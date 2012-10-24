Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT

REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT OCT 24, 2012 Receive this schedule by email: www.reuters.com/skeds The Reuters business schedule runs at the following times: 0230,0630 GMT - Mathew Veedon +65 6870-3827 0830,1230 GMT - Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958 1530,1930 GMT - Franklin Paul, Chris Kaufman +1 646 223 6200 TOP STORIES Draghi enters lion's den to sell bond-buying plan BERLIN - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi faces a two-hour grilling from German lawmakers who fear his bond-buying plan to ease the region's debt crisis could fuel inflation and undermine the ECB's cherished independence (ECB-DRAGHI/GERMANY (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300, pix, tv, by Stephen Brown and Matthias Sobolewski, 600 words) Greece says wins bailout extension, finalises cuts ATHENS - Greece is granted its long-standing plea for additional time to push through austerity cuts that have been finalised after months of negotiations, the finance minister says (GREECE-AUSTERITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas, 400 words) Euro zone rot spreads to Germany, China mending LONDON - The euro zone's biggest member Germany is being sucked into the bloc's worsening economic quagmire, business surveys suggested on Wednesday, as similar data signals the slowdown in China may be abating (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WRAPUP, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 740 words) Germany eyes swift purchase of EADS shares - document BERLIN - Germany is rushing to purchase a stake in EADS by year-end, fearful that the owner of the shares, carmaker Daimler, could unload them on the open market and hurt Berlin's influence in the aerospace group, a government document obtained by Reuters shows (EADS-GERMANY/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1) moved, by Matthias Sobolewski, 530 words) Ford to close Belgian plant by end-2014 GENK, Belgium - Ford Motor Co will close a factory employing 4,300 workers in the Belgian town of Genk by the end of 2014, shifting production to Valencia, Spain, as the U.S. automaker tries to stem European losses (FORD-GENK (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, pix, tv, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 1,000 words) + See also: - PEUGEOT-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost, 680 words - VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 550 words - VOLVO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, pix, by Niklas Pollard and Helena Sonderpalm, 650 words MARKETS Sagging German economy sinks euro, shares recover LONDON - The euro hits a one-week low against the dollar on surprisingly weak data from regional powerhouse Germany, but an improving outlook for China supports shares and oil (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words) Turkey's foreign bond issues balloon on upgrade hopes ISTANBUL - When a Turkish brewing company issued a U.S. dollar bond last week more cheaply than its government, the message to international debt markets was clear: expect a flood of bonds from Turkish issuers in coming months (TURKEY-BONDS/ISSUES, moved, by Seltem Iyigun and Ebru Tuncay, 1,300 words) ECONOMY Japan pulls back from the 'world's factory' TOKYO - Almost a quarter of Japanese manufacturers are rethinking their investment plans in China and some may shift future production elsewhere after the spike in tensions between Asia's two largest economies (JAPAN-CHINA/FIRMS, moved, pix, graphics, by James Topham Izumi Nakagawa 1,350 words) Aleppo business leaders targeted in Syria violence AMMAN - Top Syrian businessman Fares Shehabi says he lives in constant fear of being kidnapped by rebels fighting loyalist forces for control of his home city Aleppo. But he clings on in the city, saying it is his duty to try to keep its economy running (SYRIA-ALEPPO/INDUSTRY, expect by 1400, by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 900 words) Egypt aims to end late-night shopping to save energy CAIRO - Business has flourished for Cairo's store owners and itinerant street traders since a popular uprising ushered in 20 months of light-touch law enforcement, but the boom may soon be over. A new government desperate to break with the administrative chaos of the past says it will enforce a ban on late-night shopping (EGYPT-SHOPPING/NIGHT, expect by 1400, by Tamim Elyan and Tom Pfeiffer, 900 words) COMPANIES Boeing profit beats expectations, defence business improves Boeing Co posts stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter and raises its forecast for the full year, as its defence business improves and commercial aircraft deliveries surge (BOEING-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words) + See also: - LOCKHEED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words) - NORTHROPGRUMMAN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words Ex-SocGen trader Kerviel given 3 years in jail PARIS - Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is sentenced to three years in prison for his role in France's biggest rogue-trading scandal and is ordered to repay his former employer 4.9 billion euros ($6.35 billion) SOCGEN-KERVIEL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words) + See also - SOCGEN-KERVIEL/ROGUETRADERS (TIMELINE), moving shortly, 530 words EU regulators charge Microsoft over browser choice BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators charge Microsoft for breaching a 2009 order to offer rival web browsers to consumers, a step to a possible hefty fine in the long-running dispute with the software giant that has cost it more than a trillion euros (EU-MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300, by Foo Yun Chee, 450 words) AT&T revenue, subscriber growth miss Wall Street view AT&T Inc posts third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates as it adds fewer customers than expected, citing a shortage of the latest Apple Inc iPhone ATT-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words) AngloGold says to fire 12,000 S.Africa strikers JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti says it will sack 12,000 South African wildcat strikers who ignored a deadline to return to work, the latest company to resort to mass firings after weeks of crippling labour unrest SAFRICA-STRIKES/SACOAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda, 360 words) Weak Europe overshadows strength elsewhere for Heineken BRUSSELS - Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, reports stronger than expected third-quarter group revenue, boosted by U.S. and emerging market strength and price hikes, but investors are focusing on weakness in Europe (HEINEKEN-SALES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words) Weak Europe and revamp costs hammer Puma profit FRANKFURT - Sportswear brand Puma posts an 85 percent plunge in quarterly earnings, hit by weak European markets, slowing growth in Asia, and the cost of a revamp aimed at boosting innovation and future profits (PUMA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 620 words) SAP software sales top forecast as wins market share MUNICH - German software group SAP sells more software licenses than expected in the third quarter as new products help it to snatch market share from rivals in a tough economic backdrop (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 510 words) Mideast private equity firms to sell assets as markets strengthen DUBAI - Private equity firms in the Middle East are preparing to exit a range of investments, a sign that asset markets in the region are recovering from the twin blows of Arab Spring uprisings and the global financial crisis (MIDEAST-PRIVATEEQUITY, expect by 1400, by Mirna Sleiman, 800 words) ANALYSIS Creative drug pricing flourishes in hard-up Europe LONDON - Fifty percent off the first three months of cancer medicine. Buy a course of eye treatment and get extra injections free. A money-back guarantee if your erectile dysfunction pills don't work (PHARMACEUTICALS-EUROPE/PRICING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 930 words)