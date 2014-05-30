BUSINESS-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT / 8.30 AM ET

(The story EMERGING-RUSSIA/BONDS that featured on the 0830 GMT Business Schedule will now no longer run today)

TOP STORIES

Capital fears hit BNP Paribas after report of $10 bln fine

PARIS - Shares in France’s biggest bank BNP Paribas fall sharply on concerns a possible U.S. fine for alleged sanctions-busting could be big enough to restrict its dividends and force it to raise money to boost its capita. (BNP-PARIBAS-USJUSTICEDEPT/FRANCE (UPDATE 2, PIX/TV), moved, 450 words)

After Credit Suisse, investors fear next step in US probe

ZURICH/WASHINGTON - Experts are bracing themselves for higher-than-expected fines at 13 Swiss banks under investigation by U.S. authorities after Credit Suisse last week agreed to pay out more than double the fine it had budgeted for. (USA-SWITZERLAND/TAX, expect at 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Joshua Franklin and Patrick Temple-West, 900 words)

To avoid rate cut backfiring, banks need incentive from ECB

FRANKFURT/LONDON - The European Central Bank is gearing up to charge banks for depositing with it, something that will require careful manoeuvring if it is not to create the opposite result from that intended. (ECB/BANKS-POLICY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Carrel and Laura Noonan, 1,160 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, by Sonya Dowsett and James Mackenzie, 400 words

Google complies with EU’s “right to be forgotten” ruling

SAN FRANCISCO/BRUSSELS - Google has taken the first steps to meet a European ruling that citizens can have objectionable links removed from Internet search results, a ruling that pleased privacy campaigners but has raised fears the right might be abused to hide negative information. (GOOGLE-EU (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alexei Oreskovic and Julia Fioretti, 700 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Shares edge lower after setting highs, all eyes on ECB

LONDON - Global shares edge lower after hitting new highs, with investors positioning cautiously on the last trading day of the month and ahead of expected changes to European Central Bank policy next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Atul Prakash, 800 words)

ECB and BoE set out proposals to boost EU securitisation

LONDON/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank and the Bank of England set out proposals to boost the market for asset-backed securities in the European Union and help the flow of credit to smaller businesses. (ECB BOE/ABS (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Eva Taylor, 600 words)

High-profile M&A failures temper share gains expectations

LONDON - A series of high-profile failures to seal big European corporate deals has led investors to temper their expectations of big merger-driven gains on the stock market. (EUROPE-STOCKS/MERGERS (INVESTMENT FOCUS, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

Investors cut cash holdings, buy emerging stocks, property

LONDON - The world’s top investors cut cash holdings this month to their lowest since November and put money to work in risky assets, on the expectation that developed market interest rates will remain low, Reuters polls show. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 600 words)

+ See also:

- FUNDS-POLL/JAPAN (POLL), moved, By Hideyuki Sano, 600 words

ECONOMY

Reasons for the world to care about Scottish independence

LONDON - Small northern nation to vote on independence in peaceful referendum. Should the world care at a time when Ukraine has pitted East versus West in an echo of the Cold War? (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/WORLD, moved, by Michael Peacock, 1,300 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CAMPAIGN), moved, by Alistair Smout, 600 words

Japan’s post-tax consumption slumps: IMF calls for reforms

TOKYO - Japan’s consumer spending and production slumped more than expected in response to last month’s sales tax increase, raising questions about the pace of economic recovery and highlighting the need for reforms to sustain growth once the tax shock fades. (JAPAN-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 600 words)

India’s “007” central bank governor faces pro-growth boss

MUMBAI - Hailed as a troubleshooting “James Bond” of central bankers amid India’s currency crisis last year, Raghuram Rajan was given a licence to kill inflation with higher interest rates and drive a programme of monetary policy reforms. (INDIA-POLITICS/RAJAN (UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tony Munroe, 1,000 words)

COMPANIES

easyJet chief executive McCall settles in for the long haul

LONDON - When Carolyn McCall took the top job at Britain’s easyJet, the abrasive boss of rival low-cost airline Ryanair attempted to write her off as “some old media luvvie”. Almost four years later, Michael O‘Leary is having to play catch-up, emulating some of the more customer-friendly strategies that McCall, a former newspaper group boss, has brought to easyJet’s bright orange brand. (EASYJET-MCCALL/PROFILE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sarah Young, 900 words)

U.S. companies seek cyber experts for top jobs, board seats

NEW YORK - Some of the largest U.S. companies are looking to hire cybersecurity experts in newly elevated positions and bring technologists on to their boards, a sign that corporate America is increasingly worried about hacking threats. (USA-COMPANIES/CYBERSECURITY, moved, by Nadia Damouni, 700 words)

UK discount retailer B&M aiming for $5 bln listing - sources

LONDON - British discount retailer B&M is to be valued at up to 2.9 billion pounds ($5 billion) in its London share flotation, two sources familiar with the matter say, making it one of the biggest UK retail listings of the year. (B&M-RETAIL-IPO, moved, by Freya Berry, 500 words)

COMMODITIES

China trims long-term iron ore contracts as glut hits market

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI - Chinese steel mills are cutting back on long-term iron ore contracts in favour of cheaper spot cargoes, confident that beaten-down prices are unlikely to rebound amid the first global ore surplus in 10 years. (CHINA-IRONORE/SPOT (PIX, UPDATE 1), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian, 850 words)