed minutes, Yellen

LONDON - European stocks eke out meagre gains, while sterling hits a 5 1/2-year high on forecast-beating economic data and signs some Bank of England policymakers are leaning towards an interest rate rise. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 660 words)

Bank of England members closer to voting for rate rise

LONDON - Some Bank of England policymakers think the case for raising interest rates is becoming stronger as Britain’s economy gets closer to operating at full steam, minutes of their last meeting shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 710 words

No sign of pressure abating on Credit Suisse boss Dougan

ZURICH - Credit Suisse has reached a long-awaited $2.5 billion tax evasion settlement with U.S. authorities, but pressure on Chief Executive Brady Dougan shows no sign of abating. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Billion-dollar medical project helped fund “Putin’s palace”

MOSCOW - A grand estate on the Black Sea, allegedly built for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project, a Reuters investigation indicates. This report is the first instalment in Comrade Capitalism, an investigative series about how Russia does business in the Putin era. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/HEALTH (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Stephen Grey, Jason Bush, Roman Anin, 3,200 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/NEWS1 (EXCLUSIVE), 500 words

- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/PALACE, 520 words

- RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/MONEY, 900 words

MARKETS

EU watchdog to kick off biggest revamp of securities markets

LONDON - The second round of a battle between banks and bourses kicks off this week when European Union regulators publish proposals for the biggest shake-up of the bloc’s securities market in history to increase transparency and investor protection. (EU-REGULATIONS/MARKETS (PREVIEW), moved, by Huw Jones, 700 words)

Portugal hits debt target in 1st sale since bailout

LISBON - Portugal sold all 1.25 billion euros in Treasury bills on offer in its first debt auction since its bailout ended last week, with one-year yields edging up from last month’s record lows. (PORTUGAL-TREASURIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

ECONOMY

Expectations of a rise in U.S. inflation strengthen

WASHINGTON - Low U.S. inflation is slowly advancing and will reach 2 percent by late this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists that underscores how the Federal Reserve may soon come under increasing pressure to raise interest rates. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, moved, by Jason Lange, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

European business sees Ukraine, more sanctions as main risks

BRUSSELS - European businesses regard the Ukraine crisis and the prospect of broadening sanctions against Russia as the greatest threats to the region’s economic recovery, BUSINESSEUROPE says. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/BUSINESS, moved, 500 words)

London to offer Scotland talks on more powers after vote

LONDON - The British government will start talks on granting Scotland more powers within a month of an independence referendum later this year if Scots choose to stay part of the United Kingdom, a government minister will pledge on Thursday. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/DEVOLUTION, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 450 words)

Bank of Japan dashes near-term policy easing hopes

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps policy steady and paints a slightly more optimistic view of the economy, dropping a reference to the country being in deflation and further dashing expectations it will offer more stimulus any time soon. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 865 words)

Danish economy to pick up -Minister

COPENHAGEN - The Danish economy has grown little since 2010 following the global economic crisis and the bursting of a housing market bubble but the government sees the preconditions in place for an upturn. Interview with the country’s economy minister (DENMARK-ECONOMY/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Teis Jensen, 600 words)

Egyptian business pushes Sisi to cut energy subsidies

CAIRO - Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has kept Egyptians guessing about how he will handle energy subsidies, one of the most explosive issues coming his way if, as seems certain, he is elected president next week. (EGYPT-ELECTION/SUBSIDIES (PICTURE), moved, by Maggie Fick, 1,290 words)

COMPANIES

Commerzbank fires one trader and suspends another - sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON - Commerzbank has fired one trader and suspended a second on suspicions they tried to manipulate the Polish zloty’s euro exchange rate, sources familiar with the development say. (COMMERZBANK-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 550 words)

Monte Paschi shareholders approve 5-bln euro share sale

SIENA - Shareholders in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena approve a proposal to boost the size of an upcoming share sale to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to help it absorb a hit on its finances it expects from a Europe-wide bank health check. (MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, 585 words)

Dash for cash drives Airbus v Boeing jet revamps

BERLIN - Drained by their contest to create the carbon-fibre wonder jet, Airbus and Boeing are observing a truce in futuristic new developments while they refill their coffers with makeovers of older but reliably profitable models. (AIRBUS-BOEING/STRATEGY, moved, by Tim Hepher, 865 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS GROUP-EMPLOYMENT, moved, 150 words

Burberry aims to quadruple Japan sales under new CEO

LONDON - Burberry’s new chief executive hopes to quadruple its revenue in Japan by 2017 as the expiry of third-party sales licences give the company a free rein to expand in the world’s second-largest luxury goods market. (BURBERRY GROUP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 605 words)

Target shows signs of turnaround

Target reports a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit but shows signs of progress in its efforts to rebuild customer confidence in the wake of a massive theft of payment card data in the United States and a botched expansion into Canada. (TARGET RESULTS/, moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- LOWE‘S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maria Ajit Thomas, 380 words

- TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words

Australia’s Woodside pulls out of Leviathan gas deal

MELBOURNE/JERUSALEM - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum pulls out of an agreement to take a stake worth up to $2.7 billion in Israel’s flagship Leviathan gas project, as the group developing the field shifts focus to regional markets. (ISRAEL-WOODSIDE/LEVIATHAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sonali Paul and Ari Rabinovitch, 750 words)

Netflix to launch in six European countries this year

LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc will launch its online movie and TV subscription service later this year in France, Germany and four other European countries, in a major push into new markets. (NETFLIX-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Richwine and Robert-Jan Bartunek, 480 words)